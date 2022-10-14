Read full article on original website
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Harvard Expert Says Twitter Deal Could Be Bad For Elon Musk: Here's Why
Elon Musk is under investigation by federal authorities over his conduct during his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc TWTR. What Happened: Last week Twitter said in a court filing that Musk's attorneys claimed "investigative privilege" while refusing to hand over material sought by the social media company. Twitter...
Elon Musk asked Twitter to use 'Trump' as a search term to help calculate the number of fake accounts, report says
Elon Musk asked Twitter to include the word "Trump" in its analysis of fake accounts, per Bloomberg. Musk's lawyers said in emails that Trump's name was often associated with spam and bots accounts. Twitter's lawyers said they were "unpersuaded" by a request that would return too many results. Elon Musk...
Even Mark Zuckerberg is confused as to what's going on in the Elon Musk-Twitter saga
Mark Zuckerberg said it's "really unclear" how the saga between Twitter and Elon Musk will play out. In 2022, Musk has gone from planning to buy Twitter to ditching it to offering to buy it again. Zuckerberg and Musk have traded jabs in the past and have a longstanding feud.
FOXBusiness
Elon Musk to face multi-day grilling from Twitter lawyers in deposition
Billionaire Elon Musk will face multiple days in a deposition with Twitter's lawyers as the company seeks to force him to follow through with his offer to buy the platform. Musk will answer questions from Twitter's lawyers throughout Monday and Tuesday, with a possible extension to Wednesday. The deposition will help prepare information for Twitter's upcoming trial in the case.
A co-founder of the firm behind Truth Social says Trump retaliated against another exec who refused to gift some of his shares to Melania
Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed several allegations about the company to The Washington Post. An email obtained by the Post showed another co-founder believed Trump was retaliating against him. A co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company...
An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out
A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
Donald Trump Jr. And Eric Trump Wanted 'Handout' From Truth Social Company: Report
Will Wilkerson, a co-founder of Truth Social’s media parent company, told The Washington Post that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump requested financial stakes in the social media platform despite having never worked for the company. “They were coming in and asking for a handout,” Wilkerson told the Post...
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
Google allows Donald Trump's Truth Social in Play Store
Google on Wednesday said it has allowed Donald Trump's Truth Social app in its Play Store for Android devices -- after receiving assurances the app would meet the platform's standards for moderating harmful content. A version of Truth Social tailored for Apple mobile devices is available at the App Store, which also enforces rules about content moderation.
The company behind Truth Social fired its co-founder after he shared whistleblower documents with the Washington Post, his lawyers say
Will Wilkerson said Trump Media suspended him when The Miami Herald reported on his SEC complaint. He's since been fired.
Elon Musk under federal investigation over $44bn Twitter deal – filing
Elon Musk is under a federal investigation related to his $44bn takeover of Twitter, the social media company has said in a court filing made public on Thursday. While the filing said he was under investigation, it did not say what the focus was, or which federal authorities were investigating.
