MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York. That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.
NL power is ‘unlikely’ destination for Yankees’ Aaron Judge in free agency
Aaron Judge’s dream season could have a nightmare ending on Monday. The New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of their best-of-5 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium, with a ticket to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series on the line.
Psst, Yankees have a secret weapon for do-or-die Game 5 | Klapisch
Welcome to baseball’s equivalent of a wild west showdown – two playoff teams meeting in an October elimination game, settling all scores at 20 paces. Hang on. It’s about to get crazy in the Bronx. We’re talking about the Yankees and Guardians at the crossroads. Someone is...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone explains stunning decision not to use Clay Holmes
CLEVELAND — Maybe analytics have developed a whole new definition for the word emergency?. Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t turn to closer Clay Holmes only to watch Clarke Schmidt blow it in the ninth inning of a 6-5 loss to the Guardians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday.
Yankees make Game 5 rotation switcheroo after rainout
The Yankees wanted to play Monday night. They actually thought they were going to play. They were excited about being back home for a second do-or-die Division Series game after keeping their season alive the night before in Cleveland. Want to bet on MLB?. They were confident Jameson Taillon would...
Clutch! Yankees’ Gerrit Cole shuts down Guardians in do-or-die ALDS Game 4
CLEVELAND — Back to the Bronx on the brink. The Yankees’ tight 4-2 win over the Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Sunday night forced a do-or-die matchup for both teams at Yankee Stadium on Monday night. The winner gets to face the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series. The Yankees haven’t been to an ALCS since 2019.
Rain pushes Yankees-Guardians Game 5 of ALDS to Tuesday (photos)
The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx was postponed Monday night because of rain. The game will be made up Tuesday afternoon at 4:07 p.m.
San Diego Little League players offer Padres ‘words of wisdom’ for NLCS Game 2
Despite only playing Little League, these San Diegans think they know what it takes to take home a win.
The New York Yankees are in the ALCS vs. the Houston Astros | How to buy tickets for the 3 games in the Bronx
The New York Yankees advanced to the American League Championship with a 5-1 triumph over the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of the ALDS. Next up for the Bronx Bombers are the Houston Astros in the ALCS, which starts Wednesday in Houston. The second game will be...
Yankees fans, including some Staten Islanders, were left out in the rain on Monday night
It’s rare for Yankees fans to trek to the Bronx and go home disappointed. It’s even rarer that they aren’t able to see even a single pitch. But that was the reality for fans who traveled from near and far to visit the ballpark on Monday night in hopes of cheering on the Bronx Bombers during Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the visiting Cleveland Guardians. The game was scheduled for a first pitch of 7:07 p.m. ET, but rain sent the contest into a delay even before it began -- and it ultimately never did.
