Police: Man shot Friday at Estevan Park

Tucson police responded to a shooting at Estevan Park Friday.

Police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. The park is located at 1001 N. Main Ave.

A man was treated at a hospital for gunshot injuries.

No one was arrested.

