Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
Rowan County family plays lottery together, shares $200,000 prize
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County family who likes to play the lottery together won big on a ticket!. Andrew Raymond Stefanick of Salisbury got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket, and uncovered a $200,000 prize waiting for him. “I just felt...
wallstreetwindow.com
Greensboro Sports Interviews Davis Troxler at “Tee It Up Indoors” the Indoor Golf Facility On Battleground Avenue
GreensboroSports went on a guided tour, going inside, at “Tee It Up Indoors”, along with facility owner, Davis Troxler, for a video they put on Youtube. They went to get the inside and the outside story, on “Tee It Up Indoors”, a popular indoor golf location in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s located on Battleground Avenue. Check out the video.
Local Hiring Alert: 1,700 seasonal positions available in Greensboro, High Point
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Companies are gearing up for a busy holiday season, and they’re looking to hire you!. Adecco is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and High Point with 1,700 seasonal positions available. Candidates can stop by and apply for the open warehouse positions Tuesday through Thursday from...
Sneaker heads, check this out! NC A&T student designs Nike shoe in honor of school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Telling stories comes easy for North Carolina A&T Senior Arial Robinson. As a multimedia journalism major, she tells stories through various mediums - even through shoes. “So, my shoe is primarily a gray shoe,” Robinson said. “It's inspired by the New Student Center on campus. So,...
Retired pilot in Greensboro training next generation to fly
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Retired pilot and certified flight instructor Robert Vinroot is helping people gain flight experience through virtual reality. Vinroot, who has been flying for the past six decades, has been training new and current pilots to gain flight hours right from inside his home in Greensboro for the past five years. “It’s […]
WRAL
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center coming back this November
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snowflakes, string lights, and lots of holiday cheer are some of the things you'll encounter at the Winter Wonderlights. The zoo light experience at the Greensboro Science Center is back this November. The light show will run all the way through January next year. Prices will...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
furninfo.com
Modway Brings American-Made Furniture to High Point
The Laurel collection at High Point Market. Modway is turning over a new leaf this fall with the introduction of their first-ever American-made furniture collections. Just in time for High Point Market, the two collections comprise 42 new SKUs featuring tailored silhouettes and upscale modern designs that are perfect for any room in the home.
United House of Prayer for All People unveils new apartment complex in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United House of Prayer for All People held a ribbon cutting Saturday for the unveiling of its 172-unit luxury apartment complex – Bailey Village. The apartment complex includes 42 one-bedroom units, 124 two-bedroom units, and 6 three-bedroom units. Each unit has its own washer...
carolinajournal.com
Greensboro admits it unfairly targeted pro-life protesters under COVID-19 order
In a lawsuit settlement, the City of Greensboro has agreed that it violated the First Amendment free speech rights of several pro-life protesters by barring them from accessing a sidewalk outside an abortion facility. Greensboro police arrested the protesters — part of the ministry Love Life — in spring of...
Atlantic Coast Conference
Led By No. 1 UNC, Three ACC Teams Ranked in Associated Press Preseason Poll
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Led by No. 1-ranked North Carolina, three Atlantic Coast Conference teams are ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Men’s Basketball Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday. Duke is ranked No. 7, while Virginia earned a No. 18 ranking. Miami, Florida State, Virginia Tech...
wfmynews2.com
Person shot near Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All westbound lanes of West Market Street from West Wendover Avenue to North Holden Road were briefly closed after a reported shooting occurred early Tuesday morning. Officers found a person seriously injured after a shooting around 1:12 a.m. They were taken to the hospital. The shooting...
Person seriously injured after a shooting on Holt Ave. and E. Bessemer in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was seriously injured after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday evening, according to police. Greensboro Police got a call around 6:28 about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim...
Ghassan’s set to open new location at Grandover Shopping Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chain of Mediterranean restaurants is making a comeback after the pandemic led to the permanent closure of two former locations. Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats will open a new location in the Grandover Shopping Center. An official opening date has not yet been set, but Ghassan’s says it is aiming […]
Should a man convicted of murder in High Point be paroled? North Carolina wants to know
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – A man convicted in Guilford County of killing his brother-in-law for cash, a crime that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode, could be the next inmate released from prison in North Carolina. But this time the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing […]
What stinks? How to get the funky, musty smell out of your car
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is there a funky smell in your car, especially when the air conditioner or heater is on? If it smells musty—say, like a sweaty sock—the car care experts at Consumer Reports have some easy ways to defunk your car’s air. "What you’re probably...
WCNC
2 shot, others injured at Livingstone College
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the campus of Livingstone College late Saturday night. Around 11 p.m., police said a fight occurred on the campus of Livingstone College Saturday night during its homecoming concert. During the incident, a person, who is not a student of Livingstone College, fired one or more shots, police report.
‘It does feel like a miracle’: Greensboro teen begins remembering 5 years after accident caused amnesia
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dozen or so college-aged women are lined up to start a 5K race. That isn’t remarkable, but the fact that Caitlin Little is one of them is remarkable. Caitlin’s high school coach knew she’d be a star then came that day five years ago: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Caitlin was at practice […]
Comments / 2