Fall is often reported as most people’s favorite time of the year in the U.S., and that’s as true in Camarillo as in cooler parts of the country. Sure, here you’re not quite as likely to spend the season hunting for colorful leaves (we’ve got palm trees), but we certainly aren’t complaining about our year-round sunshine and average temperatures in the 70s! In Camarillo, fall vibes come from beautiful days spent outdoors, the spoils of our local harvest, and a unique array of autumnal events on deck.

CAMARILLO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO