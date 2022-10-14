ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York. That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees fans, including some Staten Islanders, were left out in the rain on Monday night

It’s rare for Yankees fans to trek to the Bronx and go home disappointed. It’s even rarer that they aren’t able to see even a single pitch. But that was the reality for fans who traveled from near and far to visit the ballpark on Monday night in hopes of cheering on the Bronx Bombers during Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the visiting Cleveland Guardians. The game was scheduled for a first pitch of 7:07 p.m. ET, but rain sent the contest into a delay even before it began -- and it ultimately never did.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy