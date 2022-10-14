Read full article on original website
The Fear of Cancer Recurrence is Real, Natural and Nearly Universal
There are ways to manage the fear of cancer recurrence, so it doesn’t become overwhelming or debilitating. Physicians like me and a network of resources are here to help. Throughout 15 years as a medical oncologist primarily caring for patients with breast cancer, I have found that fear of recurrence — the fear that cancer will return or advance — is nearly universal among patients with cancer undergoing curative treatment.
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Joining Clinical Trials Presentation: October 1, 2022
Clinical trials have drastically affected the lung cancer space, according to an expert. “It’s through clinical trials that doctors are determining whether new treatments are safe and effective and whether or not they work better (than) what's currently available,” Dana Haagen, a clinical research coordinator at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, said during a presentation during the CURE® Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit.
Newer Lung Cancer Treatments Offer Improved Outcomes That are a ‘Whole Other Ballgame’ for Patients, Says Expert
An expert offers insight into the major treatment improvements over the past 20 years for early-stage and late-stage lung cancer. When comparing lung cancer treatments from 20 years ago to what is now available, current therapies are a “whole other ballgame,” according to Dr. Pierre de Delva. De...
Christian physician assistant sues Michigan Health for being fired after objecting to trans procedures
Valerie Kloosterman, who served 17 years as a physician assistant at Michigan Health, sued her former employer after she was allegedly terminated because of her Christian beliefs.
USMC vet Annika Hutsler transforms into a pinup model after leg amputation: ‘Life doesn’t end after tragedy’
Pin-Ups for Vets has donated over $100,000 to help hospitals purchase new rehabilitation equipment and provide financial assistance to expand veterans’ health care programs.
