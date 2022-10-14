Jesus will bear our burdens

Jesus wants to be our burden bearer. He wants us to come to Him with all of our problems and truly give them to Him.

When we realize we are yoked together with Him. He will uphold us. Once we depend upon Jesus to take our burdens, our load is lighter and we are able to go on. Instead of giving up, we will find new energy, energy that God gives.

Jesus Christ is the source of all our strength and peace.

After the many hardships that Paul endured, he came to the conclusion that we should not trust in ourselves, but in God.

“But we had the sentence of death in ourselves, that we should not trust in ourselves, but in God which raised the dead: Who delivered us from so great a death, and doth deliver: in whom we trust that he will deliver us.” 2 Corinthians 1:9-10.

Stress should press us to Christ, not away from Him. He will never put more on us than we can bear. He will be with us through all things. We should always thank God for being our burden bearer for sin and the problems of everyday life. It’s good to know that whatever we need, we can depend on God.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.