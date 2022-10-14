ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

Family dealing with aftermath of fatal Polk County wreck

By jstewart,
 4 days ago
A GoFundMe page is accepting donations to help a family who lost a 4-year-old in a fatal wreck in Polk County on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Luis Guzman-Cornejo died as a result of his injuries sustained in a single-vehicle wreck on Cave Spring Road near Kings Bridge Road in Northwest Polk County.

His father, Luis Guzman-Baeza, 25, of Cedartown, was the driver of the 2005 Ford F-150 truck that also included an infant.

Both Guzman-Cornejo and the infant were in car seats according to the family.

According to the Georgia State Patrol:

Guzman-Baeza was driving east around 4:30 p.m., was going too fast for conditions and entered the other lane.

He steered back into the eastbound lane and overcorrected, causing the truck to spin around 180 degrees before hitting a ditch on the south side of the road. The truck then turned onto its driver side and struck a tree with its roof before coming to rest.

Family have reported Guzman-Baeza was recovering in a Rome hospital as of Friday afternoon following surgery.

The infant was unharmed and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The GSP investigation into the wreck is still open and further details could be released at a future date.

A GoFundMe account created by Yakelin Alvarado to help the family of the victims with funeral and medical expenses had collected more than $7,600 by Friday afternoon.

