Benzinga

Harvard Expert Says Twitter Deal Could Be Bad For Elon Musk: Here's Why

Elon Musk is under investigation by federal authorities over his conduct during his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc TWTR. What Happened: Last week Twitter said in a court filing that Musk's attorneys claimed "investigative privilege" while refusing to hand over material sought by the social media company. Twitter...
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk to face multi-day grilling from Twitter lawyers in deposition

Billionaire Elon Musk will face multiple days in a deposition with Twitter's lawyers as the company seeks to force him to follow through with his offer to buy the platform. Musk will answer questions from Twitter's lawyers throughout Monday and Tuesday, with a possible extension to Wednesday. The deposition will help prepare information for Twitter's upcoming trial in the case.
Business Insider

A co-founder of the firm behind Truth Social says Trump retaliated against another exec who refused to gift some of his shares to Melania

Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed several allegations about the company to The Washington Post. An email obtained by the Post showed another co-founder believed Trump was retaliating against him. A co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company...
Business Insider

An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out

A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
AFP

Google allows Donald Trump's Truth Social in Play Store

Google on Wednesday said it has allowed Donald Trump's Truth Social app in its Play Store for Android devices -- after receiving assurances the app would meet the platform's standards for moderating harmful content. A version of Truth Social tailored for Apple mobile devices is available at the App Store, which also enforces rules about content moderation.

