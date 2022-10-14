Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
New 'House of the Dragon' Images Show Tensions Rising in King's Landing
Treason is brewing in Kings Landing. After King Viserys’ painful death in the final moments of the last episode of House of the Dragon and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) misunderstanding his final words, the dance of the dragon has begun and new images revealed by the series' official Twitter account confirm it.
'House of the Dragon': Eve Best Explains Rhaenys' Act of Mercy
The Dance of the Dragons has begun with the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon, and Rhaenys turned out to be the MVP. The King (Paddy Considine) is dead, and the Greens have usurped the throne. And the warning of Alicent’s daughter Helaena (Phia Saban) that she has been murmuring since last two episodes, "the beast beneath the boards," finally came true. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Clare Kilner and actor Eve Best broke down the epic moment.
'House of the Dragon': Director Clare Kilner Explains the Power Dynamics After Viserys' Death
The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon is here, and the Greens and the Blacks are finally divided. As Viserys (Paddy Considine) dies confusing his wife Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his final words, the realm will soon be in chaos as the dance of the dragons begins. This episode was Targaryen light but does a great deal in showing who stands where, and in a recent appearance on the Game of Thrones' official podcast, episode director Clare Kilner discusses the shifting power dynamics in the hours after King’s death.
We Need to Talk About That Conversation Between Rhaenys and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.For those whose loyalty have remained on the side of the Greens, House of the Dragon’s penultimate episode of the season seems to have made it a bit difficult to stay there. Beginning in its first cold and quiet moments, we were immediately thrust right in the midst of different variations of scheming from subtle exchanges of information between the servants to the reveal of an all-out coup presumably years in the making. Upon Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) last breath, bloodshed was sure to quickly follow. It is Westeros, after all. The one beacon of hope lies in Alicent (Olivia Cooke) who seems to be trying her best to keep everything peaceful despite her gross misunderstanding of Viserys’ last words. Unlike her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), Alicent’s rose-colored glasses allow her to continue believing in the possibility of a peaceful succession following the usurpation of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) as heir to the throne.
'House of the Dragon' Shows That Rhaenys Always Had What It Takes to be Queen
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) has been referred to as "the Queen Who Never Was." Best's performance has stolen more than one episode as she brilliantly plays the character's complexities. Throughout the series, Rhaenys has proven herself a levelheaded player in the infamous game. Her husband, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), listens to her council, a rarity with Westerosi marriages. But they disagree about one major issue. Corlys has never stopped trying to get Rhaenys' bloodline back on the throne, where he believes she rightfully belongs. Corlys isn't wrong.
'House of the Dragon': Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik Explain Aegon's Unwillingness to Rule
In the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon, the Green council has taken its stand. King Viserys is dead and in the aftermath of it, the Iron Throne is usurped by the Hightowers, as Alicent (Olivia Cooke) believes her husband’s final wish was to see his son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne. In a new featurette, co-showrunner, Ryan Condal reveals that they saw this episode as a “real Hitchcockian suspense film.” He further explains that Alicent’s horrified because she realizes not only her husband is dead, and she has to process that, but secretly, her council has been plotting for this very day to come. Adding, “Which is the thing that she wanted, but she didn’t want to do it through dastardly deeds.”
New 'House Of The Dragon' Trailer Shows The Black Queen Preparing For War
HBO’s House of the Dragon is pushing ever closer to fulfilling the words of House Targaryen: Fire and Blood. The series’ penultimate episode, The Green Council was the first time we saw treason and subterfuge at its peak on the show. The king is dead; and his queen, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) has misinterpreted his final words as wanting their son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), on the Iron Throne.
The Biggest Changes 'The Rings of Power' Made to 'The Lord of the Rings' Source
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.Season One of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had its ups and downs, from the colossal and gloriously terrifying eruption of Mount Doom to the utterly bemusing mithril subplot, combined as it was with the logistical nightmare of arranging a spa day for every elf in Middle-earth by springtime. But now that the first season has officially fired off its final shot, it is time to take a look back at the story as a whole, so far as it has been told.
Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities': Netflix Announces Episode Lineup
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is one of the industry's most fantastical craftsmen in the business, and this Halloween he's offering us a peak inside his mind with Netflix's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. As executive producer and co-showrunner, del Toro presents fans with a meticulously curated Pandora's Box of tales that toe the line of enchantment and terror, boasting a collection of writers and directors all personally selected by the creator himself. Premiering just in time for All Hallow's Eve, we now have the official lineup of episodes the way they're intended to be viewed, by cadence and theme.
'Call the Midwife' Holiday Special to Premiere on PBS This Christmas
Get ready to cook up some figgy puddings, hang up some mistletoe and, oh yeah, Call the Midwife, because PBS has just announced that the holiday special for the beloved and long-running series will air on Christmas Day. The holiday special will certainly be a warm and welcome addition to your holiday festivities.
Was Sauron Ever Good Before 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for The Rings of Power.The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally at an end, and it caught many viewers by surprise when it finally revealed who Sauron really was. As it turns out, Middle-earth's big bad was hidden in plain sight all along under the identity of Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), the castaway who eventually claimed the role of long-lost king of the Southlands in a seemingly Aragorn-like tale — only, well, he turned out to really be the biggest villain of the story. This reveal was a shock just for us just as much as it was for main characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and it culminated in the crafting of the Three Elven Rings by Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) in the season finale, "Alloyed".
'Interview with the Vampire': The Biggest Differences Between the Book and Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.The recent release of AMC’s Interview with the Vampire brings back the world of the legendary and best-selling horror novel of the same title by the late Anne Rice (originally published in 1976). Those responsible for developing Rice's novel into a show initially emphasized the intention to stay true to the rich source material and yet give the classic story a modern spin. “In many ways, our show is truer to the book than the movie was, which is ironic because Anne Rice herself wrote the screenplay to the movie,” stated executive producer Mark Johnson in his exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.
How 'She-Hulk's Finale Rejects the Typical MCU Ending
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk.When Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) teased a possibility of a Red Hulk on Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it's only obvious that fans would expect it to happen by the last episode, which usually involves a huge fight and a feat for the hero. However, the actual finale completely shattered expectations, leaving us in awe, confusion, and everything in between.
'She-Hulk' Post-Credits Scene Explained: Where Did the Abomination Go?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of She-Hulk. The finale of She-Hulk gave fans some major bombshells, from its insanely meta third act to introducing us to another major character in the Marvel universe. There’s so much jam-packed into this sitcom-sized show that you’d be forgiven if you forgot about the post-credit scene. While not nearly as Earth-shattering as the rest of the episode, it does hint at what’s to come next for two fan-favorite characters from this season.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 9 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned for a final time(?) last week with its ninth episode. The finale, titled “Whose Show is This?” follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she seeks to answer that very question, though we all already know.
'Call Jane': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know
Certain films seem perfect for certain times and Call Jane is one of them. The film focuses on the Jane Collective, a brave underground organization that facilitated over 11,000 safe abortions in the Chicago area between 1969 and 1973, an era when the procedure was still illegal. Call Jane follows the life of a married woman who has a pregnancy that puts her life at risk.
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Review: Anti-War Classic Gets New Life in Stunning Adaptation
Nearly one hundred years after Lewis Milestone adapted Erich Maria Remarque’s groundbreaking novel, German filmmaker Edward Berger has brought All Quiet on the Western Front to life with a fresh perspective—and the first German adaptation of a story deeply ingrained into the very DNA of the country. Set in the midst of World War I, the film’s focus narrows on Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) and his small group of friends that get lured into war by the promise of heroism and patriotism. But there are no heroes in this war, a fact that Berger makes evident throughout the film. Paul might be the film’s protagonist—the heart and soul of the story that the audience sees the world through—but this is not a hero’s journey. All Quiet on the Western Front is a welcome departure from a long line of profound World War I films such as Sam Mendes’ 1917 or, more recently, Operation Mincemeat because there is no one to root for and there is no positive outcome on the horizon. It’s an interesting choice, but one that delivers a more honest and devastating story.
'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights
The first V/H/S was released in 2012 as an exciting new horror experiment. While horror is not strange to anthologies, the idea of giving talented writers and directors free rein to explore their passion for found footage and VHS culture is nothing short of brilliant. Even so, the first V/H/S was uneven at best, working more as a showcase of weird ideas than as a collection of gripping stories. The problem became more evident with 2013’s V/H/S/2 and 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, each making the franchise's problems more apparent. Fortunately, producer Bloody Disgusting took a step back and decided to revamp the franchise with 2021’s V/H/S/94, by far the best movie in the series. Or at least it was because V/H/S/99 seems to have finally perfected the formula.
'Black Adam': The Long, Painfully Complicated History of Hawkman
Here are the facts about Hawkman that are pretty straight-forward: he was first introduced in Flash Comics #1 in 1940, he favors the use of a mace as a weapon, he has large, artificial wings, and is typically side-by-side with Hawkgirl/Hawkwoman. After that, it gets a little weird. Most often, he is human archeologist Carter Hall, a reincarnation of Egyptian prince Khufu. Or, as Katar Hol from Thanagar. Or, sometimes, an amalgamation of both. It’s the complicated, but utterly fascinating backstory of the hero set to be played by Aldis Hodge in the upcoming DC film, Black Adam.
