Fall Color Update Number Two
As we begin October, fall color in the Buckeye State is starting to transform our tree canopies with hints of fall color across Ohio. Cooler weather is ushering in the changing conditions dominating most of the state’s foliage according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). “Right now,...
ODNR To Celebrate Earth Science Week; Two Events At Highbanks
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Geological Survey is inviting Ohioans of all ages to celebrate Earth Science Week. A series of fascinating activities and programs will highlight the annual celebration from Oct. 9–Oct. 15, including two at Highbanks Metro Park in Lewis Center. “Teaching people...
ODNR, Local Girl Scouts Team Up To Plant Trees
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is joining forces with Girl Scout Councils of Black Diamond, North East Ohio, Ohio’s Heartland, and Western Ohio to support the Girl Scout Tree Promise. ODNR has committed to providing resources for Girl Scouts to plant 250,000 trees in Ohio by 2026.
Ohio. Find It Here. Scares Up Fantastic Fall Fun
Release shared by Ohio. Find It Here. Fall is a favorite season for many, and fall in Ohio has something for everyone, from haunted places to scenic spaces. Ohio. Find It Here. just launched its annual Fall in Ohio campaign, filled with exciting ways to explore and celebrate autumn, including 100 Things To Do in Ohio this Fall.
The Intel On Intel: Special Edition – The Regional Impact
Each weekend here at 1808Delaware and 1812Blockhouse we present “The Intel On Intel,” where we collect and share links from area media looking how local government, schools, other businesses, and Intel itself are building a new future for the area. This weekend’s edition is a special one, as...
