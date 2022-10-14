Read full article on original website
Disability Mentoring Day conference Oct. 19 in Great Bend
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Disability Mentoring Day, the national effort to help and inspire those with disabilities to seek opportunities in the workforce, enters its 24th year this month. Across the nation, the special day is held each October during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Barton college announces Academic Integrity Ambassadors
Barton Community College introduced their new Academic Integrity Ambassadors at last week’s Board of Trustees study session. The group of six students will be the face of academic honesty at Barton. Barton reported 122 XF grades in the 2018-2019 academic year. The XF is a letter grade usually associated...
Great Bend Police schedule training at high school
USD 428 wants to inform the Great Bend High School community that the Great Bend Police Department will utilize the wrestling room, located inside the PAC on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 1:30 - 3:30 pm. This training is planned by GBPD for their team. Please do...
BERAN: Community service
Community service and citizenship are hallmarks of the 4-H program! 48Hours of 4-H is a state-wide service challenge. This challenge encourages 4-H clubs and families to see how many hours of community service can be completed across the state during the second weekend of National 4-H Week. Cottonwood-Barton 4-H families...
Great Bend HS debate team continues winning ways
The Great Bend High School Debate Team continued its winning ways two weekends ago at Sacred Heart High School as they earned the 2nd place team sweepstakes trophy. Eight schools competed for tournament sweepstakes in Salina, and Great Bend placed second between McPherson and Manhattan High School. Area high schools...
Ellinwood department receives Firefighter Recruitment and Safety Grants
The Office of the State Fire Marshal awarded much needed funds to 89 fire departments in Kansas through the Kansas Firefighter Recruitment and Safety Grant Program, totally $1.3 million. Ellinwood Fire Department, Ellsworth Fire Department and the Wilson Fire Department were among the departments to receive grants. The OSFM made...
Design for improvements nearly complete for Great Bend park
The Great Bend Recreation Commission and City of Great Bend plan to review the budget over the next couple of weeks for improvements of the park on the south side of Brit Spaugh Park. A design is expected to come soon. Surveying work of the land, near the Great Bend...
🎙Cougar Pause: Admissions Director Tana Cooper
Hear this week's Cougar Pause show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton Community College Admissions Director Tana Cooper that aired Oct. 17, 2022. The Cougar Pause program airs every Monday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton Swimming claims 20 of the 30 events in dual at Midland
Two weeks after opening the season, the Barton Community College swimming programs had a successful weekend in Fremont, Nebraska claiming 20 of the 30 events against Midland University. Although no scores were recorded as the meet was listed as a scrimmage for the home Warriors, the Lady Cougars claimed five...
4,500 square-foot daycare in Great Bend to start construction next spring
A 4,500 square-foot group daycare center in Great Bend was approved for a conditional use permit and construction of the facility is expected to begin next spring. The daycare center will serve up to 59 children and will be located at 4507 Farmers Plaza Lane. The $1.6 million project is...
Great Bend Public Library book sale begins Thursday
The annual book sale at the Great Bend Public Library has many benefits. For area readers, it's a way to find bargain books. It's also a way for the library to weed its collection and raise money. This year's event begins Thursday, Oct. 20. Adult Services Librarian Erin Ferguson said Thursday is a good time join Friends of the Library.
Great Bend council approves dog boarding kennels in residential district
On Monday night, the Great Bend City Council agreed to amend zoning regulations and redefine what a kennel is to allow boarding kennels for animals within city limits if a conditional use permit is granted. In August, Larry and Jennifer Kurtz were in jeopardy of not being able to operate...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Catching Up – Fall 2022
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 1, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought, including all of Barton County. Exceptional drought is continuing to expand. The six to ten-day outlook (October 18 to 22) indicates near normal temperatures to slightly below normal temperatures and 50 to 60% chance of below normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 20 to 26) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Not a promising outlook.
Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24
The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
🎤Focus on Hoisington show
Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Oct. 13, 2022. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (10/17)
Oct. 17 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
Boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use...
📷2022 Great Bend Rec outdoor soccer champions
Record: (6-0) Coached by: Bette Hartshorn, Jazmin Hartshorn, & Jaden Hartshorn.
Cherish the Ladies bring Irish folk music to Community Concert
Cherish the Ladies, will bring their Irish folk music to the Golden Belt Community Concert Association on Monday, Oct. 24. The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This group is an all-female ensemble based in New York featuring flute/pennywhistle,...
Lady Panthers 5A Sub-State Saturday in Hutch
2:00PM - Hutchinson (27-7) vs Maize (17-19) 20-Min after Match 1 - Great Bend (19-14) vs Goddard Eisenhower (26-10) Hutch/Maize Winner vs Great Bend/Goddard Ike Winner.
