Foodies rejoice! Get a taste of Myrtle Beach at Taste of the Town
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Taste of the Town is back in Myrtle Beach for its 38th year. In 1984, a group of students from St. Andrews Catholic School was looking for a creative way to fundraise, and Taste of the Town was born. Nearly 30 Grand Strand restaurants will gather Tuesday afternoon at the […]
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach South Carolina Fall Things to Do 2022
If you’re already missing the summer months and still longing for warm coastal breezes and sunny days, look no further than Myrtle Beach for a fall getaway that is sure to keep that summer spirit alive with a seasonal twist. With 60 miles of beautiful coastline, a temperate climate,...
country1037fm.com
Winning College Football Coach Happy To Stay In South Carolina
Coach Jamey Chadwell of Coastal Carolina University celebrates another winning season, happily content to remain in Conway, South Carolina. Our son began attending Coastal in the Fall of 2020. Back then, not many people knew much about the “Chanticleers.” By the way, a “Chanticleer” is our mascot borrowed from the songbird in Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales. We lovingly refer to him as “Chauncey.” And, the team goes by the shortened moniker “Chants,” pronounced “shawnts.” When Covid turned 2020 upside down, the Chants made a name for themselves, led by Indian Trail, North Carolina quarterback, Grayson McCall. They had an undefeated season and went to a bowl game. Their trademark mullets and undeniable school spirit garnered attention. The stadium sports a “teal turf” with gold end zones, a nod to school colors. Of course, when you’re so close to Myrtle Beach, an ocean and beach color scheme makes sense.
WMBF
Joe Cunningham kicks off college tour with visit to Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - As the countdown gets closer to the midterm election, candidates are making their way throughout the Grand Strand. Democratic nominee for Governor, Joe Cunningham, is on a college tour and made a stop at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Vocalizing rights for women, raising the wage...
wpde.com
HGTC to host SC Educational Opportunity Program in Georgetown later this month
Conway, S.C. (WCIV) — This year the annual South Carolina Educational Opportunity program for Georgetown County high schools will be hosted by Horry-Georgetown Technical College. The event will be held on October 20 from nine in the morning to noon. The goal of the program is to expose high...
franchising.com
Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Myrtle Beach Restaurant
Restaurant to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways on Oct. 24. October 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach community is about to have another go-to destination for cheering on their favorite team when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux® makes its debut on Monday, Oct. 24.
wpde.com
Popular sports restaurant opening 2nd Myrtle Beach location
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular sports-themed restaurant and bar is opening its second Myrtle Beach location this month. Walk-On’s is set to host the grand opening of its new location at 101 North Strand Parkway on Oct. 24. Located across from Target in the Surfside area,...
Lowe’s Foods shopper in Little River wins $50,000 Powerball prize
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River grocery shopper won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing after matching all but one number, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Lowe’s Foods on 111 Pavilion Drive near Little River. The odds of matching four white ball […]
cityofflorence.com
City of Florence Hiring Event Scheduled on Thursday, October 20, 2022
FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence will hold a City-Wide Hiring Event on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Pearl Moore Gymnasium, 500 Barnes Street, Florence, S.C. 29501. All departments will be represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions for attendees.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
The History of the Withers Swash Neighborhood
A Disc Golf Course, Dog Park and a 200 Year Old Legend. The Great Storm of 1822 wrought unprecedented damage to the Myrtle Beach area when its wind and waves pounded our coastline two centuries ago. In addition to the devastation left behind it also originated one of Myrtle Beach’s little-known legends that was popular in the early twentieth century.
WMBF
Downtown Conway has transformed into the City of Halloween
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Halloween has taken over the city of Conway. Downtown Conway is getting a makeover and being transformed into the City of Halloween. Come along with Halley Murrow as she sees what spooky secrets lie behind every corner.
City of Florence to close part of North Beltline Drive during water tap installation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — North Beltline Drive will be partially closed to complete a water tap installation next Tuesday in Florence, according to a news release from the City of Florence. The water tap installation for the new Caliber Carwash will result in a partial closure of North Beltline Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. […]
WMBF
Coast RTA looking to expand services to North Myrtle Beach
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high demand for public transportation could lead to increased bus routes for tourists in North Myrtle Beach as early as next summer. Coast RTA proposed the idea to North Myrtle Beach council leaders during their meeting on Monday evening. The idea comes after city leaders said they see an increased demand for public transportation.
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
WMBF
Florence community project aims to restore home for family in need
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A house built in the 1920s located on Florence’s North McQueen Street is in the process of being renovated for a family that needs a home. Helping Florence Flourish and the House of Hope program collaborated on the renovation project. The house was given to...
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Finnagan
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 15-16 is Finnagan, a 5-month-old male kitten from the Grand Strand Humane Society. When Finnagan arrived at the humane society, one of his back legs was in bad shape. That leg was amputated, but he did not let that hurt his spirit. […]
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
BEACH BITES: Lee’s Farmers Market
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Lee’s Farmers Market in Murrells Inlet is part farmers market, but it’s also way more than that. “They come in thinking it’s produce, but it’s a big, different world when you look outside,” said Ed Dombrowski, a co-owner of the market. “When you look at the front, it looks like […]
WMBF
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County. Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner. “I would probably...
