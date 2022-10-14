Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lima News
Reminisce: Lima’s quest for a war memorial
On Good Friday, April 6, 1917, the day the United States reluctantly entered World War I, Pfc. Charles J. Watson, who had enlisted in the Army at Lima in 1913, was killed in an accident at West Point, N.Y. Over the next 19 months of war, more than 50 men...
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
Long-time local car business closing after 83 years
The business is closing November 1.
Lima News
Lima News
Today’s Community Calendar
MAIL TO: Your Community Calendar, Newsroom, The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807. DROP OFF: Items may be dropped off at the front desk. EMAIL: Items may be emailed to: [email protected] Put “Your Community Calendar” in the subject line. Items must be submitted in writing...
High Road School opens downtown
LIMA — High Road School at 71 Town Square is a chartered, non-public school serving students with disabilities in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school had a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the fact that all students are now housed in one building instead of three. Anna Boggs,...
Lima News
Roundup: Sectional semifinals played in soccer, volleyball
CELINA — Elida’s Analei Jackson had two goals, teammates Hannah Jones and Payton Kuhn and Celina’s Taylor Klingshirn, Rachel Rammel and Kenlee Holstad each had a tally and Elida’s JoJo Knight had three assists. Elida advanced to play at Shawnee at 4 p.m. Saturday. Division III.
Times-Bulletin
Real Estate Transfers (Week of Oct. 17)
Muhlenkamp AG LLC to Aaron Bollenbacher, Whitney Bollenbacher, portion of section 34, Liberty Township. Phillip N. Akerman, Melody K. Akerman to Ashley N. Akerman, Tara K. Fox, inlot 3464, Van Wert. James R. Miglin, Carolyn E. Miglin to Miglin Irrevocable Trust, inlot 4577, Van Wert. Ben Thatcher, Elizabeth A. Thatcher,...
Sidney Daily News
It’s time for trick or treat
SIDNEY — It’s finally that time of year again, the time for frights as witches, goblins and other little monsters roam the streets of Shelby County. This year Sidney is holding their trick or treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Other trick or treat...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
When the weather gets cooler, it’s harder to find a rose. You can still find them in your look closely. The thorns, on the other way, are always there. Thorn: To Lima council, which decided to require $60 permits to put the portable on-demand storage units on property for 30 days. They’re often used during home renovations. This is an unnecessary additional tax for people willing to invest in their properties.
Fire at unoccupied Lima house causes $25K in damages
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire at around 8:07 p.m. Monday, classifying it as a two-alarm fire requiring mutual aid from the American Township Fire Department. According to Lima Fire Investigator Joe Lombardo, the fire at 1143 Richie Ave. began in the upstairs closet. The...
Lima News
Lima Lions, ArtSpace host reception for Peace poster artists
The Lima Lions Club and ArtSpace/Lima will host a reception for the International Peace Poster Contest participants from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Artspace in Lima, 65 Town Square. The Lima Lions sponsored the contest with participation from Spencerville Middle School, Elida Middle School, Lima West...
Sidney Daily News
Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash
DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
Lima News
Authors appearing at Readmore’s include local retired teachers
LIMA — There will be an author reading and book signing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Readmore’s Hallmark Shop on 3330 W. Elm St. in Lima. Various authors of “Memories of the Schoolhouse,” published by the Allen County Retired Teachers Association will be present to read stories from the book and sign copies.
Air Force Museum hosts new after-hours event
The adults-only (21+) event will be held on Nov. 5th at the museum from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
More than 20 bands set for 18th annual Dayton Music Fest
DAYTON — The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown Dayton on Friday. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern, according to organizers. “There’s so much talent in Dayton...
One dead after mobile home fire in Piqua
The trailer was fully involved, said Miami Valley Today, and crews worked for nearly three hours to extinguish the fire and remaining hot spots.
dayton.com
New sports bar serving ‘anything but chicken’ now open in Springfield
The Bullpen Sports Bar, a new restaurant in downtown Springfield serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, is now open. A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Oct. 22. Sandy Hamilton, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Mark, said they began their soft opening Oct. 10, but have plans to open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. this week.
Woman killed in Springfield crash identified
A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.
Comments / 0