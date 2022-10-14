Read full article on original website
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
El Paso Is One Of The Top “Instagrammable” Cities In Texas According To This Survey
Finding that Instagrammable spot when you head to other cities out of El Paso can sometimes be a challenge. Finding an instagrammable spot here in El Paso, however, isn’t that difficult if you’ve lived here long enough because you’re probably familiar with all the good spots to stop by to grab a great selfie for the gram.
Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State
Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
5 Things In Texas That Are Insanely Big
KLAQ and Townsquare Media are giving away a trip to see Five Finger Death Punch. In honor of that, I'm going to do a few "top 5" lists for you here. Five Finger Death Punch will be performing in Las Vegas and KLAQ wants to send you there to see them. Find out how to enter here and check out their latest video below.
Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
That Tejano Song You Love Is Not About Our Tejano Queen Selena
A really cool TikTok trend is taking over and Texans and Tejano music lovers are loving it. The song "Desvelado" by Bobby Pulido is currently taking over as many set the song to everyday activities in Mexico. The muffled sound totally helps to set the scene, and many love how...
What-A-Mum: Texas Homecoming Mums Get More Creative Throughout The Years
High School football season is upon us and in Texas, that means it’s time for Mum's season. Mum is short for the chrysanthemum flower. This flower was given by a boy to his homecoming date, cue “Homecoming Mum.”. Back in the day, a homecoming mum was a simple...
Gone But Not Forgotten: 8 Texas Musicians We Lost Way Too Soon
We've lost some truly amazing rock legends; but some you can easily say that we lost way too soon. Though they may be no longer with us, they're always here in spirit... One of the greatest "what if" stories in metal history, Dimebag was taken from us on December 8th, 2004 in one of the darkest days in metal. Dimebag would die at the age of 38. His brother Vinnie Paul would continue to make music & live until his passing on June 22, 2018.
Mom Waxes 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Unibrow, Internet Is Left Divided: WATCH
A Texas mom has divided the internet after sharing a video of her waxing her 3-year-old daughter's unibrow. Leah Garcia, a.k.a. TikTok user @leah_txrealtor, firmly stands behind her decision to groom her daughter. "I don’t care! I don’t care! I'd rather y'all call me a bad mom before I let...
