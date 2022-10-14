ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)

Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
CALIFORNIA STATE
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ventura, California

The coastal city of Ventura lies halfway between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles off the Pacific Coast Highway. As the county seat of Ventura County, Ventura is the largest city with just over 110,000 residents in 2020. And although everyone refers to the town as “Ventura,” its official name is San Buenaventura, meaning good fortune.
VENTURA, CA
Bridging the Gap: Construction Begins on Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Corridor

The world’s largest wildlife corridor is now under construction over one of the busiest highways in Southern California. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Corridor, a $100 million project, will span 10 lanes of Highway 101 off Liberty Canyon Road in Thousand Oaks. “The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing has already inspired...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Spring Sage Wedding at the Stow House

Santa Barbara wedding photographer Just Kiss Collective provided the photos for today’s highlighted sage green-themed wedding held at the Ranchero La Patera & Stow House. The couple was drawn to the venue’s natural beauty and its rich Santa Barbara History. Colorful bouquets with eucalyptus, music from The Class wedding band, food from The Worker Bee Cafe, and funfetti ice cream cone cupcakes are just a few details which made the event really pop.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
A Seasonal Feast: Autumn Attractions in Camarillo 🎃🍂

Fall is often reported as most people’s favorite time of the year in the U.S., and that’s as true in Camarillo as in cooler parts of the country. Sure, here you’re not quite as likely to spend the season hunting for colorful leaves (we’ve got palm trees), but we certainly aren’t complaining about our year-round sunshine and average temperatures in the 70s! In Camarillo, fall vibes come from beautiful days spent outdoors, the spoils of our local harvest, and a unique array of autumnal events on deck.
CAMARILLO, CA
Santa Barbara Photographer Scott Starr Dies at Age 61

The surf-skate community is giving a rousing sendoff for photographer Scott Starr, who died earlier this month at his home in Montecito. He was 61. Trained at Brooks Institute, Starr was a prolific and much-loved photographer of surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding, and an archivist of films and television clips featuring the board sports. He also photographed and participated in freestyle Frisbee, and in 1988, won the amateur world championship with doubles partner Tom Cole. A paddle-out and celebration of life will take place on the afternoon of 10/21 at Dos Pueblos Ranch beach.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Wind helps make 2022 Caregivers Sailathon a success near the Ventura Pier

VENTURA, Calif.-More than a dozen sailors took part in the 2022 Caregivers Sailathon on Sunday. They sailed a triangular course off the coast near the Ventura Pier. For every lap crews earned donations for caregivers. Caregiver Bob Shirley sailed onboard the Ahu Ning again this year and said they usually sails more than six laps The post Wind helps make 2022 Caregivers Sailathon a success near the Ventura Pier appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
High-End Sushi Restaurant Confirmed for the Funk Zone

••• Thanks to B. for the tip that Maiz Picante, which I think we can logically deduce will be a Mexican restaurant, is coming to 2714 De La Vina Street, next to Edomasa. According to the beer-wine license application, the proprietors are real estate agents David Back and Monika Draggoo. (I could only wait so long for the woman pictured above to finish her phone call.)
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura’s Favorite Dessert Spots

It’s 7 P.M. and you have a sudden hankering for something sweet. You raid your fridge and freezer but it looks like someone already ate that pint of ice cream. There’s nothing else to do but wish for that banana split, piece of cake, or bar of chocolate. We’ve all been there, done that. So let’s get down to business: where are the most popular spots to get dessert in Ventura?
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Trapeze Company hosts Take Flight with CALM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Trapeze Company partnered with CALM on Sunday to raise funds and awareness.. They called the event Take Flight with CALM. The Trapeze Company near Haley and East Cota Streets in Santa Barbara offers people aerial fitness opportunities, while CALM's mission is to prevent childhood trauma. During the free event and The post Santa Barbara Trapeze Company hosts Take Flight with CALM appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc brewery, COLD Coast, takes bronze at Great American Beer Festival

COLD Coast Brewing Company recently brought home the bronze for Lompoc at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival held Oct. 8 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The GABF is the world’s largest commercial beer competition that recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States. Co-founder...
LOMPOC, CA

