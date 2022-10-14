ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence, Reveals The Rapper Saved Her Life

By Easy Money Typer
 4 days ago
Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

Immediately following the tragic murder of rapper PnB Rock, his girlfriend was falsely blamed for his death, and now she is finally breaking her silence.

Following the development that PnB Rock’s killer was already at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on September 12, Stephanie Sibounheuang took to Instagram to update her followers on how she is doing after that fateful day.

In the lengthy caption for the post featuring a video montage of moments of the couple together, Sibounheuang writes, “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there).”

Sibounheuang revealed that before he was gunned down, PnB Rock pushed her underneath the table as gunshots were ringing off, effectively saving her life, “I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am.”

She also talked about a touching message she shared with the late rapper, “My last day with u. I told you “I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate” Even it was for a little bit. At least we got to experience what having a soul mate is… and for that…I am grateful.”

We’re Still Waiting For That Loud Apology To PnB Rock’s Girlfriend

Some Twitter detectives and other Hip-Hop artists like Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj immediately blamed Sibounheuang for sharing the couple’s location on social media.

Cardi B from the jump called CAP on that notion and expressed that Sibounheuang deserved an apology for being blamed for her boyfriend’s death.

Kodak Black did the right thing and apologized for his foolishness, but Nicki Minaj has not. Instead, she has been quite busy going back and forth with Latto, who didn’t back down from the Queen’s rapper or her rabid stans, the Barbz.

Photo: Robert Gauthier / Getty

