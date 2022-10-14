Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon': Eve Best Explains Rhaenys' Act of Mercy
The Dance of the Dragons has begun with the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon, and Rhaenys turned out to be the MVP. The King (Paddy Considine) is dead, and the Greens have usurped the throne. And the warning of Alicent’s daughter Helaena (Phia Saban) that she has been murmuring since last two episodes, "the beast beneath the boards," finally came true. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Clare Kilner and actor Eve Best broke down the epic moment.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
Lord Beesbury's Death Kicks Off the Greens' Mad Power Grab on 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon Episode 9 sees Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) calling a meeting of the small council in the middle of the night to both inform them of the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and make preparations for the ascension of Prince Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) to the Iron Throne. When the news is delivered, it quickly becomes clear that not only are a majority of these men, who supposedly serve the realm, siding with the Greens and House Hightower, but they have also been scheming to supplant Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) with the King's eldest son for some time now, and are not going to let anyone get in the way of their plans.
'Call the Midwife' Holiday Special to Premiere on PBS This Christmas
Get ready to cook up some figgy puddings, hang up some mistletoe and, oh yeah, Call the Midwife, because PBS has just announced that the holiday special for the beloved and long-running series will air on Christmas Day. The holiday special will certainly be a warm and welcome addition to your holiday festivities.
'House of the Dragon': Director Clare Kilner Explains the Power Dynamics After Viserys' Death
The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon is here, and the Greens and the Blacks are finally divided. As Viserys (Paddy Considine) dies confusing his wife Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his final words, the realm will soon be in chaos as the dance of the dragons begins. This episode was Targaryen light but does a great deal in showing who stands where, and in a recent appearance on the Game of Thrones' official podcast, episode director Clare Kilner discusses the shifting power dynamics in the hours after King’s death.
New 'House of the Dragon' Images Show Tensions Rising in King's Landing
Treason is brewing in Kings Landing. After King Viserys’ painful death in the final moments of the last episode of House of the Dragon and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) misunderstanding his final words, the dance of the dragon has begun and new images revealed by the series' official Twitter account confirm it.
How ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Depicts Desire Through Nostalgia
When looking at Luca Guadagnino’s filmography, his most recent release, Bones and All is easy to deem his darkest romance yet, but Call Me by Your Name is brutal in its own right. While it lacks blood and gore, the film is an emotional stab to the heart, brimming with melancholy and tragedy beneath its dreamy pastels. The acclaimed 2017 romance follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet)’s during a life-changing summer when he experienced a magical, fleeting romance with his father’s older summer intern, the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). A bittersweet haze of nostalgia permeates every frame and casts a cloud of melancholy over moments that defined this pivotal summer.
How to Watch ‘V/H/S/99’
The next chapter in the V/H/S film franchise is finally here! V/H/S/99 brings together the same anthology-style horror that fans love but with an added 90s twist. From kids' shows of the decade to CKY punk skate culture to the turning of the millennium, this newest addition to the franchise will have your skin crawling as nostalgia and fear both wash over you. Collecting five short films, V/H/S/99 will be bringing in a whole new group of writers and directors to introduce a totally new take on horror that audiences have never seen before.
'House of the Dragon' Shows That Rhaenys Always Had What It Takes to be Queen
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) has been referred to as "the Queen Who Never Was." Best's performance has stolen more than one episode as she brilliantly plays the character's complexities. Throughout the series, Rhaenys has proven herself a levelheaded player in the infamous game. Her husband, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), listens to her council, a rarity with Westerosi marriages. But they disagree about one major issue. Corlys has never stopped trying to get Rhaenys' bloodline back on the throne, where he believes she rightfully belongs. Corlys isn't wrong.
Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' Sets New 2023 Release Date
Fresh off his performances in Elvis and Pinocchio, Tom Hanks has continued to be one of America’s favorite actors. But, it seems we will all have to wait a few extra weeks to see him on the big screen again. Hanks’ next film, A Man Called Otto, has had its release date pushed back, from early December to a wide release on January 13, 2023.
Charles Edwards Talks ‘The Rings of Power’ Finale, Filming the Creation of the [Spoiler], and Celebrimbor’s Storyline
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Rings of PowerWith The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season finale now streaming on Prime Video, I recently spoke with Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor) about the spoilers of the first season. During the interview, he talked about filming the creation of the rings in the finale, his reaction seeing the Balrog as a viewer, Celebrimbor’s storyline, the fan speculation on who Sauron and The Stranger are, Tolkien’s writings, Season 2, favorite moments from the first season, and why he couldn’t take home any mithril from set.
Why We Mourn 'American Movie's Mike Schank, and What He Taught Us
When Mike Schank, the unlikely co-star of the cult favorite documentary American Movie, passed away, memorials flooded their way across social media in his honor. Mark Duplass, Taika Waititi, and Edgar Wright were among the many who offered tributes to Schank, with most lauding him as a shining example of what it means to be a true friend. If you’ve seen American Movie, you probably know: Schank was a pivotal and consistent system of support for filmmaker Mark Borchardt throughout the production of his microbudget horror film Coven (pronounced Coh-vin, if you don't remember). As Duplass tweeted in memoriam, one only needed to watch Schank in American Movie to “learn how to be a good friend”.
'Halloween Ends': Andi Matichak on What's Driving the Corey & Allyson Relationship
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends.]Four years after the bloodbath that took the lives of her mother (Judy Greer) and boyfriend (Dylan Arnold) in Halloween Kills, Andi Matichak’s Allyson is in a very different place. In an effort to move forward and leave Michael Myers in the past, she's building a home with her grandmother, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and working as a nurse. A relationship with a Haddonfield police officer doesn't pan out, a connection Allyson seems far better off without, but now there's someone new in the picture -- the town pariah, Rohan Campbell’s Corey Cunningham.
New 'House Of The Dragon' Trailer Shows The Black Queen Preparing For War
HBO’s House of the Dragon is pushing ever closer to fulfilling the words of House Targaryen: Fire and Blood. The series’ penultimate episode, The Green Council was the first time we saw treason and subterfuge at its peak on the show. The king is dead; and his queen, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) has misinterpreted his final words as wanting their son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), on the Iron Throne.
Oscars: UK Selects Hassan Nazer’s Farsi Language Feature ‘Winners’ To International Feature Race
British-Iranian filmmaker Hassan Nazer’s latest film Winners has been selected as the UK’s entry to the Best International Film category. Written and directed by Nazer, the film is set in a poor Iranian village where the children work hard to support their families. One day nine-year-old Yahya and his friend Leyla find a precious statuette in the desert. As the authorities search for the lost treasure, sharing a passion for cinema Yahya’s boss Nasser Khan decides to help the children find its owner. Winners was fully financed in Scotland with support from Creative Scotland and shot entirely in Iran with 100% Farsi...
'Call Jane': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know
Certain films seem perfect for certain times and Call Jane is one of them. The film focuses on the Jane Collective, a brave underground organization that facilitated over 11,000 safe abortions in the Chicago area between 1969 and 1973, an era when the procedure was still illegal. Call Jane follows the life of a married woman who has a pregnancy that puts her life at risk.
Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities': Netflix Announces Episode Lineup
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is one of the industry's most fantastical craftsmen in the business, and this Halloween he's offering us a peak inside his mind with Netflix's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. As executive producer and co-showrunner, del Toro presents fans with a meticulously curated Pandora's Box of tales that toe the line of enchantment and terror, boasting a collection of writers and directors all personally selected by the creator himself. Premiering just in time for All Hallow's Eve, we now have the official lineup of episodes the way they're intended to be viewed, by cadence and theme.
A24 to Host Double Feature of Ti West’s Horror Hits ‘Pearl’ and ‘X’
2022 has been one of the best years for horror in the genre’s history. There has been an incredible blend of returning franchises and new horrific frights, and one of the new franchises that took the horror community by storm this year has been the first two parts of Ti West’s X trilogy. Both X and Pearl introduced fans to the genre's next big killer icon, Pearl, who has been played brilliantly by Mia Goth. Now to celebrate everyone’s favorite cinematic killer, A24 has announced that their next Screening Room event will be a double feature of Pearl and X.
'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights
The first V/H/S was released in 2012 as an exciting new horror experiment. While horror is not strange to anthologies, the idea of giving talented writers and directors free rein to explore their passion for found footage and VHS culture is nothing short of brilliant. Even so, the first V/H/S was uneven at best, working more as a showcase of weird ideas than as a collection of gripping stories. The problem became more evident with 2013’s V/H/S/2 and 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, each making the franchise's problems more apparent. Fortunately, producer Bloody Disgusting took a step back and decided to revamp the franchise with 2021’s V/H/S/94, by far the best movie in the series. Or at least it was because V/H/S/99 seems to have finally perfected the formula.
Elvis Presley’s ‘Blue Hawaii’ Surfs Into 4K Ultra HD Release This November
Don't have a Blue Christmas, go to Blue Hawaii! This November, Elvis Presley's classic 1961 surf film is coming to 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever as a part of the Paramount Presents line, just in time for the upcoming holiday season. Blue Hawaii tells the story of a recently discharged Army soldier named Chadwick "Chad" Gates, played by Presley, who returns to his home in Hawaii with his surfboard, his girlfriend, and his mother, played by the late, great Angela Lansbury. The film tells the story of Chad's struggle to return to normalcy, the trials of an unrequited schoolgirl crush, and his eventual marriage to his girlfriend Maile, played by Joan Blackman.
