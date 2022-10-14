Read full article on original website
Climber rescued off Mount Stuart
An injured climber had to be rescued Sunday off the West Ridge of Mount Stuart. Sgt. Jason Reinfeld of Chelan County Emergency Management said about 9 a.m. the 28-year-old Seattle man fell about 10 to 12 feet, suffering a possible broken arm and was unable to climb back down. An...
Road rage reportedly led to fatal shooting on Stevens Pass
A Marysville woman was killed Saturday in what police believe was a road-rage shooting on Highway 2 near Stevens Pass. The Washington State Patrol says 24-year-old Raelyn Davis, a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved, was killed by gunfire. Davis was riding west in a 2014 Kia Sorrento...
Chelan County sheriff candidates sit for interviews with NCWLIFE
WENATCHEE — The incumbent Chelan County sheriff and the leader of his deputies' labor union are squaring off to lead the office for the next four years. Sheriff Brian K. Burnett, 55, has led the office since his first election in 2010, when he unseated then-Sheriff Mike Harum. Deputy Mike Morrison, 42, has 16 years' law enforcement experience in central Washington, including eight years as a Chelan County deputy. Both are running as Republicans.
Wild fall to West Kelowna before heading for Chilliwack
The Wenatchee Wild are in Chilliwack for the next two nights participating in the BCHL Showcase. This after a 5-2 loss on the road at West Kelowna on Friday. Wenatchee takes on Langley tonight at 7 and then the Chiefs tomorrow at 7. The Wild finally return to the Town...
Construction theft case ends with pleas to six felonies
WATERVILLE — The East Wenatchee man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of appliances, trailers and construction material has pleaded guilty in Douglas County to six criminal counts. Enrique Juarez-Rodriguez, 36, entered pleas on Friday to charges of first-degree trafficking in stolen property, possessing stolen property and second-degree...
Skagit County sets its priorities for Legislature
Skagit County leadership wants the state to take action on policing, mental health care and environmental restrictions during the 2023 legislative session. All three commissioners said the Legislature needs to amend the 2020 police accountability laws when it convenes Jan. 9. “Some of the well-intended constraints on law enforcement ......
Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 49-39 loss to Washington
The Arizona Wildcats lost to Washington on Saturday in Seattle. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics from the UA’s defeat:. * Arizona has lost consecutive games for the first time this season. Its previous results: win, loss, win, loss, win, loss. * The Wildcats lost for the...
