WENATCHEE — The incumbent Chelan County sheriff and the leader of his deputies' labor union are squaring off to lead the office for the next four years. Sheriff Brian K. Burnett, 55, has led the office since his first election in 2010, when he unseated then-Sheriff Mike Harum. Deputy Mike Morrison, 42, has 16 years' law enforcement experience in central Washington, including eight years as a Chelan County deputy. Both are running as Republicans.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO