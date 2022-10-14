October Benefit Brunch helps support Keep A Child Alive Foundation

Chris Bidorini has a lot to be excited about this weekend. The Hartford social worker is hosting his annual October Benefit Brunch Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the first time in person in two years.

Located at the Avalon Nightclub inside the Mohegan Sun Casino, the purpose of the Benefit Brunch is to raise money for Keep A Child Alive foundation, with 10% going to Advancing CT Together — the parent company for AIDS CT .

The KCA foundation was co-founded in 2003 by Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys and Leigh Blake.

Bidorini used to attend KCA’s annual gala, “The Black Ball,” where he first fell in love with the organization. When the organization stopped hosting its fundraising gala in 2016, Bidorini decided to pick up the mantle in the state, starting his own benefit in 2017.

While KCA was first founded to help children in Africa with HIV and AIDS, the organization has since expanded its work into 13 additional countries.

“This year so far [KCA has helped] across Africa, India and Central America. They have now …covered everything from food insecurity to HIV, AIDS, human trafficking, maternal health care … [There are] a number of things they have really brought into the scope. And so it’s important to me to raise money for them and support all that they’re doing,” he said.

KCA has also been helping with the Ukraine crisis most recently, Bidorini said.

According to its website, the organization has been working with Ukrainian partners to help “the most vulnerable children and their families living with serious conditions or who are orphaned to the border of Poland where they will have access to the health resources, food and refuge that they need immediately.” The group organized escorted transport to the border and brought emergency medicine and medical professionals, food and supplies with them.

Along with returning the brunch to in person, Bidorini also decided to collaborate with the Greater Hartford National Panhellenic Council , the collective of Hartford’s Divine Nine Black sororities and fraternities, who work to impact the Greater Hartford area in a positive way.

National Pan Hellenic Council of Greater Hartford President Ashanti Osbourne Martin is happy that they were able to join forces for the greater good.

“The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greater Hartford has an intentional focus on the advancement, advocacy, and education of under-represented groups in Greater Hartford. We know that HIV disproportionately affects Black communities in the United States, and it’s a fact that is not discussed often enough in the Black community,” she said. “When the opportunity presented itself to support an initiative that would help amplify awareness and support, it was a no-brainer.”

The event will include Hot 93.7′s DJ Bigg Mann ; a live performance by Season 15; top-three finalist of America’s Got Talent, Cristina Raé ; hors d’oeuvres and mimosas, along with over $1000 in raffle prizes.

For tickets visit eventbrite.com and search “The October Benefit: Brunch.”