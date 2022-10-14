Nothing details Phone (1) camera improvements since launch

What you need to know

Nothing discusses its recent camera improvements for the Phone (1).

The most recent patch brought more improvements to the phone's dual-50MP camera array on the back, along with touch-ups for the front-facing lens.

Nothing has updated the phone several times since its launch to improve the camera and other features.

Nothing has been tuning its dual-rear camera setup for the past few months, and it's now detailing some of the most notable updates made to the camera since the Phone (1) launched.

Nothing detailed its latest camera software updates through its official blog . According to the post, Nothing has worked to improve the performance of its 50MP camera array on the Phone (1) , particularly with the latest 1.1.4 OS update .

As a culmination of Nothing OS version 1.1.1 to the latest 1.1.4, the company has brought more natural skin tones to its front-facing camera. Users will find they can take clearer night shots with the camera's low-light HDR and sharper, faster ultra-wide images when using HDR. True-to-life night shots have also gained better color accuracy with more naturally bright and clear portrait shots when using the front camera.

Outdoor shots should feel even sharper with its multi-frame HDR, while faces outdoors should be filled with color. Nothing has also taken strides to ensure that no matter which camera you're using, the color will remain the same to avoid any odd photos.

The Nothing Phone (1) features a dual 50MP strengthened by the Sony IMX766 sensor on its back which we felt could get the job done during our review of the phone. And while the Phone (1)'s cameras were good, Nothing has continuously updated its software since July and back in August with its 1.1.3 OS patch , which included more camera improvements.

If you are a Nothing Phone (1) owner, you can check to make sure you have the latest 1.1.4 OS update by heading to Settings > System Update . If you're feeling a little green about not having a Phone (1), worry not, there are a few alternatives that may pique your interest.