Diverse teachers wanted in schools
After New Mexico State University delivered some good news last week – specifically, that the state’s over 1,000 teacher vacancies had been cut by nearly 360 positions – it seemed as though the clouds had begun to part and light was shining through. But it’s not all...
State Fair visits third best since 2012
Workers with Reithoffer Shows put together the Ferris wheel in preparation for the New Mexico State Fair that was held on Sept. 7 at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque. The New Mexico State Fair ran from Sept. 8 through the 18th. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) People just didn’t leave, staying five,...
Judge restricts NM Civil Guard
District Attorney Raúl Torrez, left, and attorney Mark Baker announced Monday that a judge has banned the New Mexico Civil Guard from publicly acting as a military unit without authorization. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) A state court judge in Albuquerque has outlawed the New Mexico Civil Guard from publicly...
Political sparks fly over run-up to murder case in Roswell
A screenshot of a television ad that highlighted the case of Christopher Beltran and blamed Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for his early release before he went on to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2021. (Used with permission of the Republican Governors’ Association) During this week’s gubernatorial debate, a Roswell murder...
