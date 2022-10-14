‘She-Hulk’ Director Kat Coiro on Using the Real Disney Lot, Shooting the Finale First & More

Read full article on original website
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: One of the Best Netflix Originals of 2022
'The School for Good and Evil' gives fans a new twist on how fairy tales get mad, and there's lots to love about this Netflix Original from Paul Feig.
The Crown creator hits back at sensitivity criticism: ‘The show certainly isn’t unkind to King Charles’
The creator of The Crown has hit back at claims that the forthcoming fifth season would portray King Charles in an overly negative light.Netflix’s hit royal drama – which stirred controversy last season over its alleged distortion of historical fact – was accused recently of being “exploitative”, amid claims that the new 1990s-set season will depict “‘all-out’ war between Charles and Diana”. Last week, former British prime minister John Major described the series as “nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction”, and “a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum – and entirely false...
