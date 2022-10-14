ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbrook, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Springfield Township

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Springfield Township. It happened around 5:16 p.m. when police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Ronald Regan Highway near the 26.2-mile post. Police said the motorcyclist, Malachi Terry, 45, was taken to University...
WLWT 5

Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Manatees rehabilitated at Cincinnati Zoo arrive in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A bittersweet goodbye took place last week for some fan favorites at the Cincinnati Zoo. A manatee trio's trip back to Florida is now complete. Swim Shady, Alby and Manhattan have arrived in the sunshine state after rehabbing at the Cincinnati Zoo, for 18 months. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

93-year-old ginseng root found in Vermont could be worth thousands

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. American ginseng can grow in fertile wooded areas...
VERMONT STATE
WLWT 5

Home heating costs expected to rise this winter

CINCINNATI — It's another cold autumn night in the Greater Cincinnati region and there is nothing warm and fuzzy about the forecast for heating your home once winter hits. People describe it as a pain in the wallet and some use an even more colorful phrase. "I don't see...
WLWT 5

Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy