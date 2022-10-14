Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in West Chester Township
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in West Chester Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Harrison Avenue and Johnson Road in Dent
DENT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Harrison Avenue and Johnson Road in Dent. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
911 call reveals moments after mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Green Township
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 911 call reveals the moments after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Green Township on Monday. "My mail delivery carrier just got held up and his keys stolen in front of my house," the caller on the phone told a dispatcher. "I think he had a gun."
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Springfield Township. It happened around 5:16 p.m. when police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Ronald Regan Highway near the 26.2-mile post. Police said the motorcyclist, Malachi Terry, 45, was taken to University...
WLWT 5
Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Car, cellphone data place suspect near scene in West Chester quadruple homicide trial
HAMILTON, Ohio — Gurpeet Singh's car and cellphone are two items that Butler County prosecutors say helped them place the murder suspect near his apartment when his wife, inlaws, and his wife's aunt were murdered. Doug Roden is a digital forensic examiner with the FBI. He analyzed the navigation...
WLWT 5
9mm found in diaper bag dropped off with baby at Symmes Township day care
SYMMES, Ohio — A day care worker found a handgun in a diaper bag with a loaded round in the chamber. The diaper bag that was dropped off along with a 1-year-old baby Monday at the Youthland Academy day care center in Symmes Township, police said. Police said the...
WLWT 5
Indiana police still looking for answers six months after boy found dead in suitcase
It's now been six months since the body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a suitcase in southern Indiana. Still, no arrests have been made. The suitcase was found in April in a wooded area in Washington County. Previous story: ISP: Boy found dead in southern Indiana woods...
WLWT 5
Forest Park passes ordinance making marijuana possession a minor misdemeanor
FOREST PARK, Ohio — The city of Forest Park, Ohio is making marijuana possession a minor misdemeanor. On Monday night, city council members passed an ordinance removing penalties for the offense. It's only for amounts up to 200 grams. According to the ordinance, Ohio has already reduced penalties for...
WLWT 5
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian
Related video above: Fort Myers residents rebuild after Hurricane Ian devastation. One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. The winning ticket was...
WLWT 5
Restaurant serving up mac and cheese flights opening inside West Chester Brewery
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A restaurant serving up mac n' cheese flights is opening this weekend in West Chester. MamaBear's Mac is opening at Grainworks Brewing Company this Friday. Watch WLWT's top headlines for Oct. 18 in the player above. The restaurant, which originally started as a food...
WLWT 5
75 people facing further prosecution after casting second ballot in Ohio during 2020 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seventy-five people are facing potential further prosecution by the Ohio Attorney General and county prosecutors after being referred by Ohio's Secretary of State. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says all violations occurred during the 2020 general election and include individuals who allegedly voted outside of Ohio...
WLWT 5
Manatees rehabilitated at Cincinnati Zoo arrive in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A bittersweet goodbye took place last week for some fan favorites at the Cincinnati Zoo. A manatee trio's trip back to Florida is now complete. Swim Shady, Alby and Manhattan have arrived in the sunshine state after rehabbing at the Cincinnati Zoo, for 18 months. The...
WLWT 5
93-year-old ginseng root found in Vermont could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. American ginseng can grow in fertile wooded areas...
WLWT 5
Home heating costs expected to rise this winter
CINCINNATI — It's another cold autumn night in the Greater Cincinnati region and there is nothing warm and fuzzy about the forecast for heating your home once winter hits. People describe it as a pain in the wallet and some use an even more colorful phrase. "I don't see...
WLWT 5
'Let’s goof off and go for it': Kentucky couple wins $234,000 on lottery game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A spur-of-the-moment decision led to a big payoff when a Kentucky couple decided to play an Instant Play lottery game. Frank Long, who had been struggling with cancer, was passing the time playing Kentucky lottery games online. Above video: Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega...
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky
A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
