Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'SNL': Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang & Ego Nwodim Get Left Behind in 'We Got Brought' Sketch
Everyone's been there - your friend invites you to go and hang out with their group, where you know no one. It's this very scenario that is the subject of the Saturday Night Live musical skit "We Got Brought." In the sketch, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and host Megan Thee Stallion are unceremoniously forced to 'bond' when left at the bar table to 'hold the spot' for their friends.
Collider
'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Adds Tony Danza
As Season 1 of the sequel series And Just Like That... ended, we couldn’t help but wonder: What is up with Che (Sara Ramirez)? The non-binary character entered the HBO Max series to completely disrupt the trio of protagonists’ notion of gender and sexuality, especially Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon), who ended up sparking a steamy relationship with the stand-up comedian. Now, Deadline reveals through a casting announcement we’re about to find out a lot more about Che and their past.
Collider
New ‘Black Adam’ Featurette Spotlights Dwayne Johnson’s Super Suit
Black Adam is allowing Dwayne Johnson to flex his super muscles by becoming one of DC’s most beloved antiheroes. And as a new featurette for the movie reveals, the star is so bulky in real life that making him look super powerful was actually easy for Black Adam’s crew.
Collider
Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' Sets New 2023 Release Date
Fresh off his performances in Elvis and Pinocchio, Tom Hanks has continued to be one of America’s favorite actors. But, it seems we will all have to wait a few extra weeks to see him on the big screen again. Hanks’ next film, A Man Called Otto, has had its release date pushed back, from early December to a wide release on January 13, 2023.
Collider
Laurie Strode Deserved a Better Ending in 'Halloween Ends'
Forty years, seven movies, three separate timelines and one powerful actress at the heart of it all: Jamie Lee Curtis has officially said goodbye to her character of Laurie Strode. She solidified a name for herself in 1978 with John Carpenter’s original Halloween and brought to life the most influential final girl in horror movie history. Saying goodbye to Laurie was never going to be simple, but David Gordon Green’s new timeline had promising potential. So much of Halloween Ends promotion centered around the closing of Laurie and Michael’s story, with Curtis officially saying goodbye to the character through tearful vignettes. It was unsure how the film would pay tribute to such an important character, but many fans feared she wouldn’t make it out alive. With Ends now out for the public to see, we know that Laurie does indeed make it out alive, but just because she lived doesn’t mean her story was closed properly. In fact, the entire thing left a sour taste.
Collider
How 'She-Hulk's Finale Rejects the Typical MCU Ending
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk.When Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) teased a possibility of a Red Hulk on Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it's only obvious that fans would expect it to happen by the last episode, which usually involves a huge fight and a feat for the hero. However, the actual finale completely shattered expectations, leaving us in awe, confusion, and everything in between.
Collider
How ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Depicts Desire Through Nostalgia
When looking at Luca Guadagnino’s filmography, his most recent release, Bones and All is easy to deem his darkest romance yet, but Call Me by Your Name is brutal in its own right. While it lacks blood and gore, the film is an emotional stab to the heart, brimming with melancholy and tragedy beneath its dreamy pastels. The acclaimed 2017 romance follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet)’s during a life-changing summer when he experienced a magical, fleeting romance with his father’s older summer intern, the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). A bittersweet haze of nostalgia permeates every frame and casts a cloud of melancholy over moments that defined this pivotal summer.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 9 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned for a final time(?) last week with its ninth episode. The finale, titled “Whose Show is This?” follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she seeks to answer that very question, though we all already know.
Collider
Julia Roberts and George Clooney on ‘Ticket to Paradise’ & the First Thing You Should Watch If You’ve Never Seen Their Work
With director Ol Parker’s Ticket to Paradise now playing in select countries and opening in North America this weekend, a few days ago I got to sit down with Julia Roberts and George Clooney to talk about their new romantic comedy. In the film, they play a divorced couple who agree to put aside their differences to stop their lovestruck daughter from marrying someone she just met. As you might expect, things do not go according to plan.
Collider
'She-Hulk' Post-Credits Scene Explained: Where Did the Abomination Go?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of She-Hulk. The finale of She-Hulk gave fans some major bombshells, from its insanely meta third act to introducing us to another major character in the Marvel universe. There’s so much jam-packed into this sitcom-sized show that you’d be forgiven if you forgot about the post-credit scene. While not nearly as Earth-shattering as the rest of the episode, it does hint at what’s to come next for two fan-favorite characters from this season.
Collider
How to Watch ‘V/H/S/99’
The next chapter in the V/H/S film franchise is finally here! V/H/S/99 brings together the same anthology-style horror that fans love but with an added 90s twist. From kids' shows of the decade to CKY punk skate culture to the turning of the millennium, this newest addition to the franchise will have your skin crawling as nostalgia and fear both wash over you. Collecting five short films, V/H/S/99 will be bringing in a whole new group of writers and directors to introduce a totally new take on horror that audiences have never seen before.
Collider
How Much of 'Blonde' Is Actually True?
Although Don’t Worry Darling may be giving it stiff competition, Andrew Dominik’s Blonde has easily become the most controversial film of 2022. The signs were there for months ahead of the film’s debut at the Venice International Film Festival. While it received a standing ovation, Blonde is among the rare modern films to land an NC-17 film. At almost three hours long, the film is somewhat of an endurance test for audiences to test their limits.
Collider
‘Halloween Ends’: David Gordon Green Says "You Could Hear a Pin Drop" While Filming Michael Myers Last Moments
Editors Note: This article does contain spoilers for Halloween Ends. How do you conclude a legacy that extends through more than four decades? In David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy of John Carpenter's Halloween franchise, the writer and director offered his own answer to that question in his third feature Halloween Ends. Attempting to deliver on a promise he first rallied behind in his 2021 sequel Halloween Kills, whose war cry was a triumphant yet misguided, "Evil dies tonight," Green did something no Michael Myers film has ever done before. Though he may not have effectually ended evil, per se, Halloween Ends does feature a conclusion that brought Myers' killing spree to a grinding halt. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Green discusses how the trilogy's possibly-divisive final moments were chosen.
Collider
'Halloween II’s Infamous Sibling Storyline and Why it Works
With any long-standing franchise there are bound to be aspects that fans can’t agree on, and when it comes to Halloween, that aspect is a short scene in the 1981 sequel. Halloween II follows two prominent storylines — that of Dr. Loomis searching for Michael and that of Laurie at Haddonfield Memorial Hospital. It’s towards the end of the film, in a scene with Loomis and his colleague Marion Chambers, that the divisive twist is revealed: Laurie Strode is Michael Myers’ sister. The moment those words were spoken, the franchise was changed forever. The following sequels would go on to further that plot point, creating convoluted storylines and excessive lore, until it was entirely retconned in David Gordon Green’s 2018 film. But was such a thing really necessary?
Collider
From Annie Wilkes to Pamela Voorhees: Why We Need More Female Horror Villains
Horror is a genre notorious for its excessive use of sex and nudity, as well as its frequent disregard for its female characters. Sure, we have the final girl trope and through it have gained some of the best and most badass characters in horror history, but who's to say that badassery can't also be used in an evil way from time to time? Surely, if a woman is good enough to save the day they can also wreak some havoc on it. We’ve seen how brutal some final girls can be, doing anything they can to survive and sometimes wracking up a body count of their own such is the case in You’re Next. And it's a known fact that the best part of the final girl circuit is the final showdown between her and the villain, so what keeps films from switching the roles occasionally?
Collider
Why We Mourn 'American Movie's Mike Schank, and What He Taught Us
When Mike Schank, the unlikely co-star of the cult favorite documentary American Movie, passed away, memorials flooded their way across social media in his honor. Mark Duplass, Taika Waititi, and Edgar Wright were among the many who offered tributes to Schank, with most lauding him as a shining example of what it means to be a true friend. If you’ve seen American Movie, you probably know: Schank was a pivotal and consistent system of support for filmmaker Mark Borchardt throughout the production of his microbudget horror film Coven (pronounced Coh-vin, if you don't remember). As Duplass tweeted in memoriam, one only needed to watch Schank in American Movie to “learn how to be a good friend”.
Collider
From 'The Shining' to 'Rocky Horror Picture Show': 10 Best Halloween Movie Soundtracks, Ranked From Blood-Curdling to Bops
A soundtrack makes any movie memorable, even ones full of guts, gore, and all manner of supernatural creatures. While a good score can be used to make the viewer laugh or cry along with the characters, it can also be used to terrify them. From John Carpenter, to Benjamin Wallfisch,...
Collider
Comparing Universal's Dueling 1931 'Dracula' Films – Which Is More Unsettling?
For a film seen as a classic, Universal’s 1931 Dracula has a less than glowing critical reputation. Even among horror aficionados, the movie held up as the first true horror film in American cinema often gets a cold reception. A certain set of complaints has crystallized around it, typified in this review for Reel Views: all the mystery, terror, and value in Dracula is found in its opening third and the performance of Bela Lugosi. Once the action moves from Transylvania to London, the film becomes a stiff drawing room mystery. Much of Bram Stoker’s sweeping Gothic novel was jettisoned in favor of the creaky Hamilton Deane/James Balderston stage play, and even this bloodless script was marred by wooden acting. Director Tod Browning was clearly asleep at the wheel, and this must be an inferior effort to the likes of James Whale’s Frankenstein. And in any case, Universal put out a better version of Dracula – in 1931, no less.
Collider
Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities': Netflix Announces Episode Lineup
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is one of the industry's most fantastical craftsmen in the business, and this Halloween he's offering us a peak inside his mind with Netflix's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. As executive producer and co-showrunner, del Toro presents fans with a meticulously curated Pandora's Box of tales that toe the line of enchantment and terror, boasting a collection of writers and directors all personally selected by the creator himself. Premiering just in time for All Hallow's Eve, we now have the official lineup of episodes the way they're intended to be viewed, by cadence and theme.
Collider
'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights
The first V/H/S was released in 2012 as an exciting new horror experiment. While horror is not strange to anthologies, the idea of giving talented writers and directors free rein to explore their passion for found footage and VHS culture is nothing short of brilliant. Even so, the first V/H/S was uneven at best, working more as a showcase of weird ideas than as a collection of gripping stories. The problem became more evident with 2013’s V/H/S/2 and 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, each making the franchise's problems more apparent. Fortunately, producer Bloody Disgusting took a step back and decided to revamp the franchise with 2021’s V/H/S/94, by far the best movie in the series. Or at least it was because V/H/S/99 seems to have finally perfected the formula.
Comments / 0