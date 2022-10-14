Read full article on original website
6 Positive Vikings Stats That Matter Through 6 Weeks
The Minnesota Vikings are riding into their bye week with a 5-1 record that has ensured they will remain the No. 2 seed in the NFC when they return to the field. After such a tumultuous 2021 season where seemingly nothing went right, some may be asking, “how did they get this good?”. Some of the answer certainly has to do with good luck, but there are some statistics that suggest the Vikings are actually quite good. Here are six positive Vikings stats through the first six weeks of the NFL season.
Vikings Release Second-Year WR
The Minnesota Vikings made multiple roster moves on Tuesday afternoon as they move into their bye week. Among those moves was waiving second-year WR Blake Proehl after activating him from the PUP list on Monday. Additionally, Minnesota released safety Mike Brown and signed Myles Dorn to the practice squad after he was waived yesterday to create room for Proehl.
Former Vikings LB Lands with Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals remained a busy team on Tuesday. As part of their latest set of roster moves, they brought in former Vikings LB Blake Lynch. The linebacker ultimately signed with the Cardinals even after visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Arizona also added K Rodrigo Blankenship after releasing Matt Ammendola on Monday.
The Vikings Will Soon Face Another Former Minnesota QB
This past weekend, the Minnesota Vikings did in fact end up playing against their former first-round pick, Teddy Bridgewater. The Dolphins backup QB came in relief for rookie Skylar Thompson, who left the game with a finger injury. The Vikings won the game and sacked Bridgewater five times, but the former Viking played relatively well against his old team. Now, as news around the league emerges in the aftermath of Week 6, it seems the Vikings will face another former Minnesota QB in just a few weeks.
Kirk Cousins Statistics Suggest There is Room to Improve
Overall, Minnesota Vikings fans must be pleased with how their team has played. There is a lot of room to improve since all three phases have been making mistakes. Nevertheless, a 5-1 record is reason to be optimistic, especially since it means they have a 2-game lead in the NFC North. The team’s most important player is their starting QB – Mr. Kirk Cousins – so I thought it best to circle back to his statistics as the team heads into the bye.
Ryan Wright Proved Again How Important a Good Punter Can Be
For much of Sunday afternoon, the matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins, two of the better offenses in the NFL, struggled to get anything going. In both the first and third quarters, both teams were held scoreless and relied on their defenses to make stands. While the Vikings defense played one of their stronger games of the season, holding the Dolphins to just 16 points, another major factor was their punter. Once again, Ryan Wright proved how important a good punter can be in the NFL.
