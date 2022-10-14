Here's Why You Need Pool Noodles for Christmas Decorations This Year

And it only costs $1!

We can almost welcome the most festive season of them all - Christmas! And if you haven't already done so, now might be a good time to run to Marshall's and the Dollar Store, so you can create some giant Christmas ornaments . Or you could also check your home for left-over summer goodies, such as pool noodles.

Yes, you read correctly, you can turn pool noodles into Christmas decorations. How? You're asking? I am about to show you. Well, the makers of the TikTok channel @hometalk are demonstrating this hack in their video.

This looks stunning! Like it was made by Martha Stewart herself and sold at Macy's.

And all you need to do is run to the Dollar Store - if you don't have any pool noodles left over - grab a bunch of these, some garland, ornaments, festive ribbon, copper wire, adhesive hooks, and hot glue.

The first step is attaching a wire hook to the pool noodle, then wrapping the garland around it, decorating it with some ribbon, and gluing on some ornaments. Now you can hang it on your door - or door frame - with an adhesive hook. You can also turn it into a festive Christmas wreath, by bending the pool noodle and attaching the ends so it forms a circle, after wrapping the garland around it, but the process is the same. You could also make a corner wreath by cutting a square wreath form in half, following the same process, and then just decorating the top corners of your door frame, and that's it.

This is also a great project to involve the kids in and keep them busy!