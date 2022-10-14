Read full article on original website
KPBS
California announces pandemic state of emergency to end, San Diego County likely to follow suit
The pandemic is becoming more manageable, according to health officials. Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California's state of emergency will end next February and San Diego County officials echoed that sentiment. "I agree with the Governor that it is time to prepare to end the state of emergency," said San...
KPBS
Thousands in San Diego promised rent relief now face eviction
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
KPBS
LGBTQ businesses, nonprofits fight proposed historic district in Hillcrest
San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood is debating whether to create an LGBTQ historical district. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says some gay business and nonprofit leaders are against the idea. San Diego LGBTQ businesses and nonprofits are fighting a city proposal to create a LGBTQ historic district in Hillcrest, saying...
KPBS
A year later, San Diego State football rape allegation no closer to resolution
Editor's Note: The following story includes a description of a sexual assault, which some readers may find disturbing. That's how lawyer Dan Gilleon says his client is coping a year after she reported being raped at a Halloween party near the San Diego State University campus. "She's just trying to...
KPBS
San Diego schools test results confirm pandemic learning loss
More than a year of closed classrooms and remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on student academic performance in the San Diego Unified School District. The most recent state standardized test scores show sharp drops in math and English standards, erasing gains that were made...
KPBS
Motorcyclist wins record $10.8 million settlement against government for crash
A motorcyclist who lost a leg in a freeway crash caused by a Navy sailor in National City has reached a $10.8 million settlement with the federal government. The settlement is believed to be the largest ever in a personal injury case involving a vehicle collision against the federal government in San Diego history.
KPBS
North County mental health facility will fill regional need
County, city and health leaders picked up shovels Monday to break ground on a new psychiatric health facility at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside. The new psychiatric facility will be a secure, 13,560 square foot, 16-bed inpatient facility at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus. "This is...
KPBS
Emerging signs point to severe flu season in San Diego
San Diego is beginning to see troubling signs of what health officials have long been warning: a potentially severe flu season in the coming months. Forty percent of the student body at Patrick Henry High School were out sick at the end of last week — the result was a suspected flu outbreak.
KPBS
San Diego Humane Society prepares for bird flu, offers tips to prevent spread
The San Diego Humane Society has taken precautions against bird flu as the avian-borne disease spreads throughout the United States and Southern California, it was announced Monday. Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1, also known as the bird flu, is spreading in domestic poultry and wild birds and has now been...
KPBS
Padres and Wave Fútbol Club both rally to make playoff history
With the Los Angeles dragon slain and a good-luck goose at their side, the San Diego Padres are getting ready for the Philly Phanatic in their first National League Championship series game since 1998.<br/><br/>KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says Saturday's win against the L-A Dodgers was a storybook finish… but that’s not the only victory the city has to celebrate.
KPBS
Foul fowl mural plucked before Padres, Phillies NLCS game
Just as quickly as a chicken mural in downtown San Diego stirred up controversy, it’s painted over. The mural showed the “Famous San Diego Chicken” kicking down the Phillies’ mascot, the Phillie Phanatic. The Chicken originated in 1974 as a radio station mascot but over the years became an iconic sports personality.
