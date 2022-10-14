Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
The Game Claims Dr. Dre Never Produced Any Of His Songs - Not Even On 'The Documentary'
The Game has claimed Dr. Dre has never actually produced a song for him — not even on his debut album, The Documentary. During an appearance on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series, the Compton rapper told co-hosts Just Blaze — who produced the album cuts “Church for Thugs” and “No More Fun & Games” — and sneaker customizer Katty Customs that Dre oversaw his 2005 LP, but never actually made any of the beats.
The FADER
Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance
On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 25, Slams Rapper As ‘Entitled’ For His Previous Low Child Support Payments
50 Cent, 47, may brag about living large, but his son Marquise, 25, says the “In Da Club” rapper should be embarrassed by how little he was paying in child support. The rapper’s son slammed his Grammy-winning dad as “entitled” in an Oct. 10, 2022 Instagram post, where he also mocked his pop by offering him $6700 (or one child support payment) in exchange for an entire day of his time.
Lil Uzi Vert Speaks at Funeral for Rapper Lotta Cash Desto – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert delivered a heartfelt eulogy at artist Lotta Cash Desto's recent funeral. Desto's funeral occurred on Oct. 8 in her hometown of Memphis. Lil Uzi Vert was on hand to show support and offered some kind words on the late artist. “I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Complex
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’
Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
HipHopDX.com
Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E. Rapper Monsta O Has Passed Away
Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E. member Monsta O has reportedly passed away at the age of 56. On Thursday (October 13), journalist Chad M. Kiser took to Instagram to break the news that Monsta (real name Danny Devoux) had died on Wednesday (October 12). “Rest In Paradise Monsta O! #Boo-Yaa Tribe….” he wrote. The cause of death is currently unknown.
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Names The Best Rapper Alive
Joe Budden isn’t one to mince his words on the mic. The New Jersey native joined Brian “B.Dot” Miller for an episode of Brackets where he crowned the best rapper alive. In his first return to his old Complex studio, Joe Budden finally narrowed it down to a final four, which included JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and J. Cole.
50 Cent’s estranged son Marquise Jackson offers him $6,700 for 24 hours of his time
50 Cent’s eldest son Marquise Jackson offered his estranged father $6,700 for a day of his time. The rapper’s 25-year-old son rushed to Instagram this week to slam his father, saying the monthly sum of $6,700 the “In Da Club” hitmaker paid his mother Shaniqua Tompkins in child support was simply not enough. “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” Marquise wrote. “Red Yellow Green whatever color he like.” The caption was...
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Complex
Daphne Joy Responds to 50 Cent After He Speaks on Rumored Relationship With Diddy
Daphne Joy responded to 50 Cent after the Queens rapper and father of her child perpetuated an unsubstantiated rumor on Instagram involving Joy and Diddy. Joy initially responded when 50 Cent took to Instagram to post a picture of him and their shared son Sire Jackson, while accusing her of galavanting with Diddy.
buzzfeednews.com
Kanye, Kendrick, And Dave Chappelle Are Making Disappointing Choices
The eye of Hurricane Katrina never passed over New Orleans. The city was forecast to be directly in the path of the storm, but on Aug. 29, 2005, Katrina hit just east of the city, sparing it from extensive wind damage. For a brief moment, it seemed that New Orleans had held up well.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz: 'No Rapper In History Raised More Street N-ggas Than Me'
Boosie Badazz has claimed “no rapper in history raised more street n-ggas than me.”. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native made the claim in a recent interview with VladTV, during which DJ Vlad brought up Kodak Black paying tribute to him on his 2021 song “Too Boosie.”. “Ain’t nobody...
Complex
Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Partnership, Demands to See All Books and Records
Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against spirit company Bacardi, over the brand’s lack of financial clarity involving their partnership with D’Usse. Per TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Hov’s company SC Liquor, which is demanding Bacardi open their books so that the Roc-a-Fella mogul can see exactly how much he’s making with D’Usse, the cognac brand in which Bacardi and Jay are 50/50 partners.
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
Billboard
Eminem’s 30 Biggest Billboard Hot 100 Hits
To celebrate the Midwestern rapper who overcame a rocky childhood to become one of rap’s biggest international sensations, we’re taking a look at Eminem’s 30 biggest hits on the Billboard Hot 100. He may go by a handful of names — Eminem, Marshall Mathers, Slim Shady —...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
