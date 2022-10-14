‘She-Hulk’ Director Kat Coiro on Using the Real Disney Lot, Shooting the Finale First & More

The creator of The Crown has hit back at claims that the forthcoming fifth season would portray King Charles in an overly negative light.Netflix’s hit royal drama – which stirred controversy last season over its alleged distortion of historical fact – was accused recently of being “exploitative”, amid claims that the new 1990s-set season will depict “‘all-out’ war between Charles and Diana”. Last week, former British prime minister John Major described the series as “nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction”, and “a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum – and entirely false...

35 MINUTES AGO