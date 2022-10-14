Read full article on original website
WNEM
Man charged with murder of pregnant woman, 2 others
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man has been charged with the murder of a pregnant woman and two others. The deadly shooting happened in the 300 block of S. 11th Street in Saginaw on June 5. Laura Buendia, 24, of Bridgeport, was one of three people who were killed....
WNEM
MSP investigating death of 36-year-old Flint man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police Troopers are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Flint man after receiving reports of a shooting. Troopers responded to the scene at a home on the 2600 block of Prospect Street on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators said that the man was taken to...
WNEM
Hearing determining Mark Latunski’s fate begins
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A court hearing resumes Wednesday to determine whether admitted killer Mark Latunski should spend the rest of his life in prison. Latunski pleaded guilty in September to an open murder charge in the death of 25-year-old Kevin bacon in December of 2019. The two had...
WNEM
WNEM Weather Update Tuesday, October 18, 2022
A court hearing resumes Wednesday to determine whether admitted killer Mark Latunski should spend the rest of his life in prison. TV5 talks with the organizer of a free winter clothes giveaway in Flint.
WNEM
Funding available to help hire police officers across Michigan
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Millions of dollars in funding is now available to help hire local police officers across the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the $30 million in grant scholarships on Monday, Oct. 17. The money will help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers by providing funding to...
WNEM
Burton Fire Department operating at half-staff
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Fire department is on a mission to hire more staff. “Fire departments all across the country are experiencing staffing shortages,” Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson said. Shortages that have them operating at half-staff. Wilkinson said 25 years ago they had 65 paid employees,...
WNEM
Burton Fire Department Fighting Staff Shortage
Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. TV5 talks with Celebrity Medium Thomas John ahead of his trip...
WNEM
40 Under 40 honored in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty individuals were recognized at Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint on Tuesday for being leaders and innovators in their industries. The Flint & Genesee Group handed out awards to its first-ever “40 Under 40″ recognition program. The program was created to shine a...
WNEM
Winter sends calling card to mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -On Monday, many saw what’s around the corner as snowflakes flew in many parts of Mid-Michigan. Dennis Borchard is the managing director of the Saginaw County Road Commission. “We know winter is coming,” Borchard said. Borchard said his crews will be out this winter keeping...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18
TV5 talks with the organizer of a free winter clothes giveaway in Flint. TV5 talks with cast members of "Little Women" being performed at Midland Center for the Arts.
WNEM
Flint residents call on City Council to approve ARPA budget
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
WNEM
Doctor: Over-the-counter hearing aids offer first step to address hearing loss
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Assistive hearing devices are now available in stores and online without a prescription, exam or fitting. President Biden signed an executive order that encouraged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make hearing aids available over the counter in an effort to promote competition. The rule...
WNEM
Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40
Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise and rally young voters. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 16. Updated:...
WNEM
Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw
Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track. Cinnamom prepares for ribbon cutting of new location. TV5 talks with the owner of Cinnamom about their new location in Grand Blanc Township.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 16
An entrepreneur is giving back to the city where she began her career. Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise and rally...
WNEM
Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, dies at 95
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, died on Sunday at the age of 95. Irene and her husband, Wally Bronner, started the world’s largest Christmas store in 1951. According to her obituary, before joining her husband at the store, she was...
WNEM
Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters
Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40. An entrepreneur is giving back to the city where she began her career. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, October 16. Updated: 18 hours ago. |.
WNEM
Record education funding focused on pandemic learning loss
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Schools across Michigan, and the country as a whole, are trying to get students caught up in the wake of the pandemic. Now, they’re using money from the state to give students extra support. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist said it’s a record for education...
WNEM
Increasing clouds and rain showers Sunday, Rain showers Monday and Tuesday.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are starting our Sunday under mostly sunny skies for a good portion of the area, but unfortunately we won’t stay that way all day. Clouds increase by early afternoon for just about everyone, leaving the area in mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day.
WNEM
Gloomy weather hangs on for two more days before nice weather returns!
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The low bringing the wind, rain, and even snow to Mid-Michigan will bring continued showers today with more temperatures in the 30s and 40s. This early taste of winter resides for one more day Wednesday too, but the second half of the week sees the area drying back out and temperatures making a warmer turn.
