27 First News
Barbara Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Barbara Ann Miller, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Barbara was born March 12, 1939, in Lilly, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond and Clara Meinholdt Saintz. She was a 1957 graduate of Portage High School. Barbara worked as a home healthcare nurse assistant until...
27 First News
Gertrude Marinelli, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Gertrude Marinelli, 90, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 13, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Fred and Edna Boles Marinelli. Gertrude worked at the Strouss Co. for over 25 years. She retired from Youngstown State University Physical Plant after 21 years...
27 First News
Cynthia Ann Sebulsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Ann Sebulsky, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born April 20, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Shirley Hewitt Sebulsky. Cindy was a graduate of Liberty High School. She worked as a...
27 First News
Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, 75, beloved wife and mother, of Berlin Center, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born to Charles and Dorothy Driscoll, Joanne lived a happy life and enriched the lives of many. Joanne received her diploma of nursing in...
27 First News
Margaret F (Wilaj) Bayus, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F (Wilaj) Bayus, 86, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side on Friday, October 14, 2022. Marge was born May 31, 1936 in Campbell, Ohio the daughter of the late Steve and Helen (Duraney) Wilaj. A lifelong valley...
27 First News
Gale R. Hughes, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gale R. Hughes, age 66, of Cortland passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born May 16, 1956, to the late Donald E. and Betty C. Clawson Young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter M. Hughes; her parents; brothers,...
27 First News
Tarinda Michell Davis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Miss Tarinda Michell Davis will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church, 110 Funston Street in Youngstown, Ohio. Tarinda, 45 of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
27 First News
Emma Jane Noel, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Jane Noel, 82, died Sunday afternoon October 16, 2022 at Country Club Rehab. She was born August 27, 1940 in Hubbard, a daughter of Thomas A. and Sophia Jamro Heckathorn and was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Noel, a cashier at Giant Eagle, was...
27 First News
Stephen Joseph “Steve” Saluga, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Joseph “Steve” Saluga, 91 of Warren, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home. Steve was born on August 25, 1931 in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania, a son of Stephen Paul and Helen (Krolik) Saluga. Steve was a 1951 graduate of...
27 First News
Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, 44, Youngstown departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center main campus. Tarus was born on January 28, 1978, in Clay County, Alabama, a son to Ernest Tatum, Jr. and Frankie Adams, moving here to Youngstown, Ohio at the age of two years old.
27 First News
Marlene R. (Miller) McDowall, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene R. McDowall, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Marlene was born November 3, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Walter and M. Grace Crytzer Miller. A 1954 graduate of North High School, Marlene went...
27 First News
Betty Jane Carano, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Carano died peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Ebeid Hospice, surrounded by her family. 27, 1925, to William Karelin and Kathryn Lowery in Youngstown. Betts and her mother moved in with her Uncle “Silly” and Aunt Mag when she was a young girl and they raised her alongside her cousin, Joanie — who became more like a sister than a cousin for the rest of their lives.
27 First News
Georgette R. Donofrio, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgette R. Donofrio passed away at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born September 5, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of George J. and Emma F. Prohart Roskos. Georgette worked as an X-ray technician at both St. Joseph Hospital in Warren and Southside...
27 First News
Roger H. Baker, Sr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger H. Baker, Sr. passed away peacefully Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born April 3, 1934, in Moultrie, Ohio, son of Mark and Edith (Blackburn) Baker. Roger was the seventh child in his family, the youngest. His family moved to his current homestead in 1946.
27 First News
Mary Ellen Hahlen, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Hahlen, 87 of Sebring and formerly of Alliance, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring. She was born in Beloit, Ohio on August 31, 1935 the daughter of the late Ralph A. and Verna (Seibert) Lockhart. Mary...
27 First News
Crystal Ann Williams-Kelly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Ann Williams-Kelly, 67, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Mercy Health. Evangelist Crystal Ann Williams-Kelly was born December 19, 1955 to Gatha Lee and Helen Womack. To this union were born two children,...
27 First News
Oralia “Wia” Lemus Rodriguez, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oralia “Wia” Lemus Rodriguez passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, October 15, 2022. Oralia was born in Potrerillos in the department of Cortés, Honduras on May 2, 1927, the daughter of Salomón Lemus Fernandez and Francisca Lopez de Lemus.
27 First News
Stanley Edward Lopez, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Stanley Edward Lopez was born January 9, 1954 in Warren, Ohio to Eugene Lopez and Blanche Holder Cooper. Stanley passed away on Monday, October 3. He was a 1971 high school graduate of John F. Kennedy Catholic High School. He also attended Kent State...
27 First News
Betty Mae Donaldson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Mae (Wilson) Donaldson, age 94, of Warren, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, October 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Warren, Ohio, on March 3, 1928, the daughter of Robert and Bessie...
27 First News
Tucker Daniel Kufleitner, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tucker Daniel Kufleitner of Leetonia, 22, affectionately known by his pals as “Mr. Kufleitner,” passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of October 16, 2022. He was born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2000. Tucker was known for his infectious...
