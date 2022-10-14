One of the most remarkable chapters in the Old Testament is Psalm 51. This Psalm contains the words of confessions by King David after his sins of adultery and murder.

“Have mercy upon me, O God according to thy loving kindness: According unto the multitude of thy tender mercies blot out my transgressions. Wash me thoroughly from mine iniquity, and cleanse me from my sin.” Psalm 51: 1-2.

This prayer can serve as a pattern when we are guilty of sin in our lives today. David began his prayer by freely admitting his sin. God will forgive our sin, if we ask in true godly sorrow.

In the New Testament one important verse concerning confession is: I John 1:9, “If we confess our sins: he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”

Like David we must admit our sin, regret the actions of our sin, plead the blood of Christ, and believe that God will do what He has promised.

It’s good to know that we have a God that hears and answers our prayers.

He may not always answer the way we want but, He knows what is best for our lives.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.