Greensboro, NC

wallstreetwindow.com

Greensboro Sports Interviews Davis Troxler at “Tee It Up Indoors” the Indoor Golf Facility On Battleground Avenue

GreensboroSports went on a guided tour, going inside, at “Tee It Up Indoors”, along with facility owner, Davis Troxler, for a video they put on Youtube. They went to get the inside and the outside story, on “Tee It Up Indoors”, a popular indoor golf location in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s located on Battleground Avenue. Check out the video.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Retired pilot in Greensboro training next generation to fly

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Retired pilot and certified flight instructor Robert Vinroot is helping people gain flight experience through virtual reality. Vinroot, who has been flying for the past six decades, has been training new and current pilots to gain flight hours right from inside his home in Greensboro for the past five years. “It’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
furninfo.com

Modway Brings American-Made Furniture to High Point

The Laurel collection at High Point Market. Modway is turning over a new leaf this fall with the introduction of their first-ever American-made furniture collections. Just in time for High Point Market, the two collections comprise 42 new SKUs featuring tailored silhouettes and upscale modern designs that are perfect for any room in the home.
HIGH POINT, NC
Atlantic Coast Conference

Led By No. 1 UNC, Three ACC Teams Ranked in Associated Press Preseason Poll

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Led by No. 1-ranked North Carolina, three Atlantic Coast Conference teams are ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Men’s Basketball Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday. Duke is ranked No. 7, while Virginia earned a No. 18 ranking. Miami, Florida State, Virginia Tech...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Person shot near Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All westbound lanes of West Market Street from West Wendover Avenue to North Holden Road were briefly closed after a reported shooting occurred early Tuesday morning. Officers found a person seriously injured after a shooting around 1:12 a.m. They were taken to the hospital. The shooting...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Ghassan’s set to open new location at Grandover Shopping Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chain of Mediterranean restaurants is making a comeback after the pandemic led to the permanent closure of two former locations. Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats will open a new location in the Grandover Shopping Center. An official opening date has not yet been set, but Ghassan’s says it is aiming […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

2 shot, others injured at Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the campus of Livingstone College late Saturday night. Around 11 p.m., police said a fight occurred on the campus of Livingstone College Saturday night during its homecoming concert. During the incident, a person, who is not a student of Livingstone College, fired one or more shots, police report.
SALISBURY, NC

