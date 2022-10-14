Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
COVID-19 cases tick up in Wisconsin
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin ticked up over the weekend. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 856, with 837 new cases added on Monday. The seven-day average had fallen as low as 837 last Wednesday. Seven-day average test positivity was at 9.8%.
Fox11online.com
DHS expands updated COVID-19 booster eligibility to Wisconsinites as young as 5 years old
MADISON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging Wisconsinites as young as 5 years old to get an updated COVID-19 booster. The department announced Monday that anyone over the age of 5 in Wisconsin is eligible for the updated boosters. The boosters were previously restricted to those at least 12-years-old.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin DNR launches waste site for firefighting foam containing PFAS
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Some Wisconsin residents -- like those in Peshtigo -- have been waiting years for a reliable water source due to PFAS contamination. Now, the state is making strides to remove one source of these dangerous chemicals. “Removing the foam from the firehouses will prevent its potential use,...
Fox11online.com
DNR unveils new, interactive PFAS data viewer
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsinites are getting a new tool to better understand PFAS and their impact throughout the state. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources unveiled a new, interactive tool about the "forever chemicals" Tuesday. The PFAS Interactive Data Viewer includes locations with known contaminations, waterbodies that are being sampled...
Fox11online.com
Buckle Up Phone Down Day in Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Today marks Buckle Up Phone Down Day across Wisconsin for the second year. The safety initiative challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash: buckle your seat belt and put your phone down. Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
Fox11online.com
ACT test scores drop to lowest level in 30 years
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The high school class of 2022 has the lowest ACT score in over 30 years. The national class average composite score was 19.8 out of 36. According to the ACT, the average test score in Wisconsin sits at 19.4. It's up from 19.1, during the 2020-2021 school year.
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Snow covers fall colors in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- While fall colors are at or near peak in Northeast Wisconsin, a winter color showed up Monday morning. A mix of snow and rain fell during the morning hours, giving people a glimpse into winter in mid-October. For some, it was a welcome sight, and for others, it...
Fox11online.com
Gas prices fall, diesel prices rise
(WLUK) -- The price at the gas pump in Green Bay has dropped nearly 30 cents a gallon. According to GasBuddy, the price has fallen 29.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61/g today. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.66/g, down 24.0 cents per gallon...
Fox11online.com
Investigation continues into bonfire explosion that hurt multiple teens in Shawano County
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) -- An investigation regarding a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove remains ongoing. The explosion, which happened Friday night, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office couldn't provide an exact number of people burned...
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County man accused of shooting at his wife
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man whose blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal driving limit faces attempted homicide and other charges for allegedly shooting at his wife. Kasey Oaks, 43, is also charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, and...
Comments / 0