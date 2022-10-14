Just 90 of more than 13,000 partners at major law firms in England and Wales are Black, according to a report, which says more must be done to address the underrepresentation. The 1% Study, named after the approximate proportion of black partners at solicitors’ firms with 10 plus partners, says the sector could learn from efforts in other industries to attract, retain, develop, and progress diverse talent to senior levels.

