San Diego County, CA

KPBS

LGBTQ businesses, nonprofits fight proposed historic district in Hillcrest

San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood is debating whether to create an LGBTQ historical district. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says some gay business and nonprofit leaders are against the idea. San Diego LGBTQ businesses and nonprofits are fighting a city proposal to create a LGBTQ historic district in Hillcrest, saying...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

A year later, San Diego State football rape allegation no closer to resolution

Editor's Note: The following story includes a description of a sexual assault, which some readers may find disturbing. That's how lawyer Dan Gilleon says his client is coping a year after she reported being raped at a Halloween party near the San Diego State University campus. "She's just trying to...
KPBS

San Diego schools test results confirm pandemic learning loss

More than a year of closed classrooms and remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on student academic performance in the San Diego Unified School District. The most recent state standardized test scores show sharp drops in math and English standards, erasing gains that were made...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

North County mental health facility will fill regional need

County, city and health leaders picked up shovels Monday to break ground on a new psychiatric health facility at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside. The new psychiatric facility will be a secure, 13,560 square foot, 16-bed inpatient facility at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus. "This is...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Emerging signs point to severe flu season in San Diego

San Diego is beginning to see troubling signs of what health officials have long been warning: a potentially severe flu season in the coming months. Forty percent of the student body at Patrick Henry High School were out sick at the end of last week — the result was a suspected flu outbreak.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Padres and Wave Fútbol Club both rally to make playoff history

With the Los Angeles dragon slain and a good-luck goose at their side, the San Diego Padres are getting ready for the Philly Phanatic in their first National League Championship series game since 1998.<br/><br/>KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says Saturday's win against the L-A Dodgers was a storybook finish… but that’s not the only victory the city has to celebrate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Foul fowl mural plucked before Padres, Phillies NLCS game

Just as quickly as a chicken mural in downtown San Diego stirred up controversy, it’s painted over. The mural showed the “Famous San Diego Chicken” kicking down the Phillies’ mascot, the Phillie Phanatic. The Chicken originated in 1974 as a radio station mascot but over the years became an iconic sports personality.
SAN DIEGO, CA

