ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 2 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 2 Midday” game were:

3-9

(three, nine)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn’t more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during his team’s win at Indiana. Tagovailoa, whose brother Tua has missed time in the NFL recently following a head injury, left Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers early in the fourth quarter. Locksley said Tuesday he initially sprained an MCL in a loss at Michigan last month and then aggravated that against Indiana. Tagovailoa had an MRI after the Michigan game and another one Sunday, and Locksley said the more recent one showed no further structural damage. Tagovailoa was able to return for the next game after the injury at Michigan.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy