Sonoma County starts hotline for complaints stemming from vacation rental properties

visityolo.com
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
sonomacountygazette.com
Permit Sonoma releases final redevelopment plans for Sonoma Developmental Center
Permit Sonoma has released the final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and Specific Plan that will guide the redevelopment of the Sonoma Developmental Center (SDC). The final Specific Plan incorporated public comments to the draft that enhance protection for the more than 700 acres of open space and ensure that affordable housing is built before or at the same time as the market-rate housing.
KTVU FOX 2
Deputies wound alleged shooter in Sonoma County
Two Sonoma County deputies shot a man who had fired upon them as they investigated complaints that someone was smashing car windows. The armed suspect, in his 40s, is in critical conditions, according to officials.
‘Smilestone’ moment: Sonoma County charity provides dental care for 1,000 foster children
A program that provides free dental care to Sonoma County children has hit a milestone that is making everyone smile. A partnership between Valley of the Moon Children’s Foundation and the Sonoma County Human Services Department that provides free dental care for kids has now served more than 1,000 children.
Santa Rosa unveils new ordinance to thwart unwanted street sideshows — but is it legal?
The city of Santa Rosa is unveiling a new sideshow ordinance in an effort to curtail the reckless driving activity undertaken by youth in many Bay Area cities. The ordinance was first introduced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting and allows law enforcement to arrest or cite participants, vehicle passengers, organizers and spectators that take part in the unauthorized street “shows.”
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
'She's extremely lucky': Woman survives 150-foot fall from cliff near Golden Gate Bridge
She fell approximately half the length of a football field.
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: About algae
The lake is always green and there is so much algae, it’s everywhere. We are visiting another lake this weekend, will there be algae there too? How do we find out?. Thank you for asking this question, it’s timely and very important! There is also a lot of confusion around “algae” and what is commonly mistaken for algae. What you are probably concerned about is actually cyanobacteria. However, what you are noticing about your lake happens every summer, and not just in Clear Lake, but in other places around the state, around the Country, and around the world.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Teen Arrested for 4th Time on Firearm Charges
Cops take an illegal firearm from a teen in Santa Rosa who had been arrested three previous times on gun charges. Early Saturday morning, officers stopped a vehicle for tinted windows on Dutton Avenue near Highway 12. They contacted the 17-year-old driver, who lied about his name and age, and smelled cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. A search turned up one pound of packaged marijuana and over $1000 on the driver. Officers also found a loaded Glock 19x with a Glock Switch, enabling fully automatic fire, as well as a 50-round 9mm Glock magazine. This was the juvenile driver’s fourth firearm related arrest.
Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
Eater
One of Napa Valley’s Best Mexican Food Destinations Just Closed
One of Napa’s favorite under-the-radar Mexican restaurants Lane 33, actually the cafe attached to the bowling alley Napa Bowl, closed on October 15. The outlet was known for its ridiculously good tacos, filled with al pastor pork and fried mashed potato, and its retro vibes. The chef, Alex Soto who worked off and on at Restaurant at Meadowood, told the San Francisco Chronicle a combination of issues led to the shuttering. “I was just trying to survive, to stay alive like any other small business,” Soto said.
Santa Rosa hazmat team responds to chemical spill in delivery truck
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to a chemical spill Friday afternoon and successfully cleared the area of hazardous materials. The spill occurred in the back of a delivery truck that was in the parking lot of Auto-Chlor, a company that specializes in personal hygiene and cleaning products, located at […]
Fire crews rescue person who fell off edge of Battery Spencer
SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — A person fell over the edge of Battery Spencer on Saturday morning, according to a tweet from Southern Marin Fire District (SMFD). At 5:11 a.m. units with Marin County Fire and SMFD were called to the location of a victim who fell over the edge of Battery Spencer and down about […]
Sonoma County sheriff's deputies wound armed suspect in exchange of gunfire
SONOMA -- A suspect was in critical condition early Sunday after he was wounded by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies in an exchange of gunfire while trying to elude arrest.According to a post on the Santa Rosa police Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to the 200-block of West Napa Street at 10:00 p.m. regarding a report of an adult male suspect breaking vehicle windows in the parking lot. When deputies arrived on scene, they were unable to initially locate the suspect. But then deputies were notified of a suspect with a gun in the 400-block of First Street West.At 10:15...
mendofever.com
Brandishing Weapon, Subject In The Middle Of The Road – Ukiah Police Logs 10.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Two Months After Disappearing, the Search for Lake County’s Goldie Lee Morse Has Gone Cold
Just over two months ago, 38-year-old Middletown woman Goldie Lee Morse picked blackberries with a roommate in the Lake County town of Cobb. For an unexplained reason, Morse left her friend behind, walking towards an unknown destination without a wallet, cell phone, and or shoes. Other than a series of...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man evidently called police to warn of murder-suicide plan
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police said they received a call Wednesday from a man telling of plans to kill his wife and himself. The call was made at 9:18 a.m., according to officials, warning of the murder-suicide about to take place. The caller provided an address in the 400-block of Meadowgreen Drive and then hung up the phone, police said.
crimevoice.com
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs Out of Motorhome in Front of Public Park
Above: The motorhome the suspect was reportedly living in | Photos courtesy of Santa Rosa PD. Santa Rosa police have arrested a woman whom they allege had been selling fentanyl out of her motorhome in front of a public park. Police began investigating after receiving numerous tips over the course...
Photos: Plane flips upside down after crashing in Petaluma
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A plane flips upside down after crashing Saturday afternoon, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Petaluma Municipal Airport. KRON On is streaming news live now Officers and fire crews arrived at the scene and found the uninjured pilot out of […]
mendofever.com
‘We Could Have Been Killed’: Ukiah Family Left Reeling After Vehicle Evading Police Strikes Their Business
Last Thursday afternoon, Yasmín Mendoza, her husband, and their two children were at their family-owned business on Ukiah’s South State Street taking it slow before a number of clients were scheduled to arrive. Around 3:33 p.m., the Ukiah Police attempted to pull Malique West-Colvin over in his 2016...
LocalNewsMatters.org
