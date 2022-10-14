ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

curetoday.com

The Fear of Cancer Recurrence is Real, Natural and Nearly Universal

There are ways to manage the fear of cancer recurrence, so it doesn’t become overwhelming or debilitating. Physicians like me and a network of resources are here to help. Throughout 15 years as a medical oncologist primarily caring for patients with breast cancer, I have found that fear of recurrence — the fear that cancer will return or advance — is nearly universal among patients with cancer undergoing curative treatment.
curetoday.com

Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Joining Clinical Trials Presentation: October 1, 2022

Clinical trials have drastically affected the lung cancer space, according to an expert. “It’s through clinical trials that doctors are determining whether new treatments are safe and effective and whether or not they work better (than) what's currently available,” Dana Haagen, a clinical research coordinator at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, said during a presentation during the CURE® Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit.

