Read full article on original website
Related
Barilla under fire after pasta uncovered to be made in Iowa not Italy
Top pasta manufacturer Barilla has been sued for false and deceptive advertising after a judge found the packaging of the brand could deceive customers about where its products are made.A federal magistrate judge on Monday said the packaging of the brand, which claims to be Italy’s number one brand of pasta, could lead customers to believe its products are actually made in Italy.Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost had filed a class action suit against the pasta giant last year and said they purchased multiple boxes of Barilla spaghetti and their angel hair pasta as they thought the products were made...
linknky.com
Perfetti Van Melle names new VP of growth and transformation
Paula Dart has been named vice president of growth and transformation for Erlanger-based Perfetti Van Melle North America. Dart joined Perfetti Van Melle on Oct. 6 to establish the new executive leadership team role for North America. “As we continue to grow rapidly and meet fast-changing consumer behaviors and market...
Comments / 0