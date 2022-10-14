Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cohaitungchi.com
The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)
Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ventura, California
The coastal city of Ventura lies halfway between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles off the Pacific Coast Highway. As the county seat of Ventura County, Ventura is the largest city with just over 110,000 residents in 2020. And although everyone refers to the town as “Ventura,” its official name is San Buenaventura, meaning good fortune.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Three Feet Is a Lot’: Santa Barbara Developments Push City Height Limits
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is in dire need of housing, but as more three- and four-story housing developments make their way through the city review process, it’s becoming more common for project planners to ask for exemptions on building height, setbacks, and parking requirements. And while...
kclu.org
Rock and dirt slide closes section of highway connecting Ventura County with Malibu
A rock slide has closed a major highway connecting Ventura County with the Malibu area. It happened October 11 on Highway 23, between the Pacific Coast Highway and Encinal Canyon Road. The slide happened about 1.5 miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway. Last Friday, crews dealing with the debris...
Santa Barbara Independent
Bridging the Gap: Construction Begins on Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Corridor
The world’s largest wildlife corridor is now under construction over one of the busiest highways in Southern California. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Corridor, a $100 million project, will span 10 lanes of Highway 101 off Liberty Canyon Road in Thousand Oaks. “The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing has already inspired...
Bikers to use some of state hwys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
A group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday through Friday.
santabarbarawedding.com
Spring Sage Wedding at the Stow House
Santa Barbara wedding photographer Just Kiss Collective provided the photos for today’s highlighted sage green-themed wedding held at the Ranchero La Patera & Stow House. The couple was drawn to the venue’s natural beauty and its rich Santa Barbara History. Colorful bouquets with eucalyptus, music from The Class wedding band, food from The Worker Bee Cafe, and funfetti ice cream cone cupcakes are just a few details which made the event really pop.
visitcamarillo.com
A Seasonal Feast: Autumn Attractions in Camarillo 🎃🍂
Fall is often reported as most people’s favorite time of the year in the U.S., and that’s as true in Camarillo as in cooler parts of the country. Sure, here you’re not quite as likely to spend the season hunting for colorful leaves (we’ve got palm trees), but we certainly aren’t complaining about our year-round sunshine and average temperatures in the 70s! In Camarillo, fall vibes come from beautiful days spent outdoors, the spoils of our local harvest, and a unique array of autumnal events on deck.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Photographer Scott Starr Dies at Age 61
The surf-skate community is giving a rousing sendoff for photographer Scott Starr, who died earlier this month at his home in Montecito. He was 61. Trained at Brooks Institute, Starr was a prolific and much-loved photographer of surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding, and an archivist of films and television clips featuring the board sports. He also photographed and participated in freestyle Frisbee, and in 1988, won the amateur world championship with doubles partner Tom Cole. A paddle-out and celebration of life will take place on the afternoon of 10/21 at Dos Pueblos Ranch beach.
Wind helps make 2022 Caregivers Sailathon a success near the Ventura Pier
VENTURA, Calif.-More than a dozen sailors took part in the 2022 Caregivers Sailathon on Sunday. They sailed a triangular course off the coast near the Ventura Pier. For every lap crews earned donations for caregivers. Caregiver Bob Shirley sailed onboard the Ahu Ning again this year and said they usually sails more than six laps The post Wind helps make 2022 Caregivers Sailathon a success near the Ventura Pier appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
High-End Sushi Restaurant Confirmed for the Funk Zone
••• Thanks to B. for the tip that Maiz Picante, which I think we can logically deduce will be a Mexican restaurant, is coming to 2714 De La Vina Street, next to Edomasa. According to the beer-wine license application, the proprietors are real estate agents David Back and Monika Draggoo. (I could only wait so long for the woman pictured above to finish her phone call.)
visitventuraca.com
Ventura’s Favorite Dessert Spots
It’s 7 P.M. and you have a sudden hankering for something sweet. You raid your fridge and freezer but it looks like someone already ate that pint of ice cream. There’s nothing else to do but wish for that banana split, piece of cake, or bar of chocolate. We’ve all been there, done that. So let’s get down to business: where are the most popular spots to get dessert in Ventura?
Santa Maria residents encouraged to use water hotline
Santa Maria is asking residents to reach out regarding water conservation concerns. The city’s utilities department has set up a water conservation hotline.
Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done
The Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging dog fostering to help clear space for a remodeling project in Santa Maria. The dogs can be adopted in either Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. The post Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Trapeze Company hosts Take Flight with CALM
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Trapeze Company partnered with CALM on Sunday to raise funds and awareness.. They called the event Take Flight with CALM. The Trapeze Company near Haley and East Cota Streets in Santa Barbara offers people aerial fitness opportunities, while CALM's mission is to prevent childhood trauma. During the free event and The post Santa Barbara Trapeze Company hosts Take Flight with CALM appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man pleads guilty for fire that burned over 120 acres within Hollister Ranch in March
A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to felony counts of arson on Wednesday for involvement in a fire that burned over 120 acres in and around the Hollister Ranch area. The post Man pleads guilty for fire that burned over 120 acres within Hollister Ranch in March appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Culvert replacement along Hwy 154 and 246 in Santa Barbara County begins
Culvert replacement projects along Highways 153 and 246 will result in reversing traffic control beginning Monday, Caltrans said.
With the holidays right around the corner some businesses at the Town Center Mall in Santa Maria are ready for Halloween and beyond
Business and even pet stores in the mall say the holiday season is a great time for them. The post With the holidays right around the corner some businesses at the Town Center Mall in Santa Maria are ready for Halloween and beyond appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc brewery, COLD Coast, takes bronze at Great American Beer Festival
COLD Coast Brewing Company recently brought home the bronze for Lompoc at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival held Oct. 8 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The GABF is the world’s largest commercial beer competition that recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States. Co-founder...
Comments / 0