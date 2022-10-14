Read full article on original website
Related
WCPO
'The finest fragrance on Earth!' Musk says he's sold $2M worth of new perfume 'Burnt Hair'
Elon Musk is now in the perfume business. On Tuesday, the billionaire announced the launching of his latest venture, a fragrance named Burnt Hair, which could be purchased through his Boring Company website. Within a few hours, Musk said he'd sold 10,000 bottles. Then late Wednesday evening, Musk said on...
Elon Musk is selling a perfume called 'Burnt Hair' for $100 a bottle. His company describes it as 'the essence of repugnant desire.'
Elon Musk is selling a perfume called "Burnt Hair" for $100 a bottle. Musk tweeted that with a name like his, "getting into the fragrance business was inevitable." Musk announced early on Wednesday that he'd sold 10,000 bottles of the fragrance. Elon Musk is wading into the fragrance business and...
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
Elon Musk is Partnering With Pepsi in an Attempt to Disrupt the Shipping Industry
The billionaire took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the roll-out of the long-awaited Tesla semi-truck.
motor1.com
Elon Musk has more to share about a Tesla Cybertruck "boat mode"
Knowing how Tesla CEO Elon Musk tends to operate, we may be in for a publicity stunt next year as the Tesla Cybertruck makes its way across the channel from SpaceX's Starbase to South Padre Island. However, we're going to make it abundantly clear that intentionally using your Cybertruck (or any Tesla vehicle) as a boat is a terrible and dangerous idea. Honestly, intentionally using any car as a boat is likely to have dire consequences.
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
6 Lesser-Known Side Hustles To Earn Some Extra Cash
The pandemic did not give birth to the gig economy, but it sure did help it grow up a lot quicker. In 2020, side hustlers scrambled to find alternative income streams out of necessity, because...
Elon Musk Goes Viral With ‘Burnt Hair’ Fragrance Launch and ‘Inevitable’ New Career
The Tesla founder has launched an unexpected men's scent. Elon Musk appears to have taken on another venture — the fragrance industry. After teasing in September that his Boring Company developed “Burnt Hair” — a men’s fragrance of which its namesake is the inspiration behind the scent — the Tesla founder took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that in a matter of hours “10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!” after its launch. Musk shared an image of the bottle, which is designed in red with a jewel-shaped top, and referred to it as “the finest fragrance on earth.”
I drove a Tesla Model Y and discovered 6 reasons not to buy Elon Musk's $66,000 electric SUV
Driving the Tesla Model Y showed me why people are so in love with Elon Musk's cars. Impressive as it may be, the Model Y SUV isn't the perfect electric SUV for everyone. If you need a comfy, plush ride and uncomplicated physical controls, it may be best to consider other models.
Elon Musk May Have a Goodie Bag for Tesla Investors and Fans
Since early October Tesla (TSLA) has all but disappeared from the radar of its charismatic and sometimes whimsical CEO and co-founder, Elon Musk. Apart from a comment on Twitter to explain that the company had decided not to accelerate the pace of deliveries at the end of each quarter, Musk said little about the electric-vehicle-market leader, which is the bedrock of his immense fortune.
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Luxury Car Sales King in the U.S. and It's Not All That Close
Tesla is leaving every other luxury vehicle brand far behind in terms of U.S. sales this year, General Motors is investing millions in an Australian minerals company to secure raw materials for its Ultium battery cells, and Toyota finally opens a plant in Myanmar that was put on hold because of a coup. All those stories and a lot more The Morning Shift for Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
electrek.co
Tesla’s (TSLA) sudden drop in wait times doesn’t mean demand for EVs is dropping
Tesla (TSLA) has had a sudden drop in wait times for deliveries on new orders on some of its electric vehicle models, and some are reading into it as demand falling off, but there’s more to it. In recent weeks, industry watchers have noted that Tesla’s delivery wait times...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
After an uncharacteristic 13% decline over the past month, shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are hovering just above their 52-week low. Before this recent downturn, Coca-Cola was one of the few high-profile stocks enjoying a gain in 2022. It looks like a surging dollar has finally caused the shares to...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Model 3 pulls 35 miles of extra range after its LFP battery charge display drops to zero
Half of Tesla's new vehicles now come with LFP batteries thanks to the bestselling Model 3 and Model Y. Those phosphate packs offer lower energy density and shorter ranges than their performance nickel-laden counterparts in the Model S/X. Elon Musk is on record saying that this is not that big of a deal as the LFP chemistry allows the battery to be charged to 100% with much less degradation potential than the more expensive nickel-cobalt units.
insideevs.com
Tesla Is Back To Hiring After Earlier Layoffs
Back in June 2022, there were several media reports about Tesla cutting its staff. This came after it was learned that CEO Elon Musk sent an email to employees about a hiring pause and some reorganization of the company's employee base. However, despite ongoing global turmoil and issues with the economy, the US electric automaker is back to ramping up hiring.
What Happened to Tesla Co-Founder JB Straubel?
Here's a look at JB Straubel's history at Tesla as one of the company's co-founders and what he's done after leaving the EV automaker. The post What Happened to Tesla Co-Founder JB Straubel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Netflix Will No Longer Share Subscriber Forecasts As the Company Sharpens Revenue Focus
Netflix will no longer be providing forecasts for its subscriber numbers, as the streamer moves toward a greater focus on revenue. “We have such a wide range of price points, different partnerships all over the world, [that] the economic impact of any given subscriber can be quite different. And that’s particularly true if you’re trying to compare our business with other streaming services,” Spencer Wang, Netflix’s vp of finance, investor relations and corporate development, said on the investor video Tuesday. More from The Hollywood ReporterHenry Selick Found Solace in 'Wendell & Wild' After He Says John Lasseter Helped Sink 'The Shadow King'Netflix...
FOXBusiness
Elon Musk faces skepticism as Tesla plans to deploy humanoid robots
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. Now, Musk's Texas company is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its...
torquenews.com
Using Tesla's CCS Adapter - My First Hand Experience
I just got Tesla's CCS adapter and there was one big reason I got it. I will share that with you now!. Using Tesla's CCS Adapter - My First Hand Experience. I've owned my Tesla Model 3 RWD for about 6 weeks now and recently bought a CCS adapter from Tesla for it. The reason for this purchase is that there is a Harmon's grocery store with free CCS charging just a few blocks away from me and I expect to be using this charging station a lot. Here is my experience with it.
Comments / 1