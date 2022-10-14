Custom Cookie Creations by Sugared and Iced

“If you’re happy and you know it”… you know where I’m going with that. Peppermint patties have drawn me to my happy place time and time again. I have a specific memory from childhood when my mother would take my brother and me to Rite Aid with her to run errands. It seemed like she always treated us to something like Blow Pops or York Peppermint Patties. I don’t know where the love for peppermint patties came from, but goodness they were and still are the best in my opinion. My brother was known for his love of everything Reese’s cups and peanut butter, while I was the mint maven. Birthday gifts, stockings, stuffers, Valentine’s Day cards, and Easter baskets would—and still do—contain candy laced with mint. These peppermint patties will soon become your favorite candy too.

