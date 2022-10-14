ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Myrtle Beach South Carolina Fall Things to Do 2022

If you’re already missing the summer months and still longing for warm coastal breezes and sunny days, look no further than Myrtle Beach for a fall getaway that is sure to keep that summer spirit alive with a seasonal twist. With 60 miles of beautiful coastline, a temperate climate,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Winning College Football Coach Happy To Stay In South Carolina

Coach Jamey Chadwell of Coastal Carolina University celebrates another winning season, happily content to remain in Conway, South Carolina. Our son began attending Coastal in the Fall of 2020. Back then, not many people knew much about the “Chanticleers.” By the way, a “Chanticleer” is our mascot borrowed from the songbird in Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales. We lovingly refer to him as “Chauncey.” And, the team goes by the shortened moniker “Chants,” pronounced “shawnts.” When Covid turned 2020 upside down, the Chants made a name for themselves, led by Indian Trail, North Carolina quarterback, Grayson McCall. They had an undefeated season and went to a bowl game. Their trademark mullets and undeniable school spirit garnered attention. The stadium sports a “teal turf” with gold end zones, a nod to school colors. Of course, when you’re so close to Myrtle Beach, an ocean and beach color scheme makes sense.
CONWAY, SC
Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Myrtle Beach Restaurant

Restaurant to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways on Oct. 24. October 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach community is about to have another go-to destination for cheering on their favorite team when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux® makes its debut on Monday, Oct. 24.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Popular sports restaurant opening 2nd Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular sports-themed restaurant and bar is opening its second Myrtle Beach location this month. Walk-On’s is set to host the grand opening of its new location at 101 North Strand Parkway on Oct. 24. Located across from Target in the Surfside area,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
City of Florence Hiring Event Scheduled on Thursday, October 20, 2022

FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence will hold a City-Wide Hiring Event on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Pearl Moore Gymnasium, 500 Barnes Street, Florence, S.C. 29501. All departments will be represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions for attendees.
FLORENCE, SC
The History of the Withers Swash Neighborhood

A Disc Golf Course, Dog Park and a 200 Year Old Legend. The Great Storm of 1822 wrought unprecedented damage to the Myrtle Beach area when its wind and waves pounded our coastline two centuries ago. In addition to the devastation left behind it also originated one of Myrtle Beach’s little-known legends that was popular in the early twentieth century.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Downtown Conway has transformed into the City of Halloween

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Halloween has taken over the city of Conway. Downtown Conway is getting a makeover and being transformed into the City of Halloween. Come along with Halley Murrow as she sees what spooky secrets lie behind every corner.
CONWAY, SC
Coast RTA looking to expand services to North Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high demand for public transportation could lead to increased bus routes for tourists in North Myrtle Beach as early as next summer. Coast RTA proposed the idea to North Myrtle Beach council leaders during their meeting on Monday evening. The idea comes after city leaders said they see an increased demand for public transportation.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
FLORENCE, SC
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Finnagan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 15-16 is Finnagan, a 5-month-old male kitten from the Grand Strand Humane Society. When Finnagan arrived at the humane society, one of his back legs was in bad shape. That leg was amputated, but he did not let that hurt his spirit. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
BEACH BITES: Lee’s Farmers Market

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Lee’s Farmers Market in Murrells Inlet is part farmers market, but it’s also way more than that. “They come in thinking it’s produce, but it’s a big, different world when you look outside,” said Ed Dombrowski, a co-owner of the market. “When you look at the front, it looks like […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC

