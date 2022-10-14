ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Here's Why You Need Pool Noodles for Christmas Decorations This Year

By Isabell Rivera
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMVFK_0iZKc0MN00

And it only costs $1!

We can almost welcome the most festive season of them all - Christmas! And if you haven't already done so, now might be a good time to run to Marshall's and the Dollar Store, so you can create some giant Christmas ornaments . Or you could also check your home for left-over summer goodies, such as pool noodles.

Yes, you read correctly, you can turn pool noodles into Christmas decorations. How? You're asking? I am about to show you. Well, the makers of the TikTok channel @hometalk are demonstrating this hack in their video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

View the original article to see embedded media.

This looks stunning! Like it was made by Martha Stewart herself and sold at Macy's.

And all you need to do is run to the Dollar Store - if you don't have any pool noodles left over - grab a bunch of these, some garland, ornaments, festive ribbon, copper wire, adhesive hooks, and hot glue.

The first step is attaching a wire hook to the pool noodle, then wrapping the garland around it, decorating it with some ribbon, and gluing on some ornaments. Now you can hang it on your door - or door frame - with an adhesive hook. You can also turn it into a festive Christmas wreath, by bending the pool noodle and attaching the ends so it forms a circle, after wrapping the garland around it, but the process is the same. You could also make a corner wreath by cutting a square wreath form in half, following the same process, and then just decorating the top corners of your door frame, and that's it.

This is also a great project to involve the kids in and keep them busy!

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Never Buy From Stores Because It Has So Much Added Sugar

When browsing the grocery store, there are several things we all know to stay away from if we care about your overall health: salty potato chips, sugary pastries, processed frozen meals… But not all of the products that are bad for us are as easy to distinguish. In fact, there’s one deceivingly unhealthy drink in particular that experts warn you should think twice before adding to your cart: smoothies.
shefinds

3 Things You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Whether you show up at the grocery store with a list on hand or not, it seems like things never go exactly according to plan. You forget to buy the butter, you splurge on an expensive bottle of wine… or you come home with bags filled with snacks and processed foods you hadn’t planned on buying. Unfortunately, many of those unexpected add-ons we throw into our cart on a grocery trip can have serious consequences on our health, which is why it’s so important to shop mindfully and be aware of the items that may take a toll on your body.
Well+Good

Sorry, TikTok: Here’s Why a Manicurist Says You Should Never, Ever Gel Cure Your Press-On Nails

More and more people are turning to DIY nail solutions to get that fresh-from-the-salon look for less time and money. The latest hack exploding on TikTok is to cure press-on nails with gel polish. The process involves applying gel polish to the underside of a press on in lieu of glue, then curing (aka setting) it with a UV light. It's the same process that's used to apply gel extensions, and in theory, allows you to get the longevity of gel tips with the fun and affordable patterns of press-ons. But there's one problem: While gel tips are clear, most press-ons aren't. And according to Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and nail educator, in order for gel polish to properly cure, the UV light from the lamp needs to be able to reach the gel, which it can't do through painted press-ons.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
665
Followers
205
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy