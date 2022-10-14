ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

New York Giants receivers Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney out vs. Ravens

The New York Giants ruled out wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney and three defensive backs for Sunday’s game against the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

The team confirmed Friday that Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) will sit out, as will safeties Tony Jefferson (foot) and Jason Pinnock (ankle) and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf).

Linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) is doubtful, while tight end Tanner Hudson (illness), wideout Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) are all questionable.

Neither Golladay nor Toney has caught a pass since the season opener, yet the Giants are 4-1 heading into their Week 6 contest against the Ravens (3-2).

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback

The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
WASHINGTON, DC
