With the Los Angeles dragon slain and a good-luck goose at their side, the San Diego Padres are getting ready for the Philly Phanatic in their first National League Championship series game since 1998.<br/><br/>KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says Saturday's win against the L-A Dodgers was a storybook finish… but that’s not the only victory the city has to celebrate.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO