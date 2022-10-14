Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Dancing for Special Stars Tuesday night in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tuesday evening, you have the chance to support Special Olympics North Dakota with a special dance competition in Minot. The organization is hosting its annual “Dancing for Special Stars” at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the Minot State campus. A group of local...
Jim Hill gets new fitness center, along with two others in North Dakota
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Jim Hill Middle School has a brand-new fitness center. The school was one of three North Dakota schools to receive a $100-thousand-dollar state-of-the-art “DON’T QUIT!” fitness center. The “DON’T QUIT!” fitness campaign by the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils helps students get in shape. Governor Doug Burgum even declared October […]
KFYR-TV
Three North Dakota schools receive new, $100,000 fitness centers
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Three schools in North Dakota received $100,000 fitness centers from the DON’T QUIT Campaign. This is the moment students at Jim Hill Middle School have been waiting for. The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils received hundreds of video submissions from across the state....
KFYR-TV
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot is the most expensive place to live in North Dakota. The average Minot household pays $2,515 a month for bills, including utilities, auto loans, and cable bills. That’s according to the bill pay service Doxo. According to the company’s research, average household expenses in...
Minot Area Community Foundation funds Minot Gun Club
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The Minot Area Community Foundation (MACF) has given a $50,000 grant to the Minot Gun Club, to help improve their youth development and hunting programs. The Minot Gun Club is a popular location in the city, but youth hunting clubs are quickly full and enrollment is hard to come by. Although […]
KFYR-TV
Crews respond to electrical fire at Trinity Hospital in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Fire crews responded to an electrical fire Tuesday afternoon on the third floor of Trinity Hospital, but were able to promptly knock the fire down, according to city of Minot officials. The city posted on social media that the hospital remained open through the...
kxnet.com
Someone You Should Know: Support comes full circle for Glenburn farmer
James Peters, better known as Jim, is a third generation Glenburn farmer who knows what it means to give, and has a deep understanding of what it means to receive. “It was a life changing event for me,” Jim recalled, “but those people that I was serving, or helping out township board, school board whatever came full force.”
KFYR-TV
Bottineau High School turf installation will not be complete for first round of playoffs, game moved to Rolette
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – The turf installation at Bottineau High School will not be complete in time for Saturday’s scheduled playoff game, Athletic Director Zach Keller confirmed to Your News Leader on Tuesday. The Braves are scheduled to host Central Cass. The game will be played in Rolette on...
Two ND towns rank among the “coziest” in the US. One might surprise you.
When the data was crunched and ranked, North Dakota had two communities in the top 170 towns across America, including one town in the top 10.
Minot residents demand answers to ongoing USPS mail delivery problems
KX News went to the post office in Minot to talk to residents experiencing these issues and found people waiting in line for nearly two hours to get answers.
UPDATE: Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot still yields no clues
UPDATE: OCT. 12, 9:40 A.M. MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Initial tests of tissue samples done by the North Dakota State Crime Lab from the man found dead near Highway 83 south of Minot have come back negative. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, tissue samples from the man found dead near Minot, who had […]
Fatal rollover crash reported in McLean County
UPDATE: 10/18, 9:16 A.M. PARSHALL, ND (KXNET) — The 24-year-old who was killed in a rollover crash south of Parshall has been identified as Ryan Wheeling. ORIGINAL STORY: 10/16, 9:51 A.M. PARSHALL, ND (KXNET) — A 24-year-old New Town man was killed in a rollover crash occurring 17 miles south of Parshall on October 16. […]
Kenmare man arrested for relationship with female juvenile
KENMARE, ND (KXNET) — 21-year-old Andrew Gast from Kenmare was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for corruption of a minor after being involved in a relationship with a female juvenile. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was the result of an investigation that began in late September after a report that Gast […]
Minot man killed, three hurt in two-vehicle crash near Belcourt
BELCOURT, ND (KXNET) -- A Minot man was killed and three other people injured in a two-vehicle crash about five miles southwest of Belcourt Wednesday.
KFYR-TV
24-year-old New Town man dies in crash Sunday morning
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old New Town man is dead after a crash in McLean County early Sunday morning. A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 a.m. 17 miles south of Parshall. The driver missed a curve and rolled in a ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Mobile home park increases lot rent by $400
Spicer said since the change in ownership, no one has ever stopped by to talk or keep the property clean.
Comments / 0