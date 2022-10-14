ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Dan Wieden, Adman of Nike ‘Just Do It’ Fame, Is Dead at 77

By Alex Williams
The New York Times
The New York Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bn7Dm_0iZKbreU00
Dan Wieden in 2013. (Wieden+Kennedy via The New York Times)

It all started 40 years ago over a card table in a dingy basement office, with a pay phone down the hall and a single client: the upstart athletic shoe company Nike, run by Phil Knight, who declared from the outset, “I don’t believe in advertising.”

By the time Dan Wieden, co-founder of the advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy, died on Sept. 30 at 77, that company, which he built with David F. Kennedy, had become an industry-shaking giant, with a roster of Fortune 500 clients and a lasting legacy from its work for Nike.

The agency said the cause of Wieden’s death, at his home in Portland, Oregon, was complications related to Alzheimer’s disease.

The most notable product of the agency’s association with Nike was a tagline written by Wieden that became one of the most famous in advertising history: “Just do it.”

That line, debuting in 1988 and remaining ubiquitous to this day, “captured the world’s imagination and propelled Nike to new heights,” Knight wrote in a statement published in Ad Age magazine after Wieden’s death.

Beyond putting a message behind Nike’s swoosh logo, the agency has spun out widely hailed campaigns that were often as counterintuitive as they were memorable. In 1985 it lured Lou Reed, in most circumstances the epitome of an anti-commercial artist, to hawk Honda scooters to the sound of one of his signature songs, “Walk on the Wild Side.”

Its “High Life Man” spots for Miller beer, directed by the deadly serious Oscar-winning documentarian Errol Morris, poked cheeky fun at manly pretensions in more than 100 installments, starting in 1998. Its “Imported From Detroit” campaign for the Chrysler 200, starring Eminem, was a hit when broadcast during the 2011 Super Bowl and made “8 Mile”-style urban grit seem both glamorous and otherworldly. Last year’s “Famous Orders” campaign for McDonald’s made the icily cool rap star Travis Scott appear as kid-friendly as a Happy Meal.

ESPN, a client for 25 years, would scarcely seem like ESPN without its 400-plus installments of Wieden+Kennedy’s “This Is SportsCenter” promo spots, which featured a stream of sports megastars deadpanning their way through droll comedy sketches set at the network’s drab offices in Bristol, Connecticut, as if they were guest stars on “Saturday Night Live.”

All this from an agency — an independent one in an industry dominated by conglomerates — called by its own executives “an island of misfit toys,” and all this from a self-effacing family man given to flannel shirts and Buddhist philosophy who was also a prank-loving maverick.

“Dan had two sides, the Norman Rockwell side and the Andy Warhol side,” his wife, Priscilla Bernard Wieden, said in a phone interview.

In Wieden’s advertising philosophy, rules were meant to be broken. “Excellence is not a formula,” he once said. “Excellence is the grand experiment. It ain’t mathematics, it’s jazz.”

Dan Gordon Wieden was born in Portland on March 6, 1945, the oldest of three children of Duane and Violet (Maxfield) Wieden. His father, known as Duke, was an ad man, too, and became president of Gerber Advertising in Portland; his mother stayed home with the children.

After graduating from Grant High School, Wieden enrolled at the University of Oregon, where he met Bonnie Scott. They married in 1966. (She died in 2008.)

He had dreams of becoming a playwright or an actor, but he decided to major in journalism. After earning his degree, he took a stab at public relations before deciding to focus his powers of prose in his father’s business.

He worked as an advertising copywriter in the Portland office of the agency then known as McCann-Erickson, where he met his future business partner, Kennedy, who was an art director. (Kennedy died of heart failure a year ago.)

The duo soon left for a new agency, William Cain, one of whose clients was the third part of a future advertising trinity: Knight, who owned a fledgling shoemaker based in nearby Beaverton, Oregon, Feeling restless, Wieden and Kennedy decided to break away and hang their own shingle, with a $500 investment from each partner, a borrowed typewriter and a book titled “How to Start an Advertising Agency” as a guide.

Wieden+Kennedy opened for business on April Fools’ Day, 1982. The choice of date was intentional, and an appropriate one for an agency whose triumph Wieden would later describe as a “cosmic joke.”

“We’re an advertising agency with a success story that makes no sense whatsoever,” he said in a 2016 speech. With only four employees at first, “we started in the most ridiculous place you possibly could” — Portland, a small city a continent removed from Madison Avenue. “The only people that would ever consider moving to Portland,” he said, “were people that had been fired everywhere, or just kids right out of school.”

They did have one promising client, however: Nike, which had left William Cain but was still largely focusing its marketing on joggers in the pages of Runner’s World magazine. Before long, Knight would lose his professed hatred for advertising.

By the 1980s, this storied collaboration would produce the heralded “Bo Knows” campaign, showing a lighter side of Bo Jackson, then a groundbreaking (and fearsome) player of both major league baseball and pro football.

“Mars and Mike,” from the same year, captured Michael Jordan at the peak of his powers and featured the filmmaker Spike Lee, reprising his motormouth Mars Blackmon character from his 1986 film, “She’s Gotta Have It,” grilling the Chicago Bulls basketball titan about whether his superhuman abilities were a result of his Air Jordan sneakers.

As the agency’s creative leader, Wieden continued to write copy. While he was generally resistant to old-school taglines, colleagues said, he produced a monster of one in 1988: “Just do it.” Both brand-specific and open-ended, the tagline reinforced the pitch that Nike was a no-compromise brand built for achievement, but it was also adopted as a self-empowerment mantra in the culture at large.

In typically impish fashion, Wieden later admitted that the phrase was inspired in part by the Utah spree killer Gary Gilmore, whose last words before he was killed by a firing squad in 1977 were “Let’s do it.”

“I like the ‘do it’ part of it,” Wieden recalled in “Art & Copy,” a 2009 documentary directed by Doug Pray. “None of us really paid that much attention. We thought: ‘Yeah, that’d work.’”

Agency culture, built around the concept that Wieden and Kennedy called “hire wrong,” was every bit as swashbuckling. Lacking access to the same pool of seasoned talent as big-city agencies, the two “just had to hire interesting people with interesting perspectives and mash them all together,” Karl Lieberman, the agency’s global chief creative officer, said by phone.

Life around the office, which included a basketball court and beer on tap, was a preview of the headquarters-as-madhouse ethos soon to dominate Silicon Valley. Wieden, colleagues said, liked to tell the story of the time that Ken Kesey, the author of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” exclaimed at a company party, “You could teach the Hells Angels how to party.” (As the mastermind of the famous LSD-laced “acid test” parties of the 1960s, whose participants included that notorious motorcycle gang and the Grateful Dead, Kesey knew whereof he spoke.)

Wieden’s management style was laced with gonzo as well. “He was never the ‘big guy,’” said Susan Hoffman, the creative head of the agency’s London office, who worked with Wieden for four decades, going back to his pre-Wieden+Kennedy days. “He always had a crazy sense of humor and naughtiness. At William Cain, he used to steal my shoes in the office and hide them. One time, I couldn’t find them and had to go home barefoot.”

While Wieden had his playful side, he was anything but a softy. Once, after the agency had worked tirelessly on a pitch for a client, “nothing was landing” during a presentation meeting in New York, Lieberman recalled. “The clients were rolling their eyes,” he said.

During the pitch, one client passed a note to another, which Lieberman caught a glimpse of. “Are they serious with this?” it read, with a few obscenities added for effect.

“As everyone was packing up and leaving,” Lieberman said, “Dan stood up and said, ‘This work is great, and you’re out of your minds if you don’t like it,’” adding a choice obscenity of his own.

“The man was consistently so damn nice and so kind,” Lieberman said. “But if someone ever got out of line, he never hesitated to pulverize them.”

In addition to his wife, Wieden is survived by his daughters, Cassie Wieden, Tami Wiedensmith and Laura Wieden Blatner, and his son, Bryan, all from his first marriage; a brother, Ken; a sister, Sherrie; and 12 grandchildren.

His most enduring client, Knight, admitted in his Ad Age tribute that his famous line about hating advertising had been misinterpreted over the years.

“What I really meant was that I hated traditional advertising, where Joe Jock says, ‘Smoke Lucky Strike because I do,’ or ‘Drink X Cola like I do,’” Knight wrote.

“Dan Wieden,” he said, “interpreted me before I interpreted me.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!

Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
sneakernews.com

Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”

With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
hotnewhiphop.com

Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Black” Coming Soon: Photos

A new Social Status x Nike collab is on the way. Penny Hardaway had an incredible sneaker legacy with Nike. From his own signature shoe to the popularization of Foamposites, Hardaway is someone that sneakerheads have always revered. That is especially true of the Nike Air Penny 2, which is a shoe that is making a comeback right now. It has even secured a collaboration with Social Status, and the release is right around the corner.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Vachetta Tan” Officially Revealed: Details

This year has been a big one for the Air Jordan 7. As many of you know, this is a sneaker that is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to plenty of dope retros, and it is also culminating in some new colorways. The Jordan 7 is one of those models that can lead […]
sneakernews.com

THE NIKE AIR FORCE 1

Designed by the legendary Bruce Kilgore, the Nike Air Force 1 occupies a special place in the heart of sneaker culture. And while there’s never a bad time to celebrate such an icon, 2022 provides even further cause, as the year marks the silhouette’s 40th Anniversary. Over the...
sneakernews.com

Classic “Bred” And “Concord” Colorways Unite On The Jordan Two Trey

The Jordan Two Trey isn’t likely to dethrone models from the mainline Air Jordan line, but it continues to repackage #23’s sneaker legacy for a new generation. Recently, the hybrid silhouette emerged in a color combination rooted in some of the Chicago Bull legend’s most legendary on-court moments: the Air Jordan 11-inspired design indulges in a “Bred” and “Concord” arrangement, referencing two of the sneaker’s most beloved styles. Construction along the profiles and sole unit deviate from the design of Tinker Hatfield’s tuxedo-appropriate creation, but play supporting roles to the patent leather mudguard and aforementioned color combinations.
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases

Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
hypebeast.com

Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield

Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠
The New York Times

The New York Times

301K+
Followers
1K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy