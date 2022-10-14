ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custom Cookie Creations by Sugared and Iced

By Colette Nguyen
 4 days ago
Photograph Courtesy of Sugared and Iced

Sugared and Iced specializes in beautiful custom cookie creations by Samantha Meyers. From birthdays, anniversaries, and baby showers to holidays, weddings, and charity and corporate events, cookies start at $66 per dozen for custom orders. Sugared and Iced also offers holiday gift boxes and other sweet treats such as cake pops, mini cookies, and cupcakes. sugaredandiced.com or 949-529-1732

