The Minnesota Vikings are riding into their bye week with a 5-1 record that has ensured they will remain the No. 2 seed in the NFC when they return to the field. After such a tumultuous 2021 season where seemingly nothing went right, some may be asking, “how did they get this good?”. Some of the answer certainly has to do with good luck, but there are some statistics that suggest the Vikings are actually quite good. Here are six positive Vikings stats through the first six weeks of the NFL season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO