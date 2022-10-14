Read full article on original website
ucnj.org
Union County Division on Aging offers new Social 60+ Pilot Program
The Union County Board of County Commissioners in partnership with the Union County Division on Aging, is proud to offer a new pilot program, Social 60+, for qualifying Union County residents, age 60 and over. “Social 60+ is a new initiative of Union County to bring together the older adult...
ucnj.org
Nominations Sought For 2023 Union County Human Relations Commission Unity Achievement Awards
Nominations are currently being sought for the prestigious 2023 Unity Achievement Awards presented to individuals, organizations, and businesses that have distinguished themselves in the broad realm of human dignity, human relations, and human rights. The awards are presented each year by the Union County Human Relations Commission (UCHRC) to honor...
ucnj.org
Union County to Offer New COVID-19 Booster Shots for Children Ages Five and Up
The Union County Board of County Commissioners announces that Union County residents age five years and older can now obtain the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots formulated by Pfizer and Moderna, authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and approved by the Centers for Disease Control. The new bivalent...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Cannabis Control Board approves 3 dispensary applications, tables 2
The Jersey Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved three adult-use cannabis dispensary applications, while tabling two others, at last night’s meeting. “Do not have people text us for favors,” CCB Chair Brittani Bunney said at the beginning of the meeting. The first application heard was Legacy to Lifted dispensary,...
ucnj.org
Union County Clerk Reminds Voters on Redistricting
Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi reminds voters that due to Congressional redistricting, several Union County municipalities have had their Congressional District changed for the 2022 election. The sample ballots reflect these changes. The changes were determined by the New Jersey Redistricting Commission. The affected Union County municipalities are as follows:
Jersey City school district hires interim business administrator; judge asked to toss former BA’s lawsuit
The Jersey City school district has brought on a new business administrator and has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by current Business Administrator Regina Robinson, who has taken a leave. At a Sept. 12 board of education special meeting, the school board approved Dennis Frohnapfel as the...
Workers exposed to potentially deadly risks at N.J. job site, feds say
Three contractors were cited by the U.S. Department of Labor for putting workers at risk of electrocution by allowing them to work near energized high-voltage power lines at Paterson worksite, officials said Tuesday. Inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were alerted by a utility company on April 15...
ucnj.org
State of New Jersey to present Union County Check for New Indoor Ice Skating Rink
The Union County Board of County Commissioners would like to announce that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., Senate President Nicholas Scutari will present a check on behalf of the State of New Jersey to the County of Union in the amount of $8 million dollars for a new indoor ice skating rink at the Warinanco Sports Center.
New Jersey man helped haul in $80,000 for his role in two armed bank robberies
A New Jersey man who played a major role in two armed bank robberies that hauled in nearly $80,000 in total, has been convicted by a federal jury and now faces decades or even life in prison. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced that the gunman, 52-year-old Jose Soto of...
NJ communities joining a campaign to stamp out hate
An anti-hate program that was launched earlier this year in Monmouth County is expanding to other parts of New Jersey. The Safe Place Initiative, which began in Seattle in 2015 has spread across the country and is now taking hold in parts of Monmouth, Middlesex, Morris and Union counties as well.
rew-online.com
Lee & Associates brings Newark school complex to market
Lee & Associates New Jersey has been named exclusive marketing agent for the sale of a fully built-out school property in Newark’s University Heights. A bidding deadline of Oct. 31 has been set for the turnkey acquisition opportunity at 66-78 Morris Ave. The commercial real estate services firm’s Jerry...
N.J. town nearing adult legal weed debut
Ascend Wellness is moving one step closer to launching adult weed sales in Fort Lee with an appearance before the township planning board on Monday. The meeting is to get final site plan approvals for the company’s location at 469 West Street, a former Staples store converted into a marijuana dispensary.
essexnewsdaily.com
New Community Corp. helps young woman go from homelessness to a medical career
NEWARK, NJ — Ilene Villanueva has always wanted to work in the medical field. She said that, even as a child, people would seek her out for help translating or other tasks when she would go to doctor appointments or the emergency room. Her hopes of becoming a doctor...
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
New Jersey Globe
Corrado calls for resignation of Passaic prosecutor
A Republican state senator has called for the resignation of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, joining a group of local police unions and some activists angered by her refusal to investigate Paterson police officers who were later convicted of corrupt acts in federal court and allegations that she abused a low-level court employee.
Jersey City Council approves $925,000 police brutality settlement
A Jersey City man who was struck by a police officer in 2017 will receive a $925,000 settlement from the city after the City Council approved it to end litigation between the man and the city over the case. The council unanimously approved the settlement at their Oct. 13 meeting,...
jcitytimes.com
Neighborhood Groups Lose Fight Against Affordable Housing Ordinance
Despite protests from various neighborhood groups, on Thursday the City Council voted 7-2, with Ward C councilman Richard Boggiano and Ward F councilman Frank Gilmore voting “No”, to amend the city’s land development ordinance. The new provision, called the “Affordable Housing Overlay” (AHO) will allow developers to...
Gotham Gazette
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
autodealertodaymagazine.com
Four Dealership Sales Close in Four States
Domestic brand dealerships changed hands in four deals over the past two quarters, Automotive News reported. I.g. Burton Auto Group acquired a Stellantis dealership with its purchase of Newark Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram in Delaware, renaming it I.g. Burton Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram of Newark. The add gives the dealer group an even 10 new car dealerships in the Delaware and eastern Maryland area among the General Motors, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz and BMW brands.
amny.com
Documents appear to suggest that Corrections Department staff may have tampered with Rikers Island intake data
The Legal Aid Society – a non-profit legal organization in New York City – has recently alleged that the NYC Department of Corrections (DOC) tampered with inmate intake information, condemning the practice. The alleged interference occurred at the intake areas at the Eric M. Taylor Center (EMTC) on...
