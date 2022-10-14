Read full article on original website
Related
collegehoopstoday.com
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona returning its game to Gonzaga: “I’m sure it’s going to have to happen”
Tommy Lloyd knows that sooner or later, he’s going to have to return to Spokane to play Gonzaga as Arizona’s head coach. And it’s only a matter of time. “I’m sure it’s going to have to happen,” Lloyd said Monday on the College Hoops Today Podcast when he was asked if Arizona would eventually return the back end of its home-and-home series with Gonzaga. “It’s a contract deal. I don’t know if there’s any rush on either side to play the game, but I’m sure down the road — in the next few seasons — we’ll play a game.”
Journey, Toto to play Spokane Arena in April
SPOKANE, Wash. – Legendary rock band Journey will be stopping in Spokane during their 50th-anniversary tour. They will be joined by special guest Toto when they play the Spokane Arena on April 14, 2023. Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. They range from $35 to $149.50 and can be purchased at TicketsWest.com. ...
KOMO News
Report: Whitman College ranked #1 in Washington ahead of UW, WSU
SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) Cougars and University of Washington (UW) Husky students have one thing in common: Neither one of their schools is number one in Washington state. According to a new report by WalletHub of 2023's Best Colleges & Universities, Whitman College in Walla Walla...
One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho
When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
KHQ Right Now
Local basketball officials organization looking for new candidates for upcoming season
There is a national shortage of referees and officials for high school and youth sports. The situation is no different in Eastern Washington. Football games throughout the fall were moved to Thursday nights or Saturdays due to lack of available officials for the glut of Friday night games. With basketball season quickly approaching, local organizers are making a plea.
Gonzaga ranked No. 2 in first AP men's basketball poll of 2022-23 season
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 2 team in the country in the first official Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2022-23 college basketball season. GU, which opened as the top-ranked team this time last year, received 12 first-place votes. The North Carolina Tar Heels took the No. 1 spot, ...
FOX 28 Spokane
Journey is bringing their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to Spokane!
SPOKANE, Wash. – The legendary rock band, Journey, is bringing their 50th anniversary freedom tour to Spokane in 2023!. Aril 14, 2023, Journey and special guest Toto will be taking the stage at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets will range from $35.00 to $149.50 and go on sale...
huckleberrypress.com
From Barnyard Chick to Spokane Businesswoman: Tammy Merrill
When Sandy Tarbox, owner of Greencastle Soap and Supply, started thinking about retirement she knew her perfect replacement: Reardan farmgirl, loyal customer, and soap making instructor Tammy Merrill. “I could never do what you do!” Tammy Merrill insisted. “I wish you would (do what I do)!” Sandy replied.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane sheriff requests financial, communication audit of Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has asked the Washington State Auditor's Office to conduct and release audits of Camp Hope. The request specifically asks the office to audit "financing and communication during the timeframe December 2021 to the present, regarding funds or communications related to Camp Hope of Homeless encampment or DOT encampments(s) or Jewels Helping Hans or the Guardian Foundation and/or similar themed activities from the following governmental agencies.”
Child hit by car on Northwest and Grace
SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was hit by a car on W. Northwest Boulevard near W. Grace Avenue on Monday. Spokane Police say several kids were crossing the road when a car hit one of them. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries. Spokane Police are investigating this incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates....
Friend of Scott Eldredge mourns following fatal crash at Stateline Speedway
POST FALLS, Idaho — Keith Van Dyne said no one will be able to fill the shoes of his friend Scott Eldredge. “He turned out to be one of my, or if not, my best friend,” Van Dyne said. When thinking back on their 12 to 14 year...
Crash on I-90 WB Lincoln Street off ramp cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision on the I-90 WB Lincoln Street off-ramp now cleared. WSDOT says the right lane and part of the left lane were blocking traffic in the area. They said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT said an STA was unable to get around the collision, causing more backup on I-90 WB. Lincoln Exit 280 was...
KXLY
A record-breaking day in the 70s on Tuesday as we countdown to big changes in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking a dramatic change in our weather pattern for the weekend, including a 25-degree drop in temperatures, windy conditions, and rain possibly mixed with snow!. Savor a beautiful, unseasonably warm and sunny Tuesday. It will be our 18th day of 70°+ weather in October, which is a new record. The old record of 17 days dates back to 1944.
The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family next weekend? The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane next Saturday! The annual event gives people the opportunity to play in the leaves, enjoy the trees and explore the Finch Arboretum. You can take yourself and loved ones to take a photo with their huge...
KXLY
Sunny & warm with poor air quality – Mark
We will see some increased smoke as there are no winds to bring in the fresh air. Several fires continue to burn in our region and the rain this weekend should be a big help. Those who are sensitive should stay indoors during the peak hours of haze which are morning and evening.
Get in the spooky spirit at the Campbell House’s Dark History Tour this Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Campbell House in Browne’s Addition is a piece of Spokane history dating back to the early 1900’s. The stories surrounding the old house and the mining family who lived there make it the perfect destination to get in the spooky spirit of the season! The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is hosting its last Dark...
Our heat continues through Thursday then a big change – Mark
The sun and warmth return today through Wednesday with highs above 70 then we see a cooldown into the weekend. Overnight lows remain in the 40s into Saturday. Showers coming this weekend with a possible start Friday night.
Gonzaga student dies from injuries in accidental shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student died in the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday. The student, Colton L. Marcantel, accidentally shot himself during a social gathering at an on-campus apartment early Saturday morning. A Prayer Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday at noon in the University Chapel. Students, staff, and community members of Gonzaga are...
pugetsound.edu
University of Idaho’s ban on birth control – here we go…
The University of Idaho recently announced in response to the state’s abortion law that it will no longer be providing birth control to its students. The announcement, made by the University’s general council, not only banned staff from offering birth control to students but also included restrictions on speech. According to the email sent to university employees, they are no longer allowed to speak in support of abortion at work and if they do so they could face a felony conviction. This announcement was made in light of Idaho’s near total abortion ban effective Aug. 25. Exceptions are made only in cases of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is at risk, as shown by a report made to local authorities.
6 People from Washington Who Made Time Magazine’s Cover
Being on the cover of TIME magazine has always been a prestigious honor. This week Spokane-born Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney graced the cover, looking as glamorous as the most iconic stars of any era. Sweeney's appearance got me wondering... Who else from Washington has made the cover of TIME? A...
Comments / 0