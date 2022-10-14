ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Police: Man shot Friday at Estevan Park

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Tucson police responded to a shooting at Estevan Park Friday.

Police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. The park is located at 1001 N. Main Ave.

A man was treated at a hospital for gunshot injuries.

No one was arrested.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

