Union County, NJ

ucnj.org

Union County Division on Aging offers new Social 60+ Pilot Program

The Union County Board of County Commissioners in partnership with the Union County Division on Aging, is proud to offer a new pilot program, Social 60+, for qualifying Union County residents, age 60 and over. “Social 60+ is a new initiative of Union County to bring together the older adult...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County Clerk Reminds Voters on Redistricting

Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi reminds voters that due to Congressional redistricting, several Union County municipalities have had their Congressional District changed for the 2022 election. The sample ballots reflect these changes. The changes were determined by the New Jersey Redistricting Commission. The affected Union County municipalities are as follows:
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Workers exposed to potentially deadly risks at N.J. job site, feds say

Three contractors were cited by the U.S. Department of Labor for putting workers at risk of electrocution by allowing them to work near energized high-voltage power lines at Paterson worksite, officials said Tuesday. Inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were alerted by a utility company on April 15...
PATERSON, NJ
rew-online.com

Lee & Associates brings Newark school complex to market

Lee & Associates New Jersey has been named exclusive marketing agent for the sale of a fully built-out school property in Newark’s University Heights. A bidding deadline of Oct. 31 has been set for the turnkey acquisition opportunity at 66-78 Morris Ave. The commercial real estate services firm’s Jerry...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town nearing adult legal weed debut

Ascend Wellness is moving one step closer to launching adult weed sales in Fort Lee with an appearance before the township planning board on Monday. The meeting is to get final site plan approvals for the company’s location at 469 West Street, a former Staples store converted into a marijuana dispensary.
FORT LEE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Corrado calls for resignation of Passaic prosecutor

A Republican state senator has called for the resignation of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, joining a group of local police unions and some activists angered by her refusal to investigate Paterson police officers who were later convicted of corrupt acts in federal court and allegations that she abused a low-level court employee.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Neighborhood Groups Lose Fight Against Affordable Housing Ordinance

Despite protests from various neighborhood groups, on Thursday the City Council voted 7-2, with Ward C councilman Richard Boggiano and Ward F councilman Frank Gilmore voting “No”, to amend the city’s land development ordinance. The new provision, called the “Affordable Housing Overlay” (AHO) will allow developers to...
Gotham Gazette

With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?

The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
BRONX, NY
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Four Dealership Sales Close in Four States

Domestic brand dealerships changed hands in four deals over the past two quarters, Automotive News reported. I.g. Burton Auto Group acquired a Stellantis dealership with its purchase of Newark Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram in Delaware, renaming it I.g. Burton Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram of Newark. The add gives the dealer group an even 10 new car dealerships in the Delaware and eastern Maryland area among the General Motors, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz and BMW brands.
NEWARK, NJ

