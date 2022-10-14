ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
motor1.com

Elon Musk has more to share about a Tesla Cybertruck "boat mode"

Knowing how Tesla CEO Elon Musk tends to operate, we may be in for a publicity stunt next year as the Tesla Cybertruck makes its way across the channel from SpaceX's Starbase to South Padre Island. However, we're going to make it abundantly clear that intentionally using your Cybertruck (or any Tesla vehicle) as a boat is a terrible and dangerous idea. Honestly, intentionally using any car as a boat is likely to have dire consequences.
WWD

Elon Musk Goes Viral With ‘Burnt Hair’ Fragrance Launch and ‘Inevitable’ New Career

The Tesla founder has launched an unexpected men's scent. Elon Musk appears to have taken on another venture — the fragrance industry. After teasing in September that his Boring Company developed “Burnt Hair” — a men’s fragrance of which its namesake is the inspiration behind the scent — the Tesla founder took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that in a matter of hours “10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!” after its launch. Musk shared an image of the bottle, which is designed in red with a jewel-shaped top, and referred to it as “the finest fragrance on earth.”
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Have a Goodie Bag for Tesla Investors and Fans

Since early October Tesla (TSLA) has all but disappeared from the radar of its charismatic and sometimes whimsical CEO and co-founder, Elon Musk. Apart from a comment on Twitter to explain that the company had decided not to accelerate the pace of deliveries at the end of each quarter, Musk said little about the electric-vehicle-market leader, which is the bedrock of his immense fortune.
Jalopnik

Tesla Is Luxury Car Sales King in the U.S. and It's Not All That Close

Tesla is leaving every other luxury vehicle brand far behind in terms of U.S. sales this year, General Motors is investing millions in an Australian minerals company to secure raw materials for its Ultium battery cells, and Toyota finally opens a plant in Myanmar that was put on hold because of a coup. All those stories and a lot more The Morning Shift for Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
NASDAQ

Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

After an uncharacteristic 13% decline over the past month, shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are hovering just above their 52-week low. Before this recent downturn, Coca-Cola was one of the few high-profile stocks enjoying a gain in 2022. It looks like a surging dollar has finally caused the shares to...
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Model 3 pulls 35 miles of extra range after its LFP battery charge display drops to zero

Half of Tesla's new vehicles now come with LFP batteries thanks to the bestselling Model 3 and Model Y. Those phosphate packs offer lower energy density and shorter ranges than their performance nickel-laden counterparts in the Model S/X. Elon Musk is on record saying that this is not that big of a deal as the LFP chemistry allows the battery to be charged to 100% with much less degradation potential than the more expensive nickel-cobalt units.
insideevs.com

Tesla Is Back To Hiring After Earlier Layoffs

Back in June 2022, there were several media reports about Tesla cutting its staff. This came after it was learned that CEO Elon Musk sent an email to employees about a hiring pause and some reorganization of the company's employee base. However, despite ongoing global turmoil and issues with the economy, the US electric automaker is back to ramping up hiring.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Will No Longer Share Subscriber Forecasts As the Company Sharpens Revenue Focus

Netflix will no longer be providing forecasts for its subscriber numbers, as the streamer moves toward a greater focus on revenue.  “We have such a wide range of price points, different partnerships all over the world, [that] the economic impact of any given subscriber can be quite different. And that’s particularly true if you’re trying to compare our business with other streaming services,” Spencer Wang, Netflix’s vp of finance, investor relations and corporate development, said on the investor video Tuesday. More from The Hollywood ReporterHenry Selick Found Solace in 'Wendell & Wild' After He Says John Lasseter Helped Sink 'The Shadow King'Netflix...
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk faces skepticism as Tesla plans to deploy humanoid robots

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. Now, Musk's Texas company is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its...
TEXAS STATE
torquenews.com

Using Tesla's CCS Adapter - My First Hand Experience

I just got Tesla's CCS adapter and there was one big reason I got it. I will share that with you now!. Using Tesla's CCS Adapter - My First Hand Experience. I've owned my Tesla Model 3 RWD for about 6 weeks now and recently bought a CCS adapter from Tesla for it. The reason for this purchase is that there is a Harmon's grocery store with free CCS charging just a few blocks away from me and I expect to be using this charging station a lot. Here is my experience with it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy