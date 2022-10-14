Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Attempted Armed Carjacking
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an attempted armed carjacking that occurred in the 8000 block of 13th St. in Silver Spring on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect. At approximately 8:41 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of an attempted armed carjacking that just occurred.
fox5dc.com
Car stolen, crashed with baby in back seat in Northeast DC; 14-year-old suspect arrested
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside and crashing the car in Northeast D.C. According to the police report, the victim stopped her car in the 3200 block of Dubois Pl SE with her baby in the backseat.
Graphic Video shows 2020 murder at Westport Light Rail Station
Baltimore Police have released graphic video of a murder at the Westport Light Rail Station, two-years ago.
Manhunt Launched After Rapist Bursts Into Unlocked Vienna Hotel Room: Police
As if he knew he was being watched, an armed man locked eyes with surveillance cameras at a Virginia hotel where he burst into a hotel room and sexually assaulted a woman on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to footage and information released by police. The man physically and sexually assaulted...
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Fatal Germantown Collision; Victim’s Identity Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal two car collision that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 11:16 p.m., on Frederick Road at Plummer Drive. The initial investigation has revealed that a Silver 2006 Ford F250 was...
$55K Reward Offered For Arrest Of Dangerous Suspect Who Killed Jewish Father Working In DC
The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is asking for the public's help locating several murder suspects wanted on separate homicide offenses. A $55,000 reward is being offered to find Avery Miller, 27, who is wanted after the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25, in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Metropolitan Police.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Twenty-Nine-Year-Old Man Charged with Series of Armed Robberies in Bethesda
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 29-year-old, Donnell Harris, of Silver Spring, with a series of armed robberies that occurred in the Bethesda area. Since Wednesday, August 10, 2022, a series of armed robberies...
MPD: 2-year-old boy found unconscious in SW DC pronounced dead 5 days later
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a physical abuse allegation of a 2-year-old boy after he died on Tuesday. Police say the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. the night of Thursday, Oct 13. Officers discovered him outside in critical condition in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: TikTok Car Theft Trend Reaches Howard County
Howard County Police warn residents of a national trend that has seen an increase in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. This trend has been referred to as the “Kia Boyz Challenge” that has gained popularity on social media, including the video sharing app TikTok. The challenge was allegedly started by the Kia Boyz, who showed people how easy it is to use a USB cable in the steering columns to start, and steal Kias and Hyundais.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Accident That Killed 33-Year-Old Waldorf Woman
ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 33-year-old Tiffanie Bunch of Waldorf. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway near Berry Road for a single-vehicle collision.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Investigating Downtown Silver Spring Stabbing
Montgomery County police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday night in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “On Sunday, October 16, 2022, MCPD responded to the area of Ellsworth St. and Fenton Dr. at approximately 8:14 p.m., for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. It appears that two adult males were involved in an altercation when one of the males pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries.”
WTOP
Police: Child found inside stolen car in Southeast DC, 1 arrested
D.C. police have arrested a person who stole a car with a child inside Monday evening. According to police, the suspect took the car on 33rd and Dubois streets in Southeast D.C. just before 6 p.m. The person later drove onto Interstate 295, where the car crashed several times before...
Washington Examiner
One arrested after Woodbridge, Virginia, shooting that left four dead
A 24-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in a shooting that left four people dead in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Monday. Prince William County Chief of Police Peter Newsham said in a press conference that David Nathaniel Maine was arrested on Tuesday after shooting four people inside a home.
mymcmedia.org
Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring
A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
NBC Washington
2 Dead, 1 Injured in DC Triple Shooting
Two 19-year-olds are dead, and one person is injured after a triple shooting in Congress Heights in Washington, D.C. Monday, authorities say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE in the Congress Heights neighborhood at 8:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found three men with gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Police looking for attempted armed robbery suspects
According to the Prince William County Police Department, it was determined that a 44-year-old woman had been approached by three unknown men, one of whom took out a knife and demanded her belongings.
Waldorf Woman Dead After Crash On Indian Head Highway
A young Waldorf woman is dead after striking a light pole in Accokeek, authorities say. Tiffanie Bunch, 33, was rushed to the hospital after the collision that occurred around 3 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, according to Prince George's County police.
fox5dc.com
Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige
WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
Four Killed In Mass Shooting In Prince William, Suspect At Large (DEVELOPING)
A shooting suspect is at large after four people were found shot to death in a Virginia home, police say. Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 to a reported shooting in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court in Woodbridge.
NBC Washington
Man Faces 102-Count Indictment After Allegedly Stealing More Than $1M in Cars
A Prince George’s County man pointed to as an example of “revolving door” justice, because he managed to avoid being held in jail despite multiple arrests, has been hit with a 102-count indictment for allegedly stealing more than $1 million worth of cars. Lorenzo Day, 22, and...
