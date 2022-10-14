INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time this week, consumers can buy hearing aids over the counter and without a prescription. “The goal of getting a lot more hearing aids onto Hoosiers ears helps normalize wearing hearing aids just like the frequency of glasses. People need them. People use them way too little part of his expense," IU Health Associate Professor of Clinical Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, Dr. Charles Yates said. "Part of its vanity part of it maybe even being seen as old. But they help a fraction of the people that they really can. And this is going to make big steps towards helping people."

