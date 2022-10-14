Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon Episode 9 sees Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) calling a meeting of the small council in the middle of the night to both inform them of the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and make preparations for the ascension of Prince Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) to the Iron Throne. When the news is delivered, it quickly becomes clear that not only are a majority of these men, who supposedly serve the realm, siding with the Greens and House Hightower, but they have also been scheming to supplant Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) with the King's eldest son for some time now, and are not going to let anyone get in the way of their plans.

