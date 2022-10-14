Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Fox17
Cannabis retailer Cookies to open in Grand Rapids next month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan-based cannabis product manufacturer announced it has partnered with Cookies to bring the global cannabis lifestyle company to Grand Rapids. NOXX says Cookies will open next month at 330 Ann St. “Cookies is one of the most well-respected cannabis brands in the world and...
grmag.com
Ada construction company celebrates 60 years
Erhardt Construction, the general contractor, construction management firm responsible for some of West Michigan’s most well-known buildings, turns 60 years old today. Larry Erhardt started in the basement of his home on Woodcliffe Avenue in Grand Rapids and eventually moved the company from his home to 48th St. for a number of years. In the early 1980s Erhardt built themselves an office in Ada, 6060 Fulton St. E., which serves as its headquarters.
Fox17
Grand Rapids teachers receive 600 books from Meijer, Kids in Need Foundation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Early education teachers from underserved areas in Grand Rapids received 600 books from Meijer and the Kids in Need Foundation (KINF) Tuesday morning!. The donation was made at The StoreHouse in Plainfield Township. The StoreHouse is a nonprofit partner of KINF. "Our greatest assets are...
Massive indoor athletic facility revealed for Muskegon's 'No More Sidelines'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-based organization endowing children with special needs, sense of community and belonging via team sports recently revealed its upgraded headquarters. 13 ON YOUR SIDE profiled the effort to secure and renovate the building, now the Folkert Community Hub at 640 Seminole Road in Muskegon in...
Fox17
Infusion Associates provides comfortable environment for patients to receive infusion therapy treatment
Infusion therapy provides life-saving treatment to patients with a host of conditions, but it requires regular visits, being poked with a needle, and of course, time. However, thanks to services like Infusion Associates, patients can save themselves a trip to the hospital and receive their treatments in a more comfortable environment.
Fox17
Jacobs Financial Services: Avoid the fear that comes with looking at your 401K statement
There are plenty of things people are afraid of: ghosts, spiders, and looking at your 401K statement. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services shares ways you can keep your money safe, and avoid the fear that comes with looking at your retirement savings. Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville,...
Fox17
Salvation Army to kick off 2022 Red Kettle campaign Nov. 11
OTTAWA/ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Salvation Army is scheduled to kick off its 2022 Red Kettle campaign in southern Ottawa and Allegan counties next month. The kickoff event will be held Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in downtown Holland at Bowerman’s on 8th, according to the charity organization.
Fox17
Grand Rapids officials unveil results of community ARPA vote
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The results of a community vote on the distribution of federal funds have been announced by Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids (PBGR). We’re told $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will provide additional funding to Grand Rapids’ three wards. The city...
WWMTCw
Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
Fox17
Eastern Floral to 'Petal it Forward,' bring smiles to downtown GR this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amid the gloomy weather we’ve had recently, Eastern Floral and the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan are intent on bringing smiles to people’s faces this week. Petal it Forward is a nationwide campaign with thousands of participating florists each year for the...
Fox17
Momentum Center to register voters and offer COVID vaccines in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Momentum Center is giving Ottawa County residents the opportunity to register to vote and get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same time!. In partnership with the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office, community members will be able to complete voter registration while being offered vaccines from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, according to the Momentum Center.
2 first-ever events take over streets throughout Grand Rapids
Saturday was the perfect fall day for two first-ever events in Grand Rapids: Fall on Fulton and October on Ottawa.
WWMTCw
Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
Fox17
Check out Living Lights & Roaring Nights at John Ball Zoo this fall
John Ball Zoo will be much brighter and bring more entertainment for the adults as Illumizoo and Roaring Nights come back to the zoo this fall. Illumizoo's theme this year is Living Lights, which invites the community to get outdoors, celebrate Michigan’s beautiful fall weather, and explore and learn more about the animals and organisms that light up the night.
Is This the Safest City in Michigan?
The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
‘Tiny home’ development with a mission gets the go-ahead in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — A nonprofit targeting homelessness in Grand Rapids is moving forward with a tiny home development in the city’s Madison Square neighborhood. Mel Trotter Ministries last week won approval from the city planning commission to rezone three industrial lots at 101, 119 and 135 Garden St. SE into a planned redevelopment district, which allows for multiple uses.
Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide
BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
