‘You Reap What You Sow’: Alex Jones Ex-Wife Reacts To $1 Billion Verdict, Hopes Families Are Paid ‘Every Single Cent’

By Radar Staff
 4 days ago
Alex Jone’s ex-wife, Kelly, believes the almost $1 billion verdict handed to her former husband is what the broadcaster deserves and said she hopes the families of the Sandy Hook school shooting “get every single cent,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

“The truth always comes out,” Kelly said, “You reap what you sow.”

Kelly and Alex were married for eight years and share three children together. Since divorcing her ex-husband, she has spoken to the media about the verdict and the likelihood of Jones’ fulfilling payments.

“The damages are a declaration,” Kelly told Inside Edition when asked her thoughts on the record-breaking verdict.

“It's enough of the propaganda. Americans are not going to put up with people that sell lies and hate and fear,” she added.

The verdict came from a Connecticut jury and in a trial that took place at a courthouse mere miles from the scene of the horrific Sandy Hook massacre — which Alex called a hoax and spread conspiracy theories about that made him millions since the tragedy unfolded in 2012.

Neglecting to be present in person as the verdict was read, Jones instead elected to sit in the comfort of his own studio, remarking to his viewers, “They actually think they’re getting this money.”

His ex-wife felt differently.

“I do believe they'll see a cent of that money,” Kelly said on her ex-husband’s claims that there “ain’t no money.”

“I hope they get every single cent that they've been awarded,” the ex-wife added, “We will not tolerate it when people take other people's tragedies and profit off of them.”

Prior to the Connecticut jury verdict, an Austin, Texas, jury awarded almost $50 million to Sandy Hook families in another defamation case, which was one of three against Jones.

The statement from his ex-wife came shortly after the InfoWars broadcaster proclaimed during his show that he’s “not going away” and “not going to stop.”

“The devil coming after us,” Jones tauntingly told his audience Wednesday.

Comments / 86

Marlene
4d ago

He has 3 kids and still said that about Sandy Hook? He's even more despicable than anyone thought. He must be a great and loving father. NOT

Reply(12)
36
D P
4d ago

Families need to start attaching to all of his businesses until you own them, attach any real estate that can be sold off. Attach any income he makes for the next forty years.

Reply(1)
25
RobertMarsha Farrell
4d ago

Jones needs to be sanctioned by the courts to cease and desist any further aggrevation to the parents and relatives or be jailed. rff

Reply(1)
24
Comments / 0

