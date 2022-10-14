Read full article on original website
The Biggest Changes 'The Rings of Power' Made to 'The Lord of the Rings' Source
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.Season One of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had its ups and downs, from the colossal and gloriously terrifying eruption of Mount Doom to the utterly bemusing mithril subplot, combined as it was with the logistical nightmare of arranging a spa day for every elf in Middle-earth by springtime. But now that the first season has officially fired off its final shot, it is time to take a look back at the story as a whole, so far as it has been told.
Was Sauron Ever Good Before 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for The Rings of Power.The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally at an end, and it caught many viewers by surprise when it finally revealed who Sauron really was. As it turns out, Middle-earth's big bad was hidden in plain sight all along under the identity of Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), the castaway who eventually claimed the role of long-lost king of the Southlands in a seemingly Aragorn-like tale — only, well, he turned out to really be the biggest villain of the story. This reveal was a shock just for us just as much as it was for main characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and it culminated in the crafting of the Three Elven Rings by Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) in the season finale, "Alloyed".
'House of the Dragon' Shows That Rhaenys Always Had What It Takes to be Queen
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) has been referred to as "the Queen Who Never Was." Best's performance has stolen more than one episode as she brilliantly plays the character's complexities. Throughout the series, Rhaenys has proven herself a levelheaded player in the infamous game. Her husband, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), listens to her council, a rarity with Westerosi marriages. But they disagree about one major issue. Corlys has never stopped trying to get Rhaenys' bloodline back on the throne, where he believes she rightfully belongs. Corlys isn't wrong.
'House of the Dragon' Reveals a Fragile Kingdom After Viserys' Death
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.In the gripping penultimate episode of the first season of House of the Dragon, we have begun to witness the first dominos beginning to fall which will soon dash any remaining hope for peace. The death of King Viserys Targaryen, played to perfection from beginning to end by Paddy Considine, has sent a Kingdom that was already teetering on the edge of turmoil into outright chaos. A strong opening sequence with a simple yet stunning score by Ramin Djawadi shows the dark stillness of the castle and serves as the haunting quiet before the storm when no one has yet realized the King is dead. When it becomes clear his illness has ripped the last breath from his lungs a greater sickness starts to take hold of all that is left.
'The Rings of Power': Charles Edwards on Tolkien and the Different Versions of Celebrimbor’s Story
While the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films are obviously adaptations of specific works by J.R.R. Tolkien, the same cannot be said of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Though it is based very firmly in the world and the lore established by Tolkien, it is not an adaptation of any one of his books specifically, instead drawing elements from across his works to create an immersive new story.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
'Interview with the Vampire': The Biggest Differences Between the Book and Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.The recent release of AMC’s Interview with the Vampire brings back the world of the legendary and best-selling horror novel of the same title by the late Anne Rice (originally published in 1976). Those responsible for developing Rice's novel into a show initially emphasized the intention to stay true to the rich source material and yet give the classic story a modern spin. “In many ways, our show is truer to the book than the movie was, which is ironic because Anne Rice herself wrote the screenplay to the movie,” stated executive producer Mark Johnson in his exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.
'House of the Dragon': Eve Best Explains Rhaenys' Act of Mercy
The Dance of the Dragons has begun with the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon, and Rhaenys turned out to be the MVP. The King (Paddy Considine) is dead, and the Greens have usurped the throne. And the warning of Alicent’s daughter Helaena (Phia Saban) that she has been murmuring since last two episodes, "the beast beneath the boards," finally came true. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Clare Kilner and actor Eve Best broke down the epic moment.
'House of the Dragon': Paddy Considine Deserves An Emmy For These 10 Scenes
Recently, George R. R. Martin has lauded Paddy Considine for his outstanding portrayal of King Viserys I in House of the Dragon, which is superior to the one in his original book. Fans of the show and critics cannot agree more since his final appearance in the show's eighth episode, "The Lord of the Tides," was the topic of the internet's attention.
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes
Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
New 'House of the Dragon' Images Show Tensions Rising in King's Landing
Treason is brewing in Kings Landing. After King Viserys’ painful death in the final moments of the last episode of House of the Dragon and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) misunderstanding his final words, the dance of the dragon has begun and new images revealed by the series' official Twitter account confirm it.
'House of the Dragon': Director Clare Kilner Explains the Power Dynamics After Viserys' Death
The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon is here, and the Greens and the Blacks are finally divided. As Viserys (Paddy Considine) dies confusing his wife Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his final words, the realm will soon be in chaos as the dance of the dragons begins. This episode was Targaryen light but does a great deal in showing who stands where, and in a recent appearance on the Game of Thrones' official podcast, episode director Clare Kilner discusses the shifting power dynamics in the hours after King’s death.
We Need to Talk About That Conversation Between Rhaenys and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.For those whose loyalty have remained on the side of the Greens, House of the Dragon’s penultimate episode of the season seems to have made it a bit difficult to stay there. Beginning in its first cold and quiet moments, we were immediately thrust right in the midst of different variations of scheming from subtle exchanges of information between the servants to the reveal of an all-out coup presumably years in the making. Upon Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) last breath, bloodshed was sure to quickly follow. It is Westeros, after all. The one beacon of hope lies in Alicent (Olivia Cooke) who seems to be trying her best to keep everything peaceful despite her gross misunderstanding of Viserys’ last words. Unlike her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), Alicent’s rose-colored glasses allow her to continue believing in the possibility of a peaceful succession following the usurpation of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) as heir to the throne.
New 'House Of The Dragon' Trailer Shows The Black Queen Preparing For War
HBO’s House of the Dragon is pushing ever closer to fulfilling the words of House Targaryen: Fire and Blood. The series’ penultimate episode, The Green Council was the first time we saw treason and subterfuge at its peak on the show. The king is dead; and his queen, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) has misinterpreted his final words as wanting their son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), on the Iron Throne.
'The Suspect' Trailer Sees Aidan Turner Go From Hero to Potential Killer
Get ready, a fresh British thriller is gearing up to take over the small screen. The Suspect, which stars The Hobbit's Aidan Turner is set to give audiences with an appetite for murder mysteries plenty to sink their teeth into over the course of the five-part series. A new trailer...
How to Watch 'The Good Nurse' Starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne
Charlie Cullen appeared to be a perfectly normal nurse to the average patient or employee. To the outside observer, he had a loving family and a positive working relationship and was just a friendly face to make one's stay at the hospital just a bit more bearable. But behind that warm exterior, even those who would consider Cullen among their closest friends could have never predicted the reality of the man who would go on to become one of the most notorious serial killers in modern history. The story of his crimes and how they were exposed is now getting the feature film treatment with The Good Nurse (2022), directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War) and based on the book of the same name by Charles Graeber. Starring two Academy Award winners with Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything) as Charlie Cullen and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) as Amy Loughren, the film is already being received decently well by critics, with a positive Rotten Tomatoes score of 77%.
'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights
The first V/H/S was released in 2012 as an exciting new horror experiment. While horror is not strange to anthologies, the idea of giving talented writers and directors free rein to explore their passion for found footage and VHS culture is nothing short of brilliant. Even so, the first V/H/S was uneven at best, working more as a showcase of weird ideas than as a collection of gripping stories. The problem became more evident with 2013’s V/H/S/2 and 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, each making the franchise's problems more apparent. Fortunately, producer Bloody Disgusting took a step back and decided to revamp the franchise with 2021’s V/H/S/94, by far the best movie in the series. Or at least it was because V/H/S/99 seems to have finally perfected the formula.
Tom Felton recalls ‘painful’ memory of laughing at nine-year-old Emma Watson on Harry Potter set
Tom Felton has said he still feels “ashamed” of laughing at a young Emma Watson on the set of Harry Potter.The Draco Malfoy star recalled the “painful” memory in his newly released memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.Felton is three years older than Hermione Granger star Watson, whom he met at auditions when she was just nine and he was 12 years old.The actor wrote that, in the early days, there was a real-life divide between the young Griffindor stars and their Slytherin rivals.Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and...
Michael Dougherty Terrifyingly Twists Classic Myth With 'Trick 'r Treat' and 'Krampus'
As long as mankind has existed, myths and legends have shaped our beliefs about the world. Whether it's in the stories we tell, from page to film to screen, or in our religions, they persist. And even though they change over the years, some elements remain - especially when it comes to the holidays we celebrate. Director Michael Doughtery understands the power these legends hold and explores their darker side throughout his filmography. It's especially prominent in his directorial debut, Trick 'r Treat and its follow-up Krampus.
'Halloween Ends' Box Office Win Shows That Evil Will Never Die
Reaction has been mixed on the highly anticipated Halloween Ends, the final act in David Gordon Green’s trilogy which brought the quintessential final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Michael Myers together for one last battle. The 39% score tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes is the same as last year’s Halloween Kills, a far cry from the 79% 2018’s Halloween earned. Among audiences, there is a deep division. Some see the risks taken in Halloween Ends, where much of the focus is taken off of The Shape and instead placed on the infection he has planted in Haddonfield, as a bold and interesting step. Others feel cheated. They wanted a movie about Michael Myers and barely got to see him.
