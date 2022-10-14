ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta, OH

Lima News

Reminisce: Lima’s quest for a war memorial

On Good Friday, April 6, 1917, the day the United States reluctantly entered World War I, Pfc. Charles J. Watson, who had enlisted in the Army at Lima in 1913, was killed in an accident at West Point, N.Y. Over the next 19 months of war, more than 50 men...
LIMA, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine

After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Births

Oct. 14 — Brooke Kachelries and Thomas Coulter, Lakeview, girl; Daphne Romo and Jeremy Wright, Lima, boy; Kiley and Layne Spencer, Waynesfield, boy. Oct. 15 — Sarah and Trent Miller, Grover Hill, boy; Lauren Page and Jaden Bishop, Lima, boy; Paige and Austin Sharp, Defiance, boy.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Today’s Community Calendar

MAIL TO: Your Community Calendar, Newsroom, The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807. DROP OFF: Items may be dropped off at the front desk. EMAIL: Items may be emailed to: [email protected] Put “Your Community Calendar” in the subject line. Items must be submitted in writing...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

High Road School opens downtown

LIMA — High Road School at 71 Town Square is a chartered, non-public school serving students with disabilities in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school had a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the fact that all students are now housed in one building instead of three. Anna Boggs,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Roundup: Sectional semifinals played in soccer, volleyball

CELINA — Elida’s Analei Jackson had two goals, teammates Hannah Jones and Payton Kuhn and Celina’s Taylor Klingshirn, Rachel Rammel and Kenlee Holstad each had a tally and Elida’s JoJo Knight had three assists. Elida advanced to play at Shawnee at 4 p.m. Saturday. Division III.
CELINA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Real Estate Transfers (Week of Oct. 17)

Muhlenkamp AG LLC to Aaron Bollenbacher, Whitney Bollenbacher, portion of section 34, Liberty Township. Phillip N. Akerman, Melody K. Akerman to Ashley N. Akerman, Tara K. Fox, inlot 3464, Van Wert. James R. Miglin, Carolyn E. Miglin to Miglin Irrevocable Trust, inlot 4577, Van Wert. Ben Thatcher, Elizabeth A. Thatcher,...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

It’s time for trick or treat

SIDNEY — It’s finally that time of year again, the time for frights as witches, goblins and other little monsters roam the streets of Shelby County. This year Sidney is holding their trick or treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Other trick or treat...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

When the weather gets cooler, it’s harder to find a rose. You can still find them in your look closely. The thorns, on the other way, are always there. Thorn: To Lima council, which decided to require $60 permits to put the portable on-demand storage units on property for 30 days. They’re often used during home renovations. This is an unnecessary additional tax for people willing to invest in their properties.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Fire at unoccupied Lima house causes $25K in damages

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire at around 8:07 p.m. Monday, classifying it as a two-alarm fire requiring mutual aid from the American Township Fire Department. According to Lima Fire Investigator Joe Lombardo, the fire at 1143 Richie Ave. began in the upstairs closet. The...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Lions, ArtSpace host reception for Peace poster artists

The Lima Lions Club and ArtSpace/Lima will host a reception for the International Peace Poster Contest participants from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Artspace in Lima, 65 Town Square. The Lima Lions sponsored the contest with participation from Spencerville Middle School, Elida Middle School, Lima West...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash

DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
RUSSIA, OH
Lima News

Authors appearing at Readmore’s include local retired teachers

LIMA — There will be an author reading and book signing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Readmore’s Hallmark Shop on 3330 W. Elm St. in Lima. Various authors of “Memories of the Schoolhouse,” published by the Allen County Retired Teachers Association will be present to read stories from the book and sign copies.
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

New sports bar serving ‘anything but chicken’ now open in Springfield

The Bullpen Sports Bar, a new restaurant in downtown Springfield serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, is now open. A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Oct. 22. Sandy Hamilton, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Mark, said they began their soft opening Oct. 10, but have plans to open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. this week.
DAYTON, OH

