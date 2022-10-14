ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Disability Mentoring Day conference Oct. 19 in Great Bend

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Disability Mentoring Day, the national effort to help and inspire those with disabilities to seek opportunities in the workforce, enters its 24th year this month. Across the nation, the special day is held each October during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Barton college announces Academic Integrity Ambassadors

Barton Community College introduced their new Academic Integrity Ambassadors at last week’s Board of Trustees study session. The group of six students will be the face of academic honesty at Barton. Barton reported 122 XF grades in the 2018-2019 academic year. The XF is a letter grade usually associated...
BERAN: Community service

Community service and citizenship are hallmarks of the 4-H program! 48Hours of 4-H is a state-wide service challenge. This challenge encourages 4-H clubs and families to see how many hours of community service can be completed across the state during the second weekend of National 4-H Week. Cottonwood-Barton 4-H families...
Great Bend HS debate team continues winning ways

The Great Bend High School Debate Team continued its winning ways two weekends ago at Sacred Heart High School as they earned the 2nd place team sweepstakes trophy. Eight schools competed for tournament sweepstakes in Salina, and Great Bend placed second between McPherson and Manhattan High School. Area high schools...
Great Bend Public Library book sale begins Thursday

The annual book sale at the Great Bend Public Library has many benefits. For area readers, it's a way to find bargain books. It's also a way for the library to weed its collection and raise money. This year's event begins Thursday, Oct. 20. Adult Services Librarian Erin Ferguson said Thursday is a good time join Friends of the Library.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Catching Up – Fall 2022

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 1, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought, including all of Barton County. Exceptional drought is continuing to expand. The six to ten-day outlook (October 18 to 22) indicates near normal temperatures to slightly below normal temperatures and 50 to 60% chance of below normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 20 to 26) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Not a promising outlook.
Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24

The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
🎤Focus on Hoisington show

Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Oct. 13, 2022. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (10/17)

Oct. 17 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
Boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use...
