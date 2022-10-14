ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

Fox17

Cannabis retailer Cookies to open in Grand Rapids next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan-based cannabis product manufacturer announced it has partnered with Cookies to bring the global cannabis lifestyle company to Grand Rapids. NOXX says Cookies will open next month at 330 Ann St. “Cookies is one of the most well-respected cannabis brands in the world and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Ada construction company celebrates 60 years

Erhardt Construction, the general contractor, construction management firm responsible for some of West Michigan’s most well-known buildings, turns 60 years old today. Larry Erhardt started in the basement of his home on Woodcliffe Avenue in Grand Rapids and eventually moved the company from his home to 48th St. for a number of years. In the early 1980s Erhardt built themselves an office in Ada, 6060 Fulton St. E., which serves as its headquarters.
ADA TOWNSHIP, MI
Fox17

Salvation Army to kick off 2022 Red Kettle campaign Nov. 11

OTTAWA/ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Salvation Army is scheduled to kick off its 2022 Red Kettle campaign in southern Ottawa and Allegan counties next month. The kickoff event will be held Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in downtown Holland at Bowerman’s on 8th, according to the charity organization.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids officials unveil results of community ARPA vote

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The results of a community vote on the distribution of federal funds have been announced by Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids (PBGR). We’re told $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will provide additional funding to Grand Rapids’ three wards. The city...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
ALLEGAN, MI
Fox17

Momentum Center to register voters and offer COVID vaccines in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Momentum Center is giving Ottawa County residents the opportunity to register to vote and get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same time!. In partnership with the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office, community members will be able to complete voter registration while being offered vaccines from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, according to the Momentum Center.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Check out Living Lights & Roaring Nights at John Ball Zoo this fall

John Ball Zoo will be much brighter and bring more entertainment for the adults as Illumizoo and Roaring Nights come back to the zoo this fall. Illumizoo's theme this year is Living Lights, which invites the community to get outdoors, celebrate Michigan’s beautiful fall weather, and explore and learn more about the animals and organisms that light up the night.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Is This the Safest City in Michigan?

The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

‘Tiny home’ development with a mission gets the go-ahead in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — A nonprofit targeting homelessness in Grand Rapids is moving forward with a tiny home development in the city’s Madison Square neighborhood. Mel Trotter Ministries last week won approval from the city planning commission to rezone three industrial lots at 101, 119 and 135 Garden St. SE into a planned redevelopment district, which allows for multiple uses.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide

BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
BREEDSVILLE, MI

