Read full article on original website
Related
Sat Night Shooting in East Kennewick Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead
The Benton County Sheriff's Department says the situation is very "fluid" at this time. These images show areas where the woman was found (Downtown Kennewick) as well as on Chemical Drive and Cable Bridge, which are said to be part of the incident area. Fatal shooting leaves young woman dead.
Who Does Roof Inspections at Night? Strange Franklin County Case
Franklin County Deputies are advising Mesa area residents, or anyone else in the county, to keep an eye out for behavior that seems out of place. Men going door to door offering roof inspections...at night. Thursday night, the FCSO reported they'd received a call from a resident in the Mesa...
Yes, You Can Burn Tumbleweeds in Tri-Cities But Only Under These Conditions
If you’ve lived in Tri-Cities for any length of time, then you’ve likely run over a tumbleweed or two on the highway or have had piles of them in your yard after a windstorm, they’re just a part of life in our area. It’s not surprising, in both Benton and Franklin County, the homeowner is REQUIRED to remove and dispose of these annoying rolling weeds, but just how are you to do it?
Creepy Missile Silo Dive Site Near Tri-Cities is Full of History & Murder
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property***. During the Cold War with Russia, the United States constructed nearly 20 Titan missile sites around the country, and one of those sits in the middle of nowhere less than an hour’s drive North of Tri-Cities.
Richland Police Add Drones to Arsenal, Already Getting Busy [VIDEO]
There are two of them, and Richland Police say they've already been used in a couple of cases. The department did not specify the exact models but said they have two, each with different purposes. Franklin County was the first law enforcement agency to utilize them, their program began a...
Warning! Toxic Algae Found at Leslie Groves Park in Richland
The Benton Franklin Health District is warning the community about a toxic algae discovery. The Health District has posted several signs at Leslie Groves Park in Richland warning people about the dangerous situation. Weekly tests will be conducted to monitor the toxicity level in the water at the park. you...
Pooch And Pal Walk in Richland Raises Funds For POPP
Pet Overpopulation Prevention's Pooch and Pal 5K run and walk was held Saturday at Columbia Point Marina in Richland. There was puppy painting and several vendor booths, including Nothing Bundt Cakes and Starbucks. The Nail Place was also there and donated proceeds to POPP. Along with DJ Rik Mikals providing...
Strange Tales of The Thing That Lurks In Lake Chelan
Confession: I've never been to Lake Chelan. And now I'll never-ever, ever-ever vacation in "Washington's Playground." Because while many locals love to hop in a boat and soak up the view in Chelan, they are fools, as oblivious to the dangers under the water's surface as those hapless beachgoers in the movie JAWS. It's all fun and games until someone falls prey to The Thing That Lurks in Lake Chelan.
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0