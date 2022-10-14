Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police Department looking for two suspects in a robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is looking for two suspects who are connected to an armed robbery that happened at a food store Sunday night. According to LPD, around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at a Quick-E Food Store.
WSET
Shots fired in the 2100 Block of Westerly Drive: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a heavy police presence on Westerly Drive near Langhorne Road. LPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive around 3:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they located several casings in the street, LPD said. There were no...
WSLS
Authorities searching for two suspects after armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two males they say are responsible for an armed robbery Sunday. On Sunday at 11:50 p.m., Lynchburg PD said they responded to the Lakeside Drive Quik-E Food Store for a report of an armed robbery. The caller reported two...
Man shot, killed in Rockingham County on Wimbish Road, deputies say
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway in Rockingham County after a man was shot and killed on Monday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County deputies responded when they were told someone was shot on Wimbish Road in Stoneville. Arriving deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years for using gun in fatal drug crime
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday on a federal gun charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. 23-year-old Demarcus Glenn pleaded guilty in July to one count of possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in...
WDBJ7.com
Lockout over at E.C. Glass High School after shots fired nearby
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockout at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is over, about an hour after it started. Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Dr. at around 3:25 p.m. and found multiple casings in the street.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County releases statistics from extended drug investigation
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released statistics from an extended drug investigation. The investigation has resulted in 62 people receiving 121 indictments directly related to drug activity. The indictments from the October 3, 2022 Grand Jury include some of the following charges:. Possession...
WSET
62 people indicted as a result of extended drug investigation in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Narcotics Division with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has continued an extended drug investigation resulting in 62 individuals receiving 121 indictments directly related to drug activity. According to data released by the department on Tuesday, 66% of the arrestees are aged 31...
cbs17
Woman stabbed to death in Durham; suspect in custody, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed to death in north Durham and a suspect is in custody, police said. Police said the woman was stabbed Tuesday in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Officers say they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon shortly...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office offering new signing bonus
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City upped efforts to hire Sheriff’s deputies Monday, as law enforcement agencies across the country continue to face staffing shortages. City Council has agreed to help fund a $5,000 sign-on bonus for 25 sworn deputy Sheriff positions. The estimated cost for those bonuses comes to more than $167,000 — including fringe benefits for those deputies.
WDBJ7.com
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Co. Sheriff’s Office says the body of Elizabeth Hensley, of Roanoke, was found on October 8 in a gravel lot of the Glen Wilton Park and Ride with an apparent gunshot wound along Botetourt Road (220). Detectives were also able to locate...
WBTM
Danville Police Department Recognizes Five for On the Job Performance
The Danville Police Department is recognizing five of their own for on the job performance. The officers were recognized in five separate Facebook posts on the departments page. Officer J.S. Stadler received the Community Guardian Award of the Quarter. “Stadler responded to a call-in reference to a male that was...
wakg.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Teen
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has reported a runaway juvenile. Shawn Miguel Williams, 17, was last seen leaving 1617 Flat Rock Rd. in Reidsville around 11:30PM on Sunday. He was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve white shirt, high top black Levi shoes, and was carrying a teddy bear...
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
WSLS
Deadly Lynchburg house fire likely accidental in nature, Fire Marshal’s Office says
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:45 p.m.:. The Fire Marshal’s office has provided an update on the cause of the fire that left one person dead and one person in the hospital Tuesday morning in Lynchburg. Around 8:30 a.m., crews were called to the 1200 block of Early Street...
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
After teen shooting victim dies in the hospital, Winston-Salem police say they found 2nd victim in a parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers are dead after being shot in Winston-Salem, police say. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called to an area hospital around 10:15 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the head. The victim, identified as Marcus Lee Marshall, 19, died in the hospital. As officers investigated […]
cbs17
Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
