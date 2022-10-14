Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne mayor says he’ll pay crash costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said he’ll pay for “all damages” associated with the crash he was in earlier this month, allegedly while driving drunk. The city issued this statement from Mayor Henry Monday afternoon:. On October 9, I publicly apologized...
Fort Wayne Council seeks answers on mayor's OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The Fort Wayne City Council has asked the city’s attorney to answer several questions stemming from Mayor Tom Henry’s recent drunken driving crash and the suspension of his driver’s license for 90 days. Council President Jason Arp sent the letter to City Attorney Malak Heiny on Friday and asks for a reply by the close of business Wednesday. The questions seek information on 12 topics such as leasing information for the Chevrolet Impala the mayor was driving, insurance coverage and whether Henry was ever stopped by police previously. Henry’s blood-alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested the evening of Oct. 9. Indiana’s legal limit to drive is 0.08.
WIBC.com
Indiana Election Board Moves Poll Worker Data After Breach, Arrest
FT WAYNE, Ind.–No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
WANE-TV
You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
WANE-TV
Hoosier voters can get sticker designed by Memorial Park student
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers at the polls can pick up an “I voted” sticker designed by a creative student at Memorial Park Middle School. Ella Moore, along with her 8th grade American history class, participated in a statewide contest to design the stickers voters can get after casting their ballots in the November midterm elections.
WANE-TV
Allen County moving data ahead of election after arrest of CEO of election software firm
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Election Board said Tuesday it was moving “all data” from a data center operated by the software company whose founder and CEO was arrested on suspicion of stealing poll worker data. The election board clarified, though, that none of...
WANE-TV
Southwest Allen County prepares for referendum renewal decision
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since 1985, the Southwest Allen County School District has had some type of referendum support. As election day approaches, the Southwest Allen County School District prepares for a referendum renewal on the ballot this year. Anyone who lives in the district will have the...
WANE-TV
Protest and passage: Fort Wayne may get a new recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Plan Commission meetings are usually a mundane affair. In fact, between members, dissension is rare, so rare that even one of the commission members learned Monday night that five votes were needed to pass or reject an item on the agenda.
WOWO News
George’s International Marketplace Founder Passes Away At Age 87
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): George Rongos, founder of George’s International Market passed away at the age of 87 on Sunday, according to a social media post made by the market. According to the market’s website, Rongos moved to the United States from Kastoria, Greece where he dreamed of providing Fort Wayne shoppers with more diverse foods from around the world. Rongos opened George’s International Market on Taylor Street. The pioneer made weekly trips to Chicago to hand pick meats, cheeses, and produce throughout the years. Rongos ran the store for 12 years before his sons Chris and Jerry took over the business. George’s International Grocery later outgrew their Taylor Street location, and moved into a larger shop on Broadway Street where it is today.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman charged with murder in recent stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest in of the city’s latest homicides. On Thursday, Oct. 13, police say a man showed up to Fire Station 1 on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. with stab wounds, looking for help. Firefighters began first aid treatment until he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WOWO News
Wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Diagnosed With Cancer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry has announced she is battling pancreatic cancer. Cindy Henry made the announcement via a letter in The Journal Gazette Saturday. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic...
survivornet.com
Cindy Henry, 66, Wife Of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, Says She Has Pancreatic Cancer, Vows To Fight It ‘With Everything I Can Muster’
Cindy Henry, 66, the wife of Fort Wayne, Ind. Mayor Tom Henry, 70, says she has pancreatic cancer. Early detection is vital to give you the best chance possible of beating pancreatic cancer. If you’re at high risk, and you suspect something might be wrong an endoscopic ultrasound or an...
Fort Wayne Police Department launches recruitment website
The website, joinwfwpd.org, has a complete outline of all the information one considering a career at FWPD could need.
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
WOWO News
Four crash victims ID’d by Allen County Coroner’s Office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified four people who have died as the result of separate crashes in Allen County. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 14, Fort Wayne police were notified of a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. A rear seat passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
Paulding County Progress
Antwerp’s water options running dry; major rate increases necessary
Antwerp needs new water infrastructure, and residents will pay significantly higher water rates to construct it, if a proposed ordinance passes council. The measure would raise rates between 156-280%. The proposed ordinance had its first of three readings at Monday night’s village council meeting. Currently, residential customers inside the...
WANE-TV
Police investigate shooting south of downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a reported shooting that happened somewhere south of downtown Monday evening. Police were called to the BP gas station at the corner of Broadway and Taylor Street. A gas station clerk said someone walked into the gas station saying they had...
Meet the Candidates: Paulette Nellems
On October 16, Paulette Nellems joined First News Sunday. She's a democrat running for Allen County Council District 1.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Woman charged with murder in stabbing of man brought to fire station for help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a woman Monday morning in connection to a fatal stabbing from last week. On Oct. 13, officers found a man with stab wounds at Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III from Fort Wayne, had been driven to the fire station by a “colleague”. It’s not clear where the stabbing took place.
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
Comments / 4