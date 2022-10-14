Howard County Police warn residents of a national trend that has seen an increase in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. This trend has been referred to as the “Kia Boyz Challenge” that has gained popularity on social media, including the video sharing app TikTok. The challenge was allegedly started by the Kia Boyz, who showed people how easy it is to use a USB cable in the steering columns to start, and steal Kias and Hyundais.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO