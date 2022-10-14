ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nothing details Phone (1) camera improvements since launch

By Nickolas Diaz
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Nothing discusses its recent camera improvements for the Phone (1).
  • The most recent patch brought more improvements to the phone's dual-50MP camera array on the back, along with touch-ups for the front-facing lens.
  • Nothing has updated the phone several times since its launch to improve the camera and other features.

Nothing has been tuning its dual-rear camera setup for the past few months, and it's now detailing some of the most notable updates made to the camera since the Phone (1) launched.

Nothing detailed its latest camera software updates through its official blog . According to the post, Nothing has worked to improve the performance of its 50MP camera array on the Phone (1) , particularly with the latest 1.1.4 OS update .

As a culmination of Nothing OS version 1.1.1 to the latest 1.1.4, the company has brought more natural skin tones to its front-facing camera. Users will find they can take clearer night shots with the camera's low-light HDR and sharper, faster ultra-wide images when using HDR. True-to-life night shots have also gained better color accuracy with more naturally bright and clear portrait shots when using the front camera.

Outdoor shots should feel even sharper with its multi-frame HDR, while faces outdoors should be filled with color. Nothing has also taken strides to ensure that no matter which camera you're using, the color will remain the same to avoid any odd photos.

The Nothing Phone (1) features a dual 50MP strengthened by the Sony IMX766 sensor on its back which we felt could get the job done during our review of the phone. And while the Phone (1)'s cameras were good, Nothing has continuously updated its software since July and back in August with its 1.1.3 OS patch , which included more camera improvements.

If you are a Nothing Phone (1) owner, you can check to make sure you have the latest 1.1.4 OS update by heading to Settings > System Update . If you're feeling a little green about not having a Phone (1), worry not, there are a few alternatives that may pique your interest.

Related
Android Central

Android 13 UI 5.0 Beta

Samsung have begun rolling out the beta test version of Android 13 UI 5.0 to selected members on the unlocked international devices, F936B. Check in your Samsung Members app to see if you have received an invitation to the Beta firmware. Once you have enrolled in the Beta programme and...
Android Central

Chromecast with Google TV 4K update

I noticed after I installed the update, I wasn't getting any sound on my TV, although my Bluetooth headset worked. I restarted the Chromecast, and my sound was restored.
Android Central

P7P - Sticky scrolling issues

I was surprised to not see a thread here on the scrolling issues I'm seeing on my Pixel 7 Pro. Its really bad and I took the day one udpate and haven't seen any improvements. Basically when you do a flick when trying to scroll, it just stops. You have to filck really hard and then its way too fast. I am coming from a Pixel 6 and did not have this problem. I have them side by side and the Pixel 6 is perfectly smooth and the P7P is horrible. Any one else having this problem??
Android Central

Confusion: Which passowrds to use on sync'd Outlook?

I have Thunderbird-latest version (on my PC and using Provider addon) sync'd with Outlook (on my A13 5G). Just now, when trying to reply or send an email from the phone, I'm being prompted to sign in. Also, I'm being asked to fill-in my PW for my IMAP and SMTP. I have used the PW that I have within Thunderbird for IMAP/SMTP and get error to try again. Prior to this, things seemed to be working as they should. I am now quite confused as to which PWs are wanted? I have tried my PW for IMAP/SMTP that is listed within Thunderbird on the PC, but that isn't working. BTW, what I haven't tried is the PW used for my Google acct.
Android Central

Heat rate automatic background monitoring not working

I have a TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch. '24h heart rate monitoring' in TicPulse Settings is turned on but the Mobvoi phone app shows it stopped working last week (i.e. no data since then). I can do a manual heart rate check in the TicPulse app, which then appears in...
Android Central

Is it possibe to have one phone and use it on 2 carriers?

We currently have Verizon and it's great everywhere. We switched from Sprint before they merged and it's been so good. We get signal in places we didn't get before with Sprint. Well my husband started a new job near our main airport and for some reason he has no signal and can't do anything on his phone at work. He says it has to do with towers he thinks the airport may have something to do with it but you would think he would roam on another carriers tower but he has no signal. The ones that do have signal all have t-mobile. We were wondering if he could get a tmobile sim and use it on his S22 Ultra with a different number of course just so he can use his phone while at work and then use Verizon at all other times. Is that possible? I love Verizon and our bill is cheap with 4 people plus insurance and I am not looking to switch everyone. But I think just to have one line on tmobile would be to much. But if it's possible to switch out the sim on the same phone he might want to try it as long as he can cancel within a certain amount of time if it doesn't work.
Android Central

Android Central

